Here is an update on currently scheduled events.
Easter See’s Candy Sales are CANCELLED
The Health Seminar scheduled for April 10 is CANCELLED
Easter Brunch has been CANCELLED
Comedy Night – postponed until a future date TBD
The lottery has already been drawn for tickets to this event.
If you are unable to attend this new date, please contact the Recreation Department by phone.
SoCal Orchestra
Concert with Marco Mendez – postponed until a future date TBD
Amazing, wonderful, moving, passionate, and breathtaking.
These are just a few of the superlatives used to describe Marco Mendez.
He is one of the most highly acclaimed concert artists in the world; a child prodigy who was accepted into the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music at age 12.
He has become legendary for his incredible talent — both as a performer and as an educator.
Spring Garage Sales – still scheduled at this time, but subject to change
Start cleaning out those garages for the annual Spring Garage Sales taking place in May.
Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale.
Dates and district participation are as follows:
May 2 – Districts: 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 9 – Districts: 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 16 – Districts: 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
May 1 – Shredding Event (postponed – date TBD)
May 3 – Firebird Brass Quintet Spring Concert (postponed – date TBD)
May 8 – Comedy Night with Jason Love & Friends (postponed – date TBD)
May 14 – Health and Wellness Fair (postponed – date TBD)
May 19 – Ice Cream Social (Cancelled)
May 23 – Music Under the Stars (postponed – date TBD)
All May Bingo events: cancelled until second Tuesday of June
Social Singles Bus Trips are all postponed to a future date TBD
If you have a deposit on any of the trips, the deposit will be held and carried over to the postponed date.
If at that time, you cannot go, your money will be refunded.
Dorothy Rowe is compiling a list of people who would be interested in any of these trips. If you would like to add your name, please call Dorothy Rowe at (951) 845-5570.
She will be happy to answer any questions and put you in touch with the bus company for any further information.
• Sat., April 11 – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives – $102 – stop at Nickel Diner, lunch at East Side Market Italian Deli and many more surprises.
• Weds., April 15 – Paramount Studios Tour $115. – Lunch OYO at the Farmer’s Market and Grove.
• Thurs., April 23 – Tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House and lunch included at the Smokehouse – $95.
• Sun., April 26 – Tibbies Dinner Theatre production of Barry Manilow’s Copacabana – $130.
• Sun., May 3 – Carlsbad Street Fair and Windmill Food Hall – $65 – Lunch OYO.
• Weds., May 13 – Disney Archives and Downtown Disney – $82 – Lunch OYO.
• Sat., May 16 – A Taste of Julian – $99 – includes a food tasting ticket and stop at Dudley’s Bakery for apple pie.
• Mon.-Weds., May 18-20 – Yosemite National Park – $299/DBL – $475/SNGL – Stay at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. Tour Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, El Capitan, Tunnel View and more. All meals OYO.
• Weds., May 27 – Griffith Observatory and Universal City Walk – $72. Lunch OYO.
• Sun., May 31 – Angels vs. Yankees game at Anaheim Stadium – $95 – Lunch OYO.
• Weds., June 3 – Tour the Jonas Salk Institute in La Jolla-San Diego – $77 – Lunch OYO.
• Weds., June 10 – Warner Bros. Tour – $119 – Lunch OYO at Bob’s Big Boy.
• Thurs., June 18 – Route 66 Museums Tour – $70 – Visit the first McDonald’s Museum and stop at Logan’s Candies for tasting and shopping. – Lunch OYO at Cracker Barrel.
• Sun., June 21 – Beverly Hills Concourse de Elegance and lunch included at The Stinking Rose – $118.
• Sun., June 28 – Santa Monica and Venice Beach – $79 – a day to stroll the beaches, shop, soak up the sun. Lunch OYO.
Save The Date – Queen Nation Concert
Friday, June 19; doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; $20 per person
Tickets will go on sale after April 30.
Date yet to be determined.
There is little doubt that the legendary band Queen and lead performer Freddie Mercury earn high ranks as one of the most powerful and iconic groups in rock history. “Queen Nation,” a tribute to Queen, is the West Coast's longest running most authentic costumed re- creation of a Vintage Queen concert.
The show consists of four musicians who all sing and perform in character and in period costumes while playing live note-for-note renditions of Classic Queen songs including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, You’re My Best Friend, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure and many more.
Featured front man Vocalist Gregory Finsley is an amazing singer with an uncanny tone that matches the late great Freddy Mercury to a tee.
Gregory also is an excellent concert pianist which allows him to accurately re-create what Freddy Mercury magically did live on stage in Queen's original four-piece lineup.
Queen Nation has been crowned by their loyal legion of fans as “The People’s Choice Tribute To Queen Champions.”
For further questions please contact the Recreation Department.
