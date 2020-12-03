Home Decorating Contest/Cart Parade
Deadline to enter: Tuesday, Dec. 15
Parade Route published: Wednesday, Dec. 16
Judging and Parade: Thursday, Dec. 17
Come one, come all! Decorate your house for the holiday contest – prizes to three top winners.
Follow the judges on Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in your decorated golf cart and tour the homes in a festive parade.
To enter, call the Recreation Department.
Crafters donations wanted
Seeking crafters who wish to donate craft items to a first-time event at Carol's Kitchen Holiday Giveaway Boutique.
This bank of gifts will be open to all who attend the holiday meal served in December, at all three sites: Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon.
Donations should be handmade items, donated toys, etc.
Each person (children included) will be able to come to the boutique and select one item for themselves or for someone in their life.
Gift wrapping will be available.
Items will be donated by local crafters and made to bring joy at this time of year when so many people are struggling.
If you have items to donate, please email callbaugh5@gmail.com to make arrangements.
Trips & excursions – 2021
Details of each trip are still being finalized with the various vendors. Please check the Sun Lakes web page, Facebook and Channel 97 for information regarding these trips in the next few weeks.
Santa Barbara Orchid Festival
Friday, March 12 – 13
Prescott/Sedona, Arizona
Sunday, April 18 – 21
Around Town
Christmas Nights at 123 Farm
Nov. 6 — Jan. 10
Wednesdays to Sundays 5-9 p.m.
Enjoy festive food and drinks while walking through the Christmas village and taking in the holiday lights around the farm.
Immerse yourself in the glow of holiday lights that will guide you through an historic property.
Begin your stroll at the Gingerbread Village, hop into the Holiday Marketplace to drop off your letter to Santa, then walk through the glimmering Lover's Lane to get to Elvesville.
Parking is $10 per car, admission is free. Located at Highland Springs Resort, 10600 Highland Springs Ave. in Cherry Valley.
For more information, call (951) 845-1151 or visit the website at hsresort.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.