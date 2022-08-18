Music Under the Stars
Veranda and Driving Range from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
On Aug. 27, dance to “Delany and James,” followed by “Tin Man’s Heart” on Sept. 24.
Please remember it is first come-first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. But feel free to bring a chair or park your golf cart down below on the driving range. Pack a picnic and enjoy the music on a warm summer night.
Evenings on the Veranda
Join us on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be performing so please join us (between 4 and 7 p.m.) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to enjoy some great music and dancing.
Ice cream socials
Monday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m., Main Clubhouse Sandwedge; $3 per person
The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announce the return of our delicious ice cream sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for three scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.
A Night of Magic with Joel Ward
Friday, Sept. 16, doors open at 6 p.m. – show starts at 7 p.m., Ballroom; $15 per person
Joel Ward’s high energy, original magic has astonished people throughout the world. His baffling abilities range from comical audience participation to interactive close-up magic and fascinating illusions. Be amazed by one of Southern California’s most awe-inspiring practitioners of the magical arts in this award-winning presentation.
Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household, checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For more information, please the Recreation Department at call (951) 845-2191.
Chef Chris will once again prepare an appetizer sampler for the night for an additional $15 per person. If you would like to enjoy Chef Chris’s selection, please purchase your pre-paid tickets at the Restaurant Hostess Station.
Sunday Concert Series
Big Band Jazz Concert featuring the Laguna JaZz
Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom at 2 p.m. - $15 per person
Join us as we welcome the Laguna JaZz. The “Big Band” is a traditional 18-piece Jazz Band and performs for many different functions in the town of Laguna Beach and the surrounding areas. Their music covers a wide range of styles including swing, Latin, blues and pop styles as well as vocal jazz. It will be an afternoon to remember.
Tickets are on sale now! Maximum of four tickets per household, checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please the Recreation Department at call 1 (951) 845-2191.
Activities Day
Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m.
Each year all the active clubs, groups and recreation get together to show you what Sun Lakes has to offer. If you want to join a club, but need more information as to what they are all about, then this is the best way to learn and meet members.
It is also the perfect time to learn more about the various advisory committees – most committees will be on the lookout for new members this fall, and you can pick-up a volunteer interest form. Mark your calendars and bring your neighbors and friends.
If your club would like to participate in this year’s Activity Day, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to reserve a table.
Trick or Treat Golf Tournament
District 22 is having its 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Trick or Treat Tournament is limited to Sun Lakes residents and their immediate family members only. Funds will be given to Veterans. Great prizes and dinner included. Look for the sign-up sheets in the Main Clubhouse, Pro Shop and North Clubhouse. Registration is due by Oct. 22. For further information, contact Bill McDade (951) 212-9819.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
Below is a list of upcoming adventures. Flyers and information is available in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com.
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com.
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230.
Meridian Guided Travel Tours
Fall Colors of Vermont: Oct. 1-7
Paris, Normandy and Seine River: Oct. 18-26
Premier World Travel
New England Rails and Trails: Oct. 5
Vienna & Christmas Markets of the Danube: Nov. 28
Historic South Holiday: Nov. 29
Washington DC Holiday: Dec. 7
Silver Lining Travel
Gene Autry Western Heritage Museum and Americana Dining: Sept. 13
“Italy For A Day!” Tour of San Diego’s Little Italy and Seaport Village: Sept. 21
Catalina Island Daycation: Sept. 28
Beach Day! Long Beach Aquarium and Shoreline Village: Oct. 3
Solvang and Santa Barbara at Hotel Corque: Oct. 9-11
Immersive King Tut and Griffith Observatory plus The Grove/Farmers Market: Oct. 20
Getty Villa Malibu With Santa Monica: Oct. 29
Laughlin at The Edgewater Casino and Oatman, Ariz., Mining Town: Nov. 7-9
Mission Inn Riverside “Festival Of Lights Christmas” and Old Spaghetti Factory: Nov. 29
Reagan Library Christmas with Air Force One Lunch: Dec. 14
