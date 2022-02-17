CANCELLATION – CHANGE OF DATE FOR CHARITABLE TRUST TEA PARTY

The Charitable Trust Sun Lakes Tea that was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 at South Clubhouse from 1 to 4 p.m.

All current ticket holders please note your tickets will be honored on April 9.

If for some reason that date does not work for you please call Anne Wood (949)945-3394 or Sandy Alexanian (714)330-3836 for a refund immediately.

*NOTE there will be no refunds after Sunday, April 3.

Blood Drive

Thursday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; MCH Multi-Purpose Room

The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.

Our goal is to have 40 donors. Time slots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. The blood drive will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Main Clubhouse beginning at 9 a.m.

Afternoon with Fritz Coleman

Sunday, March 6, 3 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom: $15 per person

We all remember Fritz Coleman as Southern California’s loveable weatherman on NBC.

But Fritz is so much more.

He began his career as a stand-up comedian and disc jockey, and then in 1982 he landed an unexpected job as the weekend weatherman at KNBC. He has been on air ever since and only recently retired. Fritz continues to perform comedy and entertain audiences with hilarious stories of the aging process, which sometimes creeps up on you like a brewing storm.

Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.

Silver Lining Travel Presentation

February 15, 11 a.m., lobby side of ballroom

Jerry Hagan from Silver Lining Travel will be coming to Sun Lakes on Feb. 15 to give a presentation on their upcoming trips.

It will be held in the lobby side of the ballroom at 11 a.m. Jerry will be covering all of his one-day excursions along with multi-day trips. All of his trips will be leaving from and arriving back at Sun Lakes. Let your friends know!

Spring Craft Show

Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom

Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale.

Join us in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom for this spectacular yearly event which is filled with all of the crafty talent that the residents of Sun Lakes possess.

If you would like to be a vendor, the Lottery starts on Monday, Jan. 31 and goes through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Table locations will be drawn on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room.

The Classics of Rock ‘N’ Soul

Friday, April 8, 7 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $20 per person

Join us as Premeditated Productions Palm Springs presents a must see tribute to the champions of Rock and Soul.

On stage will be Aretha Franklin (The Queen of Soul), Elvis Presley (The King of Rock and Roll), and Chuck Berry (The Father of Rock and Soul) where they will deliver round after round of their classic hits. Enjoy the night while Emcee, Curtis B referees with humor and audience interaction. Beautiful dancers, music and laughs.

Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.

Sun Lakes Playhouse Presents "That’s Entertainment

A Speakeasy – the First 100 Years"

Feb. 24 – 27 in the MCH Ballroom

Want to experience what it was like to go to a speakeasy and hang out with sleazy gangsters? Here’s your chance to do that at the Sun Lakes Playhouse That’s Entertainment theater-in-the-round production of “A Speakeasy – The First 100 Years” to be held Feb. 24-27 in the main ballroom. All shows are at 7 p.m., except the Sunday matinee which will be at 2 p.m.

Ticket sales will be Feb. 9-23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main clubhouse lobby.

Tickets will also be sold on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and $10 for 12 and under. Seating is at tables of eight.

Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted.

Two specialty show-themed drinks “The Godfather and Godmother” will be available at all performances.

Raid your closet and bring out your Roaring 20’s dresses and gangster suits and wear them to the show so you’ll blend in with the mob and their molls.

You will be treated to a fun evening filled with singers, dancers and comedians as you experience the evolution of the speakeasy from the 1920’s to the present.

You might even be asked for a password before entering the ballroom.

For ticket information contact Michele Clark at (909) 210-5048.

TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS

For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.

Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com

Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com

Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230

MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS

Spring Training and Valley of the Sun, March 6-11; Features Tucson, Sedona, 5 nights in Phoenix and two Cactus League spring training games.

Paris, Normandy and Seine River, April 5-13; An exclusive cruise featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.

Discover Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail, May 22-26; Featuring the World-Famous Napa Valley Wine train.

Switzerland, Germany, and the Passion Play, May 25 – June 3; A guided travel experience featuring Lucerne, Salzburg, Vienna, and the extraordinary Passion Play in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau.

Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, June 12 – 17, 2022; Tour features Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks with 2 nights in Jackson Hole Wyoming.

PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL

Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas, April 23; This five day adventure in Texas features the Magnolia Market at the Silos and HGTV Fixer Upper Tour.

Athens and The Greek Islands, May 10; A nine day adventure – some highlights include The Acropolis Museum, Athens City Tour, Santorini Winery Visit and Tasting, Oia Village Walking Tour.

SILVER LINING TRAVEL

Coronado Enchantment, March 2; Enjoy a Docent tour of the World-Famous Hotel Del Coronado. Spend time walking through the beautiful historic city, nicknamed the Crown City.

Medieval Times, March 26; An Epic Tournament like no other. The top knights will battle to determine on victor to protest the throne. Join in the feast and raise a goblet to the Queen.

Carlsbad Flower Fields, April 8; It’s not spring without a trip to see the beautiful Carlsbad flower fields. There is a great outlet mall nearby too!

Brunch on John Wayne’s Yacht “Wild Goose”, April 20; Join in the fun on this 2-hour brunch cruise out of Newport Beach. It’s sure to be a memorable day.

Sedona and Prescott, Ariz., April 24-27; Enjoy a 3-day scenic adventure to Sedona and Prescott Arizona – includes a 4-hour scenic docent train ride.

