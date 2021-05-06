Spring Garage Sales
May 8: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 15: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Homeowners and shoppers are asked to please maintain social distancing and safe practices. Face masks are strongly recommended.
Golf clinics and learn to golf classes
For experienced golfers of any level who want to hone and perfect their game skills, these clinics are for you! The next sessions are May 14, Sand Play and May 28, Hybrids. All clinics start at 2 p.m. and are $20 per session.
“Get Ready Golf” is for people who want to learn the game for the first time. It is a series of five lessons for only $120. All sessions are on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and limited to just ten students.
Class 1: Putting on May 26
Class 2: Chip/Pitch on June 2
Class 3: Irons on June 16
Class 4: Driving on June 23
Class 5: Playing on June 30
For more information or to sign up, contact the golf shop at (951)845-2135
Ice Cream Socials are back!
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries. The first Ice Cream Social will be held on the Veranda from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Sun Lakes Charity Week Ticket Sales
Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Outside MCH lobby.
Ticket sales end Saturday, May 29 or until sold out.
Purchase your tickets for the Paradise Pancake Breakfast and Blue Lagoon Friday Night Gala. You can also buy extra ball drop and raffle tickets, as well as drink tickets for the Charity Bar which will be at all events. The Jamaican Me Happy Hour is sold out, but you may put your name on a waiting list.
Taking place June 7 through 13, “Island Dreams” will be a week of fun in the sun. At this time, all events are planned for outdoors with limited capacity. The schedule of events is published in Lifestyles Magazine and elsewhere in this newspaper. Watch channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes and the Sun Lakes website for more information and to print out a flyer for all of the events. Flyers are also available in the MCH.
See’s Candy Sales
May 10 – June 1
The Garden Club presents, Summer Solstice and Father’s Day See’s Candy Sale. Order forms will be available in the MCH lobby between May 10 and June 1. Completed forms, along with a check (payable to Sun Lakes Garden Club), may be dropped off at 950 S. Bay Hill Rd. Candy will be available for pickup on June 14 and 15 only at the MCH Portico between noon and 2 p.m. For questions or more information, please contact Maureen Keeney at (951) 797-0011 or Raelene Kretchman at (714) 815-6990.
Health and Wellness Resource Fair
Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - MCH Parking Lot
Lean about Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facilities, VA Benefits, Office on Aging, the C.A.R.E. program, California Telephone Access program United Way and the Alzheimer’s Association. There will also be representatives from the CHP, local Fire Department, Beaver Medical Group, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Home Instead Senior Care, Elder Law firms, VNA Hospice and Palliative Care of Southern California, GNC Vitamins, and many more vendors on site to provide resources and answer questions.
There will be free snacks and giveaways. Social distancing, sanitization and masks will be employed. For more information, call Jennifer at 951-663-1060.
July 4 Cart and Classic Car Parade!
The Recreation Department and the Recreation Advisory Committee are excited to announce that our Annual July 4 Golf Cart and Classic Car Parade will be taking place this year!
Please keep in mind that all event activities will be determined on what tier we are in and what the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are through the Riverside County at the time of the event.
For those who wish to enter as a Cart, Float or Classic Car Parade participant, applications can be picked up at the Recreation Department Front Desk during normal business hours or you may request to receive an application via email by e-mailing Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com .
The theme for this year’s celebration is “United We Stand”. First, second and third place awards will go to recipients in each category of either float or cart.
We will be awarding the winners with a ribbon and gift certificate to the restaurant. There will also be a special, Most Creative Award that we will be calling the “Bill Mock Award” in honor of Bill Mock.
You may begin picking up or requesting for the applications May 1.
The deadline to register will be Thursday, July 1.
For more information, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
4th of July Schedule of Events:
9 a.m. - Classic car viewing, Parade Judging & Live Entertainment
9:45 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of Colors & National Anthem
9:50 a.m. - Cart & Float Winners Announced
10 a.m. - Parade begins!
11 a.m. - Classic Car viewing, BBQ lunch on the Veranda & Live Entertainment
