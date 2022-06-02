Ice Cream Socials
Monday, June 13, and Monday, July 11, at 2 p.m., in the Sandwedge; $3 per person
The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for three scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.
Music Under the Stars
Starting June 25 the Recreation Department will provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. But feel free to bring a chair or park your golf cart down below on the driving range. Bring your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the music on a warm summer night!
Fourth of July Parade
Monday, July 4
Join us for the annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade. For residents who just want to watch, the carts will be turning right out of the Main Clubhouse this year, then right on Riviera, followed by a right back onto Country Club Drive, then into the Main Clubhouse (MCH) parking lot. The opening ceremonies, award announcement and parade kickoff will all happen from inside the MCH parking lot.
For parade participants, application packets for the Golf Cart Parade and Classic Cars are available starting Wednesday, June 1, at the front reception desk at the Main Clubhouse. The theme for this year’s celebration is “America – Red, White & Blue.” We will be offering ribbons and gift certificates to the restaurant for the following six winners: Float: First, Second and Third Place. Cart: First, Second and Third Place. The deadline to register your cart is Thursday, June 30.
The schedule for the day is:
9 a.m. - Classic car viewing and parade judging
9:45 a.m. - Opening ceremonies
9:50 a.m. - Awards announced
10 a.m. - Parade starts – turning RIGHT out of the clubhouse
11 a.m. - Classic car display in parking lot and barbecue in ballroom and on veranda
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Games and contests
Evenings on The Veranda
Evenings on the Veranda are back. Join us out on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda performing between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Come enjoy some great music.
Comedy Night
Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m., ballroom; $15 per person.
Enjoy an evening of laughs featuring Jason Love, one of today’s hardest-working comedians. Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and “America’s Got Talent.” His crafty punch lines and guitar bits are guaranteed to make you laugh. Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household, checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the recreation department at (951) 845-2191.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Canadian Rockies by Train Sept. 19-26
A guided travel experience featuring Banff, Jasper, Vancouver and Victoria.
Fall Colors of Vermont Oct. 1-7
A guided travel experience featuring iconic New England Foliage and five nights in Montpelier, Vt.
Paris, Normandy & Seine River Oct. 18-26
An exclusive cruise charter featuring seven nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park July 27
An exciting 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park and Banff.
New England Rails & Trails Oct. 5
An 8-day adventure. Highlights include Mount Washington Cog and Conway Scenic Railroad, visit to Maple Sugar Farm, Cold Hallow Cider Mill and more.
Vienna & Christmas Markets of the Danube: Nov. 28
Nine days, featuring Rothenburg, Nuremburg and six nights aboard the Amadeus Queen.
Historic South Holiday Nov. 29
This seven day trip includes Charleston City Tour, Boon Hall Plantation, Fort Sumter Boat Tour and St. Augustine’s of Nights of Lights.
Washington, D.C. Holiday Dec. 7
Join us for a 6-day adventure – featuring five nights at the Gaylord Resort.
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Father’s Day in Beverly Hills with Concours D’elagance and La Brea Tar Pits- June 19, $85
Medieval Times Dinner and Show – June 25, $115
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.