Please note: All Sun Lakes events and activities are subject to change based on the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols set by the State and County of Riverside.
Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day all month long!
The Sun Lakes Restaurant is offering mouthwatering Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner throughout the month of March.
For just $14.50, you can order Curbside to go or for home delivery by calling (951)769-6654.
Remember, if each home in Sun Lakes ordered from the restaurant just once a month, we can keep this as one of the community’s best and thriving amenities.
Lifestream Blood Drive
Tuesday, April 27; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. In an effort to support Lifestream, we will be hosting another much needed blood drive. Our goal is to have 40 people to donate. Please call Linda Vang in the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to schedule your appointment. Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. The location of the Blood Drive will be announced at a later date.
It will either be in the MCH Parking Lot through the Blood Mobile or in the MCH Multi-Purpose Room.
Please check our website, Facebook, Ch. 97 and Good Day Sun Lakes for the most up to date information.
Community shredding
Friday, May 7; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. MCH Parking Lot
On Friday, May 7th, iShred will be onsite in the MCH Parking Lot accepting your boxes for only $4 a box (standard Bankers Box please). This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers that you no longer need. No sign-ups are required. Just show up with your boxes. For more information, please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Ice Cream Socials are back!
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
The first Ice Cream Social will be held on the Veranda from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
July 4 Cart and Classic Car Parade!
The Recreation Department and the Recreation Advisory Committee are excited to announce that our Annual July 4 Golf Cart and Classic Car Parade will be taking place this year!
Please keep in mind that all event activities will be determined on what tier we are in and what the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are through the Riverside County at the time of the event.
For those who wish to enter as a cart, float or classic car parade participant, applications can be picked up at the Recreation Department front desk during normal business hours or you may request to receive an application via email by e-mailing Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com. The theme for this year’s celebration is “United We Stand”.
First, second and third place awards will go to recipients in each category of either float or cart.
We will be awarding the winners with a ribbon and gift certificate to the restaurant. There will also be a special, Most Creative Award that we will be calling the “Bill Mock Award” in honor of Bill Mock.
You may begin picking up or requesting for the applications May 1. The deadline to register will be Thursday, July 1.
For more information, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
