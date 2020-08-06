Important Public Announcement
The Master Board and First Residential will continue to evaluate the ongoing recommendations of various federal, state and local health agencies and make their decisions accordingly.
For the most current information, tune in to Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes or visit the Sun Lakes website.
Marco Mendez Channel 97 Concert – A Virtual Event
Friday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. on Channel 97
Please join Marco Mendez for a special concert exclusively on Channel 97 at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
Orchestral interpretations of great music that where featured in films from Hollywood including Ice Castles, Jurassic Park, The Good The Bad and the Ugly will be played along with songs from George Gershwin, a medley of love songs and closing with Rhapsody In Blue.
No registration is needed, just tune into Channel 97.
A Day of Fun and Fundraising
Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 10 — a one day Charity Event with all of the proceeds going to several local non-profit organizations.
The day will start with a Putting Contest at 9 a.m. on the putting greens.
It is not a team sport, but a solo event to maintain safe social distancing. Sign up is at time of the event.
It will be followed by lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop at 11:30 a.m.
The driving range will be marked off – again to promote the safety and health of our residents. Then enjoy an afternoon of free, live entertainment with “Music on the Driving Range” provided by our own talented musicians.
Be sure to bring plenty of cash to purchase tickets for lunch and of course, the Charity Bar which will be open all day!
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the event — as well as the regular Charity Raffle with cash prizes and this year a Grand Prize!
The entire event will be held outside (weather permitting) and is subject to cancellation.
You have received your letters in the mail, so be sure to purchase your ball drop and raffle tickets for a chance to win:
- One of 8 Ball Drop prizes at $200 each.
- One of 3 Charity Raffle prizes at $300 each.
- One Charity Raffle Grand Prize this year of $1,200.
All cash prizes will be awarded even if the event is cancelled for any reason. You don't need to be present to win.
To purchase additional tickets, call Pam Drummond at (909) 255-4388.
It’s all for Charity!
Watch Lifestyles and the Sun Lakes Life newspaper for more details in the coming weeks.
Information is also available on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page, as well as Good Day Sun Lakes.
If you have questions, or would like to make a donation, please call Beverly Simmons; (909) 996-8569.
