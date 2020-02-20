Out and About

Solar Workshops
Monday, Feb. 24 - 5:30 -7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.; MCH Multi-Purpose Room; Free event
Sun Lakes will be hosting two solar workshops to introduce the Banning Electric Utility (BEU) staff that interface with the Sun Lake’s homeowners and their contractors, explain the application process, interconnection requirements, and the ongoing associated electric rate(s) that influence the customer payback calculations.
The goal is to provide information so you can make educated decisions about solar and battery storage as you get to know their not-for-profit and locally owned electric utility staff.
BEU is the jurisdictional authority for any residential solar installations in the city of Banning.
To sign up for one of the workshops please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
That’s Entertainment – “Chasing the Dream”
Feb. 27, 28, 29 at 7 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. - $10
The Sun Lakes Playhouse presents their annual variety show in theater in the round; bringing the action up close and personal for the audience.
Come and see your friends and neighbors in this entertaining show full of singing, dancing and comedy.
Tickets go on sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday Feb. 10 to 26, and Saturday/Sunday the 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rock n’ Roll Reunion — A Tribute to American Originals
Saturday, Feb. 22, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom, $15
Rock down memory lane with this high-energy, laugh-filled production.
It may not be your high school reunion but you will wish it was.
Make the night fun and one to remember and come dressed in poodle skirts, leather jackets, and rolled up jeans to rock the night away!
For more information call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Spring Concert
The Spring Concert will be on April 24, 25, and 26.
The Chorale of Sun Lakes will present their Spring Concert Series featuring Caribbean/Island/Calypso music.
The concert theme is “Having Fun in the Islands.
Ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. on April 6 so mark your calendars for this one.
Two-day trip to Santa Barbara
Friday, March 13 at 6 a.m. – Return: Saturday, March 14 approx. 5:30 p.m.
Double - $280pp; Single - $381pp
Join your neighbors, family and friends for this two-day trip that includes Santa Barbara’s International Orchid Show, the largest Orchid show in the country.
This trip includes round trip transportation, accommodations at the Harbor View Inn Hotel, breakfast and lunch on Saturday, and a 90-minute Land Shark land and sea tour.
For detailed information on this trip and to sign-up, please stop by the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse.
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.; MCH Ballroom
Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale.
Crafts include jewelry, wood working, paintings, clothes, knitted items, and more.
The event is free and a special gift will be provided to the first 250 shoppers.
Switchback Concert
Friday, March 20, Show starts at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.; $15
Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormack that draws traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs reflecting Irish heritage and Midwestern roots.
Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, Everly Brothers, & Simon and Garfunkel.
Comedy Night
Friday, April 3, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $10.
Come enjoy an evening of guaranteed laughs and what’s sure to be a memorable night.
There will be an appetizer buffet available for purchase that evening for $12.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale in March through the Restaurant.
Lottery dates for comedy tickets begin on March 2nd through March 8 and tables will be drawn on Monday, March 9 at 8:30 a.m. and will be posted by Wednesday, March 11.
You can pick up your registration packets at the Reception Desk beginning March 2.
Checks only, limit four people per check, 8-10 people per table.
Health Seminar
Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Innovative Certified Care will talk to you about the new technologies available now to keep you aging safely in your home.
Come learn about certain low cost and even in some cases, free devices on the market.
SoCal Orchestra Concert with Marco Mendez
Thursday, April 16; doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom; $15
Amazing, wonderful, moving, passionate, and breathtaking.
These are just a few of the superlatives used to describe Marco Mendez.
He is one of the most highly acclaimed concert artists in the world; a child prodigy who was accepted into the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music at age 12.
He has become legendary for his incredible talent — both as a performer and as an educator. Tickets will go sale March 2 in the Recreation Department.
Spring Garage Sales
Start cleaning out those garages for the annual Spring Garage Sales taking place in May.
Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale.
Dates and district participation are as follows:
May 2 – Districts: 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 9 – Districts: 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 16 – Districts: 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
