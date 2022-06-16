Ice Cream Socials

Monday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m., in the Sandwedge; $3 per person

The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for 3 scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.

Music Under the Stars

The Recreation Department is pleased to provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The summer kicks off on June 25 with Raincross Drive. July 30 features the music of “Generations. Then on August 27, dance to “Delany and James”, followed by your favorite local duo “Tin Man’s Heart” on Sept. 24.

Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. But feel free to bring a chair or park your golf cart down below on the driving range. Bring your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the music on a warm summer night!

Fourth of July Parade

Monday, July 4 – starting at 9 a.m.

Join us for the annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade. For residents who just want to watch, the carts will be turning right out of the Main Clubhouse this year, then right on Riviera, followed by a right back onto Country Club Dr, then into the Main Clubhouse parking lot. The opening ceremonies, award announcement and parade kickoff will all happen from inside the MCH Parking Lot.

For parade participants, application packets for the Golf Cart Parade and Classic Cars are available at the front reception desk at the Main Clubhouse. The theme for this year’s celebration is “America – Red, White & Blue”. We will be offering ribbons and gift certificates to the restaurant for the following 6 winners: Float: First, Second and Third Place. Cart: First, Second and Third Place. The deadline to register your cart is Thursday, June 30.

The schedule for the day is:

9 a.m. - Classic car viewing and Parade Judging,

9:45 - Opening Ceremonies

9:50 - Awards Announced

10 - Parade starts – turning right out of the clubhouse

11 - Classic Car Display in parking lot and BBQ in Ballroom and on Veranda

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Games and Contests

Evenings on the Veranda

Evenings on the Veranda are back. Join us out on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda performing between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Come enjoy some great music.

Comedy Night

Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m., Ballroom; $15 per person

Enjoy an evening of laughs featuring Jason Love, one of today’s hardest-working comedians. Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and America’s Got Talent. His crafty punch lines and guitar bits are guaranteed to make you laugh. Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household, checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191.

Indoor Movie

Thursday, July 28, 6 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom

Join us as we show “Cyrano”, a PG-13 rated musical romantic drama directed by Joe Wright, based on the Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name. The film has a running time of 2 hours and 4 minutes. Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Popcorn will be on sale for $1 a bag.

TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS

For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.

Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com

Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com

Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230

MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS

Canadian Rockies by Train Sept. 19-26.

A guided travel experience featuring Banff, Jasper, Vancouver & Victoria.

Fall Colors of Vermont October 1-7

A guided travel experience featuring iconic New England Foliage and 5 nights in Montpelier, Vermont.

Paris, Normandy & Seine River Oct. 18-26

An exclusive cruise charter featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.

PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL

Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park, July 27

An exciting 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park & Banff.

New England Rails and Trails, Oct. 5

An eight day adventure. Highlights include MT Washington COG and Conway Scenic Railroad, visit to Maple Sugar Farm, Cold Hallow Cider Mill and more.

Vienna and Christmas Markets of the Danube, Nov. 28

Nine days, featuring Rothenburg, Nuremburg, and six nights aboard the Amadeus Queen.

Historic South Holiday, Nov. 29

This seven day trip includes Charleston City Tour, Boon Hall Plantation, Fort Sumter Boat Tour, and St Augustine’s of Nights of Lights.

Washington, D.C. Holiday, Dec. 7

Join us for a six day adventure – featuring five nights at the Gaylord Resort.

SILVER LINING TRAVEL

Mansions of Pasadena, July 14

Gamble House & Wrigley Mansion & Tournament of Roses Mansion – Includes lunch at Buca Di Beppo

Nixon Presidential Library, July 14

Nixon Presidential Library with Anaheim Packing House (Former Sunkist Packing House)

Hollywood Bowl, July 30

“John Fogarty” plays his iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival hits & more: Bring your own dinner for the picnic area before the show.

Horse Racing at Del Mar Racetrack, Aug. 4

Hollywood Bowl, Aug. 26

Diana Ross “A Concert Under The Stars” Bring your own dinner for the picnic area before the show.

Baseball Game, Aug. 29

Los Angeles Angels versus New York Yankees

Catamaran Resort Mission Bay presents “Sunset Luau 2022,” Aug. 9.

(Includes buffet on the water plus Polynesian entertainment)

Grape Stomp at Menghini Winery in Julian, plus Camel Dairy, Sept. 3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

A lonely road

A lonely road

The road is lonely one, a relic from pre-interstate days. It leads almost straight north from San Antonio through the heart of the Texas hill country. It passes through a few small towns and one larger one, Wichita Falls. And then the route finally exits the state, crossing the Red River int…

Sunday on the Green Golf Tournament

Sunday on the Green Golf Tournament

Sun Lakes “An International Affair” Charity Week was capped off by the “Sunday on the Green” five-person scramble golf tournament. The format was a step-aside; meaning that if a players shot was chosen anywhere from tee to green, that player could not hit the next shot. Once at the green, al…

Charity putting contest had a Scottish twist

Charity putting contest had a Scottish twist

Charity Week’s “An International Affair” celebration featured the St. Andrews Putting Greens competition in front of the pro shop on Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Participants were in the spirit of the game, sporting the blue and white colors of the Scottish flag, traditional golf caps and one…

Charity week fashion show delivers on Grecian styles

Charity week fashion show delivers on Grecian styles

Beautifully dressed women filled the Main Clubhouse veranda and ballroom for the Charity Week Grecian Goddesses of Glamour luncheon and fashion show last weekend. Before the ballroom opened, guests enjoyed free champagne and boutiques on the veranda selling jewelry, wigs, hats, makeup and go…

Charity Wednesday features pancakes and a chopper

Charity Wednesday features pancakes and a chopper

The Polka and Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, June 8, sent tantalizing aromas over the parking lot at the Main Clubhouse. Just outside the ballroom, volunteers from H.E.L.P. fired up the grills and served pancakes, eggs and sausages to hundreds of hungry Sun Lakers.

A lifetime of January firsts

A lifetime of January firsts

January first is always the start of a new year. Sometimes, it is the start of a new decade or even a new century. It is also my birthday. I turned 84 on the last January first. When I was a child, I didn’t like my birthday very much as my parents, grandparents and other close relatives had …