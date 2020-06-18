Important Public Announcement – June events cancelled
The Master Board and First Residential will continue to evaluate the ongoing recommendations of various federal, state and local health agencies and make their decisions accordingly.
Here is an update on currently scheduled events. This is a fluid situation so, as always, everything is subject to change.
Social Singles Bus Trips are all postponed to a future date TBD
If you have a deposit on any of the trips which have been postponed, the deposit will be held and carried over to the newly scheduled date.
If at that time, you cannot go, your money will be refunded.
Dorothy Rowe is compiling a list of people who would be interested in either of these upcoming trips.
If you would like to add your name, please call Dorothy Rowe at 951-845-5570.
• Wednesday, Nov. 11, (Veteran’s Day); Silver Lining has a bus trip called “Salute To The USO” at a dinner theatre called “The Grand”in Long Beach.
We are now taking reservations for this trip.
The cost is $125 which includes a full lunch with dessert.
• Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m., the Mccallum Theatre in Palm Desert has a hilarious show called “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m In Therapy”. The price would be approximately $100, with lunch oyo.
Music Under the Stars
Get ready for our exciting entertainment on the veranda this summer! Hopefully starting in July, the Recreation Department will provide free evenings of wonderful music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Here is the schedule:
Saturday, July 25 – The Stingers
Saturday, Aug. 22 – Road Dogs
Saturday, Sep. 5 – Replay
Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda.
You may set up in your golf cart or create a picnic space on the driving range.
Evening on the Veranda
The wonderful and talented Renee Rojanaro will be on the Veranda every second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning in June singing her heart out.
Come out and enjoy the evening with your friends and dance the night away. Dates are July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.
Ice Cream Socials
The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee invite you to join them every third Tuesday of the month beginning in June for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
Ice Cream Socials will be held on the Veranda from 2 to 3 p.m. on the following dates: June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15.
4th of July Cart Parade
Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
It’s on! We can’t wait to celebrate the 4th of July with you at our annual Golf Cart & Float Parade!
The parade will begin 10 a.m. and make its way around Riviera Ave. and down Country Club Dr.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no gatherings permitted at the Main Clubhouse.
Golf carts and floats cannot be viewed prior to, or after, the parade.
They will have to be viewed along the parade route only.
This a Golf Cart or Float parade only, no Classic Cars.
For all parade participants and spectators, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Masks are strongly recommended however not required.
We ask that if you are not a parade participant to please refrain from coming to the Main Clubhouse and view the parade on the sidewalks along the route or in front of your home.
At the conclusion of the parade you are free go on with your day as there will be no activities at the Clubhouse following the event. The first, second and third place winners of the golf carts and floats will be announced on Channel 97 and the Sun Lakes Facebook page.
There will be a drive-thru BBQ special (first come, first served) available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside of the Busroom.
It will include your choice of a hotdog or hamburger, a bag of chips and a bottle of water for $10.
Stop by and say hello to your new chef Hugo Salazar! For further questions, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191. Have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July!
Comedy-Club Night with Jason Love & Friends
Saturday, July 11, 7 – 8:30 p.m.; South Clubhouse Multipurpose Room; $15 per person
Another night of belly laughs is in store at our intimate South Clubhouse with Jason Love and friends.
Three professional comedians will perform for you up close and personal. The producer and host, Jason Love, has been seen on HBO, Sirius XM, and Comedy Central.
Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early.
Please call the Recreation Department for when tickets will be on sale at (951) 845-2191.
Indoor Movie
Wednesday, July 15; 6 p.m.; MCH Ballroom
The feature will be “Knives Out” a PG-13 rated comedy, crime and drama film.
Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jaime Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas, this movie will leave you on the edge of your seat with a few laughs in between. No registrations are needed for this event. Popcorn will be sold for $1 per bag.
Queen Nation Concert – Postponed until Aug. 7
Please call the Recreation Department for when tickets go on sale at (951) 845-2191
There is little doubt that the legendary band Queen and lead performer Freddie Mercury earn high ranks as one of the most powerful and iconic groups in rock history. “Queen Nation” a tribute to Queen, is the West Coast's longest running most authentic costumed re- creation of a Vintage Queen concert.
The show consists of four musicians who all sing and perform in character and in period costumes while playing live note-for-note renditions of Classic Queen songs including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, You’re My Best Friend, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure and many more!
Featured front man Vocalist Gregory Finsley is an amazing singer with an uncanny tone that matches the late great Freddy Mercury to a tee.
Gregory also is an excellent concert pianist which allows him to accurately re-create what Freddy Mercury magically did live on stage in Queen's original four-piece lineup. Queen Nation has been crowned by their loyal legion of fans as “The People’s Choice Tribute To Queen Champions."
Innovative Certified Care free Health Seminar
Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Innovative Certified Care will be here to talk to you about the new technologies available now to keep you aging safely in your home. Come learn about certain low cost and even in some cases, free devices on the market now!
