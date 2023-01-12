Pass Putters
Friday, Jan. 20, at 2:30 p.m. – Putting green outside pro shop; $5 per person
If you want to improve your putting skills and meet new residents, come on down. This is a group that gets together once a month or so, and putts an 18-hole course. The format is a four-person total score. All residents are welcome, even beginners. Sign up in the golf shop today. Cost is $5 per person per session and payment is dropped off in the golf shop before the date of the tournament.
Elvis Concert
Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m., Ballroom; Doors open at 4 p.m., $25 per person
World Renown Elvis performer George Thomas captures the true essence of the young Elvis himself. George sings all the "King's" most well known songs and captures his audience with "Elvisesque" moves and interaction.
Tickets are on sale now. Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. Only four tickets per household. For questions, please contact the Recreation Department.
Sunday Concert Series
Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.; Ballroom – doors open at 1:30 p.m., $15 per person
Join us in welcoming The Sunday Concert Series “Light Up Your Imagination with our 24-Man Large Horn Choir.” They will be featuring the Riverside Horns and Friends who perform for local concerts and special events here in Riverside County. Members are from local professional orchestras, community bands and horn students from California State University Fullerton.
Tickets are on sale now. Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Comedy Night with Comedy Entertainment
Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom – Doors open at 6 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of laughs with Corporate Comedy Entertainment, featuring three great comedians from the Los Angeles area. Stop by the Recreation Department front desk to purchase your tickets today. Tickets are $16 per person, only four tickets per household. Please make your checks payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, call (951) 845-2191.
Swingin’ Sixties: Top of The Pops
Friday, March 3, show is at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., $20 per person, Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Join us as Premeditated Productions Palm Springs presents a tribute to Dusty Springfield, Peter and Gordon, Chad and Jeremy, Simon and Garfunkel, Wilson Picket, James Brown and more. You will hear some great music and enjoy some great comedy from these awarding-winning artists with their hit songs for the Tops of the Pops. “See You in September,” “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag!,” “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” and “I only Want To Be With You” to name a few.
Tickets are on sale now at $20 per person - only four tickets per household. Checks made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Switchback Concert
Friday, March 31, Show is at 6:30 p.m., Doors open at 6 p.m., $20 per person
Back to Sun Lakes by popular demand, Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian FitzGerald and Martin McCormack. Switchback draws on traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs that reflect their Irish heritage and Midwestern roots. Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, Everly Brothers, and Simon and Garfunkel.
Tickets are on sale now at $20 per person - only four tickets per household. Please make your checks payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call (951) 845-2191.
2023 TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
Information and flyers are available for all of the upcoming travel events in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions, please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com.
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com.
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230.
Silver Lining Travel
Curt Tucker presents “A Taste of Route 66,” Jan. 24
Crystal Cathedral Tour, Jan. 31
Lunch at LAPD’S “Police Revolver Café,” Feb. 7
Living Desert and Palm Springs Café, Feb. 18
Newport Beach Harbor Cruise, March 2
Pasadena Rose Bowl Flea Market and Old Town, March 12
Meridian Guided Travel
Grand Canyon, Route 66 and Las Vegas, March 5-10
Tulips, Windmills and Rhine River Castles, May 2-12
Windy City Getaway, June 11-16
Coastal New England and Getaway, Aug. 6-11
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, Aug. 20-25
Sight and Sounds of Tennessee, Sept. 20-25
Majestic Ireland and the Wild Atlantic Way, Oct. 25 to Nov. 6
Smokey Mountain Christmas, Dec. 5-10, 2023
Premier World Discovery
A Culinary Journey through Tuscany, March 21
Colorado Rockies, Rail and Western National Parks, June 18
Landscapes and Lighthouses of Coastal Maine, Aug. 12
Peru and Machu Picchu, Nov. 1
