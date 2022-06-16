Ice Cream Socials
Monday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m., in the Sandwedge; $3 per person
The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for 3 scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.
Music Under the Stars
The Recreation Department is pleased to provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The summer kicks off on June 25 with Raincross Drive. July 30 features the music of “Generations. Then on August 27, dance to “Delany and James”, followed by your favorite local duo “Tin Man’s Heart” on Sept. 24.
Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. But feel free to bring a chair or park your golf cart down below on the driving range. Bring your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the music on a warm summer night!
Fourth of July Parade
Monday, July 4 – starting at 9 a.m.
Join us for the annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade. For residents who just want to watch, the carts will be turning right out of the Main Clubhouse this year, then right on Riviera, followed by a right back onto Country Club Dr, then into the Main Clubhouse parking lot. The opening ceremonies, award announcement and parade kickoff will all happen from inside the MCH Parking Lot.
For parade participants, application packets for the Golf Cart Parade and Classic Cars are available at the front reception desk at the Main Clubhouse. The theme for this year’s celebration is “America – Red, White & Blue”. We will be offering ribbons and gift certificates to the restaurant for the following 6 winners: Float: First, Second and Third Place. Cart: First, Second and Third Place. The deadline to register your cart is Thursday, June 30.
The schedule for the day is:
9 a.m. - Classic car viewing and Parade Judging,
9:45 - Opening Ceremonies
9:50 - Awards Announced
10 - Parade starts – turning right out of the clubhouse
11 - Classic Car Display in parking lot and BBQ in Ballroom and on Veranda
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Games and Contests
Evenings on the Veranda
Evenings on the Veranda are back. Join us out on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda performing between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Come enjoy some great music.
Comedy Night
Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m., Ballroom; $15 per person
Enjoy an evening of laughs featuring Jason Love, one of today’s hardest-working comedians. Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and America’s Got Talent. His crafty punch lines and guitar bits are guaranteed to make you laugh. Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household, checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191.
Indoor Movie
Thursday, July 28, 6 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom
Join us as we show “Cyrano”, a PG-13 rated musical romantic drama directed by Joe Wright, based on the Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name. The film has a running time of 2 hours and 4 minutes. Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Popcorn will be on sale for $1 a bag.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Canadian Rockies by Train Sept. 19-26.
A guided travel experience featuring Banff, Jasper, Vancouver & Victoria.
Fall Colors of Vermont October 1-7
A guided travel experience featuring iconic New England Foliage and 5 nights in Montpelier, Vermont.
Paris, Normandy & Seine River Oct. 18-26
An exclusive cruise charter featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park, July 27
An exciting 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park & Banff.
New England Rails and Trails, Oct. 5
An eight day adventure. Highlights include MT Washington COG and Conway Scenic Railroad, visit to Maple Sugar Farm, Cold Hallow Cider Mill and more.
Vienna and Christmas Markets of the Danube, Nov. 28
Nine days, featuring Rothenburg, Nuremburg, and six nights aboard the Amadeus Queen.
Historic South Holiday, Nov. 29
This seven day trip includes Charleston City Tour, Boon Hall Plantation, Fort Sumter Boat Tour, and St Augustine’s of Nights of Lights.
Washington, D.C. Holiday, Dec. 7
Join us for a six day adventure – featuring five nights at the Gaylord Resort.
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Mansions of Pasadena, July 14
Gamble House & Wrigley Mansion & Tournament of Roses Mansion – Includes lunch at Buca Di Beppo
Nixon Presidential Library, July 14
Nixon Presidential Library with Anaheim Packing House (Former Sunkist Packing House)
Hollywood Bowl, July 30
“John Fogarty” plays his iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival hits & more: Bring your own dinner for the picnic area before the show.
Horse Racing at Del Mar Racetrack, Aug. 4
Hollywood Bowl, Aug. 26
Diana Ross “A Concert Under The Stars” Bring your own dinner for the picnic area before the show.
Baseball Game, Aug. 29
Los Angeles Angels versus New York Yankees
Catamaran Resort Mission Bay presents “Sunset Luau 2022,” Aug. 9.
(Includes buffet on the water plus Polynesian entertainment)
Grape Stomp at Menghini Winery in Julian, plus Camel Dairy, Sept. 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.