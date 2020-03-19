Out and About

The following events are currently scheduled, but are subject to change at any time.
Easter See’s Candy Sales are CANCELLED
Comedy Night
Friday, April 3, doors open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $10
Come enjoy an evening of guaranteed laughs and what’s sure to be a memorable night. There will be an appetizer buffet available for purchase that evening for $12.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale in March through the Restaurant.
Lottery dates for comedy tickets begin on March 2nd through March 8th and tables will be drawn on Monday, March 9 at 8:30 a.m. and will be posted by Wednesday, March 11.
You can pick up your registration packets at the Reception Desk beginning March 2.
Checks only, limit 4 people per check, 8-10 people per table.
Easter Brunch
Sunday, April 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ballroom
Bring your family or join your friends for a delicious Easter Bruch featuring a carving station, hot entrees, cold salads, an omelet and waffle bar and assorted pastries, desserts and fruit.
See Lifestyles Magazine or visit the restaurant for the complete menu. Prices are $29.95 for adults ($34.95 with champagne) and $14.95 for children 11 years and under.
Make your reservations now, as this fills up fast. Call the hostess at 951-769-6654.
SoCal Orchestra Concert with Marco Mendez
Thursday, April 16; doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom; $15
Amazing, wonderful, moving, passionate, and breathtaking.
These are just a few of the superlatives used to describe Marco Mendez.
He is one of the most highly acclaimed concert artists in the world; a child prodigy who was accepted into the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music at age 12.
He has become legendary for his incredible talent - both as a performer and as an educator. Tickets will go sale March 2 in the Recreation Department.
Spring Concert
April 24, 25, 26
The Chorale of Sun Lakes will present their Spring Concert Series featuring Caribbean/Island/Calypso music. The concert them is “Having Fun in the Islands. Ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. on April 6 so mark your calendars for this one.
Spring Garage Sales
Start cleaning out those garages for the annual Spring Garage Sales taking place in May. Sales will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale.
Dates and district participation are as follows:
May 2 – Districts: 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 9 – Districts: 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 16 – Districts: 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Social Singles Bus Trips
These trips are open to everyone.
Contact Dorothy Rowe at 845-5570 for more information or to sign up.
• Fri., April 3 – Santa Anita Horse Racing – $65 – Lunch OYO.
• Sat., April 11 – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives – $102 – stop at Nickel Diner, lunch at East Side Market Italian Deli and many more surprises.
• Weds., April 15 – Paramount Studios Tour $115 – Lunch OYO at the Farmer’s Market and Grove.
• Thurs., April 23 – Tour Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House Lunch included at the Smokehouse – $95.
• Sun., April 26 – Tibbies Dinner Theatre production of Barry Manilow’s Copacabana – $130.
• Sun., May 3 – Carlsbad Street Fair and Windmill Food Hall – $65 – Lunch OYO.
• Weds., May 13 – Disney Archives and Downtown Disney – $82 – Lunch OYO.
• Sat., May 16 – A Taste of Julian – $99 – includes food tasting ticket and Dudley’s Bakery for apple pie.
• Mon.-Weds., May 18-20 – Yosemite National Park – $299/DBL – $475/SNGL – Stay at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. Tour Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, El Capitan, Tunnel View and more. All meals OYO.
• Weds., May 27 – Griffith Observatory & Universal City Walk – $72. Lunch OYO.
• Sun., May 31 – Angels vs. Yankees game at Anaheim Stadium – $95 – Lunch OYO.
• Weds., June 3 – Tour the Jonas Salk Institute in La Jolla-San Diego – $77 – Lunch OYO.
A “Brassy” Spring Afternoon Concert featuring the Firebird Brass Quintet
Sunday, May 3, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., MCH Ballroom; $10 per person
Join the Firebird Brass Quintet as they play, sing and entertain while you dance and enjoy your favorite classical and Broadway hits.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 1.
Ice Cream Socials
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month beginning in May for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
The first Ice Cream Social will be held Tuesday, May 19 on the Veranda.
Music Under the Stars
Get ready for our exciting entertainment on the veranda this summer.
The Recreation Department will provide three free evenings of wonderful music.
The first one will be held Saturday, May 23 featuring the band “Replay” from 6 to 9 p.m.
Remember, you may not bring your own alcohol if you are seated on the veranda, but bring a picnic, bring your friends and sit out on the north end of the driving range. Mix and mingle and dance to your hearts content.
Evening on the Veranda
In addition to Music Under the Stars, join us on the Veranda the second Wednesday of the month beginning in June for more wonderful entertainment.
The talented Renee Rojanaro will be on the Veranda on Wednesday, June 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. singing her heart out.
Come out and enjoy the evening with your friends and dance the night away.
Comedy-Club Night with Jason Love & Friends
Friday, May 8th, 7:00pm – 8:30 p.m.; South Clubhouse Multipurpose Room; $15 per person
Come on down for a night of belly laughs in our intimate South Clubhouse. Three professional comedians will perform for you up close and personal.
The producer and host, Jason Love, has been seen on HBO, Sirius XM, and Comedy Central. Rounding out the lineup are Al Ducharme from America’s Got Talent and Dan Gabriel from the Late Show.
Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 1.
Health & Wellness Fair
Thursday, May 14th; 10:00am – 1:00pm, Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Join us for our annual Health and Wellness Fair on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enjoy a free BBQ lunch (first-come, first-served basis) along with raffle prizes and free screenings for blood pressure, pulse oxygen and bone density, etc.
We are expecting approximately 50 vendors in attendance to educate you on what is available as you age. Some of the vendors will be doctors, attorneys, Highway Patrol, the Fire Department, local hospitals, Alzheimer's Association and Senior Medicare Patrol and much more.
We are pleased to bring back the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care of Southern California this year to help organize and run this event along with Home Instead Senior Care who will be our major sponsor.
For questions regarding vendors please call Jennifer Partridge at 951.663.1060.
Save The Date – Queen Nation Concert
Friday, June 19; doors open at 6:00 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m.; $20 per person
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 1.
There is little doubt that the legendary band Queen and lead performer Freddie Mercury earn high ranks as one of the most powerful and iconic groups in rock history.
“Queen Nation”, a tribute to Queen, is the West Coast's longest running most authentic costumed re- creation of a Vintage Queen concert.
The show consists of four musicians who all sing and perform in character and in period costumes while playing live note-for-note renditions of Classic Queen songs including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, You’re My Best Friend, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure and many more.
Featured front man Vocalist Gregory Finsley is an amazing singer with an uncanny tone that matches the late great Freddy Mercury to a tee.
Gregory also is an excellent concert pianist which allows him to accurately re-create what Freddy Mercury magically did live on stage in Queen's original four-piece lineup.
Queen Nation has been crowned by their loyal legion of fans as “The People’s Choice Tribute To Queen Champions."
For further questions please contact the Recreation Department.
“Paint and Sip”
“Paint and Sip” will tentatively take place on Friday, April 10 at Sun Lakes Country Club, South Club House, sponsored by Young at Heart Club in benefit of Faith in Action, Homeless Project.
All of the proceeds from this event will be to help the homeless in Banning.
This event will benefit our city’s prevailing homelessness problem and all the residents of Sun Lakes are invited to enjoy an innovative and fun event while helping a good cause.
