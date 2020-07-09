Important Public Announcement — all July events have all been canceled.
The Master Board and First Residential will continue to evaluate the ongoing recommendations of various federal, state and local health agencies and make their decisions accordingly.
This is a fluid situation so, as always, everything is subject to change.
For the most current information, tune in to Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes or visit the Sun Lakes website.
August events are currently under evaluation.
Social Singles Bus Trips are all postponed to a future date TBD
If you have a deposit on any of the trips which have been postponed, the deposit will be held and carried over to the newly scheduled date. If at that time, you cannot go, your money will be refunded. Dorothy Rowe is compiling a list of people who would be interested in either of these upcoming trips.
If you would like to add your name, please call Dorothy Rowe at (951) 845-5570.
• Wednesday, Nov. 11, (Veteran’s Day); Silver Lining has a bus trip called “Salute To The Uso” at a dinner theatre called “The Grand”in Long Beach.
We are now taking reservations for this trip. The cost is $125 which includes a full lunch with dessert.
• Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm, the Mccallum Theatre in Palm Desert has a hilarious show called “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m In Therapy.”
The price would be approximately $100, with lunch oyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.