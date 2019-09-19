Evening on the Veranda
Join us one last time for some wonderful entertainment by the talented Renee Rojanaro.
She will be on the Veranda on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. singing her heart out.
Come out and enjoy the evening with friends and dance the night away.
Social Singles Bus Trips
These trips are open to everyone.
Contact Dorothy Rowe at 845-5570 for more information or to sign up.
• Tues., Oct. 1 – La Brea Tar Pits, Page Museum and Farmer’s Market – $55 – Lunch on your own.
• Mon., Oct. 7 – Aquarium of the Pacific and Long Beach Harbor Cruise – $58 – Lunch on your own.
• Tues.–Thurs. – Oct. 15-17 – Riverside Laughlin Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Tribute – $206/dbl, $244/sngl – includes ticket to show, 2 breakfast buffets and 1 choice buffet.
• Weds., Oct. 23 – Lunch included at L.A. Police Dept. “Police Revolver Café” – $73 – Tour of Home Boy Industries, plus guided tour of Olvera Street.
• Tues., Oct. 29 – Tour of Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway and Living Desert in Palm Springs – $100. Lunch OYO at Sherman’s Deli.
• Sat., Nov. 2 – Tour of the Nethercutt Museum and Gamble House – $87 – Lunch OYO at the Americana in Glendale.
• Tues., Nov. 12 – Jeopardy TV Taping – $65 – Lunch OYO.
• Mon., Nov. 18 – Curt Tucker’s LA – Eats Comfort Food tour – $130. Join Curt for many surprises. Lunch included.
• Thurs., Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving Buffet at Smeraldi’s at the Biltmore Hotel in LA. – $114. After lunch we will head to the Grove and Farmer’s Market for shopping.
Health & Wellness Resource Fair
Wednesday, October 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., MCH Ballroom
There will be approximately 50 vendors available to help educate you on what is available as you age.
Vendors include doctors, attorneys, Highway Patrol, the Fire Department, local hospitals, Alzheimer's Association and Senior Medicare Patrol and more.
This year we are having a new group sponsoring the event so you will be able to meet new vendors that you have not met before.
Each vendor will bring a nice raffle prize and some will be providing a screening.
If you have any questions, please call Jennifer at 951.663.1060.
October Garage Sales
Start cleaning out those garages for our Fall Garage Sales. Sales are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale.
Dates and district participation are as follows: Oct. 5: Dists. 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; Oct. 12: Dists. 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17; Oct. 19: Dists. 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13/
“Diamond is Forever!”
The Neil Diamond Experience with David Sherry is on Friday, Oct. 11.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Show starts at 7 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom, $15pp
Diamond Is Forever! an eight-piece band led by David J. Sherry, was founded in California, USA in 2005 and quickly became recognized as one of the leaders in the interpretation and performance of Neil Diamond’s music.
Preserving the integrity of Neil Diamond lyrics and music, Sherry infuses his own personality into the show that brings audiences to both laughter and tears.
It is a winning format that appeals to both those who want to dance and those that just want to sit and enjoy a concert.
Tickets are on sale NOW at the Main Clubhouse reception desk for $15pp.
Halloween Doggie Parade & Chili Cook-Off
Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. on the Driving Range, $4 per entry.
Chili Cook-off 12 – 3 p.m.; $3 for a tasting ticket
The Recreation Department is proud to present the Annual Halloween Doggie Costume Parade.
The parade will take place at the Main Clubhouse Driving Range.
This event is $4 per dog (checks only) to register with a limit of 50 registered dogs.
There will be trophies given out to the costume winners.
Awards include first, second and third place in addition to Most Creative, Most Glamorous and Most Scary. All dogs that participate will receive a treat for participation.
Light beverages will also be provided for everyone. Please sign up with the Recreation Department at the Main Clubhouse.
Additionally, this year we will be adding the Chili Cook-off which will take place on the Veranda with tasting starting at 12 p.m.
If you would like to participate in the Chili Cook-off by making your best Chili, please come down to the Main Clubhouse and pick up your registration packet.
A trophy will be given for First place in three different categories.
For more information, please contact Elise in the Recreation Department at 951-769-6651.
Oktoberfest in Sun Lakes
Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 10 p.m., MCH Ballroom; $15 pp.
Come celebrate Oktoberfest with live music, craft beer and German food.
Presale tickets will be available from the restaurant for $15 inclusive.
The price includes a premium bratwurst on a pretzel bun topped with sauerkraut and deli mustard, a side of homemade potato chips topped with beer cheese and your choice of one craft beer.
Blood Drive
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Clubhouse MPR
Sun Lakes is hosting a blood drive to support Lifestream blood bank.
The donated blood goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.
Our goal is to have 40 people donate.
If you are interested please call the reception desk and sign up for a time slot.
We have timeslots every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The donation center will be in the Multipurpose Room of the Main Clubhouse.
Community Shredding
Friday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. –12 p.m., MCH parking lot.
On Oct. 26 there will be a truck shredding papers on site at the Main Clubhouse for only $4 a box (standard Bankers Box please).
This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers that you no longer need without having to drive to a place and pay a large fee.
The shredding will take place form 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
No sign-ups are required.
Just show up with your boxes.
For more information please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Annual Veterans Walk
Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
The Eighth Annual Veterans Walk benefits local VFW Troop 233.
It will consist of a two-mile walk around Country Club Drive to Riviera, and back up Country Club Drive to the Main Clubhouse.
There are turn back increments every half mile for those who cannot walk the full distance.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Recreation Desk and the cost is $20 pp (checks only – made out to SLCC).
Price includes a goodie bag with an event T-shirt, continental breakfast after the walk and an opportunity to listen to a couple of decorated veterans.
For any resident unable to walk, you can still participate by entering your golf cart into the event.
We ask that the carts be decorated with a U.S. Flag, a Service Flag, or a Wounded Warrior Flag to support the event.
Please note, golf cart use is for disabled residents ONLY.
Veterans Walk Schedule
9:30am: Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
9:40am: START OF THE WALK
10am – 10:30am: Continental Breakfast
11am: Veteran Speakers
11:30am: Closing Remarks
Holiday Craft Show
Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., MCH Ballroom.
Come on down and check out all the unique gifts and crafts that have been made by your fellow Sun Lakes residents.
There is something for everyone.
Admission is free and door prizes will be given away each day.
Lottery for vendors will start on Sept. 30 and go through Oct. 6.
The vendor table drawing will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the MCH.
Excursions
Sign-ups begin Oct. 1 at 8 a.m.
Overnight on Catalina Island
Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m. – Return Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.
Double - $324 pp; Single - $614 pp.
With a stay at The Pavilion Hotel in Avalon, you will be across from the beach and just minutes from restaurants, shopping, Chamber of Commerce, and the Avalon Pier.
Please see the complete itinerary in the Lifestyles Magazine, or visit the Recreation Department for a schedule.
Pechanga
Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., $5pp.
Spend a 5-hour stay at Pechanga resort and Casino.
The casino’s well-planned layout allows guests to move easily among more than 3,000 slot and video machines as well as over 130 table games.
Cocktail service is available to guests on the gaming floor and several bars, lounges and restaurants can be found close to the casino action.
Christmas at the Reagan Library
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., $46pp.
The opulent display includes dozens of Christmas trees decorated to celebrate “Christmas Trees from around the World.”
You’ll tour the massive exhibit hall, which integrates dozens of interactive displays along with thousands of artifacts and includes a full-scale replica of the Oval Office decorated as it was during Reagan’s Presidency.
Lunch on site/on own at the Reagan Country Café.
Exhibits here chronicle the President’s childhood, acting career, and political achievements. You can also see a land-based cruise missile and check out a replica of the Geneva Boathouse where the first Reagan-Gorbachev summit took place.
Besides the airplane, the Air Force One Pavillion also displays President Johnson’s Marine One helicopter and a Presidential motorcade that includes the 1982 Presidential Parade limousine.
Outside, you’ll find Reagan’s tomb in the back courtyard. Nearby you’ll see that piece of the Berlin Wall, given to the museum to commemorate Reagan’s roll in the fall of Communism.
You can visit the Outdoor areas of the Ronald Reagan Library, as well as the gift shop.
Sunken Cities of Egypt
More than 1,200 years ago, two ancient cities were lost to natural disaster and the rising tides of the Mediterranean Sea.
Two decades ago, underwater archaeologist Franck Goddio and his team discovered those cities, revealing monumental statues, religious images carved in stone, exquisite jewelry, and delicate ceramics – and a greater understanding of life during the age of Pharaohs.
Christmas Shopping at Victoria Gardens
Thursday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. – approx. 3 p.m., $25 pp.
Enjoy four hours of wonderful shopping at the beautiful Victoria Gardens Outdoor Shopping Center.
Restaurants abound for your eating pleasure and visiting with friends could not be more perfect.
Lunch is on your own.
Piecemakers Christmas Craft Fair
Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., $35pp.
The Piecemakers tree-lined booths show an array of America’s best handmade crafts, art, antiques and collectables for you shopping pleasure.
Included is the Piecemakers 10,000 sq. ft store of specialty gifts, old and new, treasures you cannot find anywhere else.
Enjoy the delicious food, accompanied by the best in live music and dancing.
You will have plenty of time to browse, have lunch (on your own), relax, and enjoy the entertainment.
And last but not least, enjoy a ample piece of Piecemakers famous apple pie.
Newport Holiday Harbor Cruise
Monday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – approx. 10 p.m., $74pp (Dinner included).
The tour will start out with dinner at the Harborside Restaurant (please make your dinner choice at time of sign-up).
After dinner, we will take a Harbor Cruise on a boat exclusively for Sun Lakers! Seating will be available both inside and out.
As we cruise the harbor you will see the private homes and yachts decorated beautifully for Christmas.
Limited seating is available so be sure to sign-up early to reserve your spot.
Dinner Menu Selection:
Dinner includes a salad, bread and butter, coffee/tea or soda.
Gratuity for dinner is included in trip price.
- Poached Salmon – fresh poached salmon with lemon caper sauce - served with jasmine rice and fresh veggies.
- Yankee Pot Roast – served with mashed potatoes and fresh veggies
- Artichoke & Mushroom Chicken – fresh chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts, served with mashed potatoes and fresh veggies.
Dessert: Chef’s choice of Holiday Dessert
