Out and About

St. Patrick’s Day Party
Saturday, March 14 – Sun Lakes Restaurant and Lounge
Eat, drink and be Irish! The restaurant will be serving corned beef and cabbage, plus Irish beef stew for dinner. Reservations are required.
Afterward “The Stingers” will be playing for your dancing pleasure in the ballroom.
A special appetizer buffet including some Irish favorites will be available. Pre-sale tickets will be sold in the restaurant for $15 and a limited supply will be available at the door.
Put on your green, grab your friends and kick up your heels.
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. -1 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale. Crafts include jewelry, wood working, paintings, clothes, knitted items, and more. The event is free and a special gift will be provided to the first 250 shoppers.
Switchback Concert
Friday, March 20. Show starts at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission $15. Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormack that draws traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs reflecting Irish heritage and Midwestern roots.
Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, Everly Brothers, and Simon and Garfunkel.
Coffee with the General Manager
Friday, March 27 at 9:45 a.m. – Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room
Join our Executive General Manager Christopher Mitchell for coffee in an informal setting and get to know him.
He will be available to answer any questions you may have about the community.
Please sign up by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse entry, or call (951) 845-2191.
Comedy Night
Friday, April 3, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $10.
Come enjoy an evening of guaranteed laughs and what’s sure to be a memorable night.
There will be an appetizer buffet available for purchase that evening for $12.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale in March through the restaurant.
Lottery dates for comedy tickets begin on March 2 through March 8 and tables will be drawn on Monday, March 9 at 8:30 a.m. and will be posted by Wednesday, March 11.
You can pick up your registration packets at the Reception Desk beginning March 2.
Checks only, limit four people per check, 8-10 people per table.
Easter See’s Candy Sales
April 1-4 and 6-10 in the Main Clubhouse lobby – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s time for the Garden Club’s annual Easter sales.
This is their primary fundraiser and they will have a selection of delicious See’s Candy on sale while supplies last.
Health Seminar
Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom. Innovative Certified Care will talk to you about the new technologies available now to keep you aging safely in your home.
Come learn about certain low cost and even in some cases, free devices on the market.
Easter Brunch
Sunday, April 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ballroom
Bring your family or join your friends for a delicious Easter brunch featuring a carving station, hot entrees, cold salads, an omelet and waffle bar and assorted pastries, desserts and fruit.
See Lifestyles Magazine or visit the restaurant for the complete menu.
Prices are $29.95 for adults ($34.95 with champagne) and $14.95 for children 11 years and under.
Make your reservations now, as this fills up fast. Call the hostess at (951) 769-6654.
SoCal Orchestra Concert with Marco Mendez
Thursday, April 16; doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $15.
Amazing, wonderful, moving, passionate, and breathtaking.
These are just a few of the superlatives used to describe Marco Mendez. He is one of the most highly acclaimed concert artists in the world: a child prodigy who was accepted into the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music at age 12.
He has become legendary for his incredible talent — both as a performer and as an educator.
Tickets available at the Recreation Department.
Spring Concert
April 24, 25, 26
The Chorale of Sun Lakes will present their Spring Concert Series featuring Caribbean/island/calypso music. The concert them is “Having Fun in the Islands.”
Ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. on April 6 so mark your calendars for this one.
Spring Garage Sales
Start cleaning out those garages for the annual Spring Garage Sales taking place in May.
Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale. Dates and district participation are as follows:
May 2 – Districts: 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 9 – Districts: 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 16 – Districts: 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
These trips are open to everyone. Contact Dorothy Rowe at 845-5570 for more information or to sign up.
Social Singles Bus Trips
• Saturday, March 21: Medieval Times Dinner Theatre and Downtown Disney – $115.
• Saturday, March 28: LA Icons Food Tour – $92 – Enjoy tastings at Porto’s, Philippies and the Donut Man.
• Friday, April 3: Santa Anita Horse Racing – $65 – Lunch OYO.
• Saturday, April 11: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. $102; stop at Nickel Diner, lunch at East Side Market Italian Deli — and many more surprises.
• Wednesday, April 15: Paramount Studios Tour $115. Lunch OYO at the Farmer’s Market and Grove.
• Thursday, April 23: Tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House. Lunch included at the Smokehouse. $95.
• Sunday, April 26: Tibbies Dinner Theatre production of Barry Manilow’s Copacabana. $130.
• Sunday, May 3: Carlsbad Street Fair and Windmill Food Hall. $65. Lunch OYO.
• Wednesday, May 13: Disney Archives and Downtown Disney. $82. Lunch OYO.
• Saturday, May 16: A Taste of Julian. $99 includes a food tasting ticket and stop at Dudley’s Bakery for apple pie.
• Monday-Wednesday, May 18-20: Yosemite National Park. $299 double, $475 single. Stay at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. Tour Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, El Capitan, Tunnel View and more. All meals OYO.
• Wednesday, May 27: Griffith Observatory & Universal City Walk. $72. Lunch OYO.
• Sunday, May 31: Angels vs. Yankees game at Anaheim Stadium. $95 Lunch OYO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.