Out and About

Health Seminar – The Future of Healthcare
Friday, Dec. 13; 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Innovative Certified Care is back this month to talk to you about the new technologies available now to keep you aging safely in your home longer.
Learn about low cost and even in some cases, free devices on the market now.
Holiday Cocktail Party
Saturday, Dec. 14 – 6 to 10:30 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom.
Have a drink and enjoy the sounds of One-2-Many.
There will be a holiday appetizer buffet for $15 pp inclusive available.
Pre-purchase your ticket at the Restaurant as there will be a limited amount available at the door.
This event will be open seating; first come first served.
Christmas Concert
Sunday, Dec. 22; 2-3:30 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Enjoy all of your Christmas favorites as the Riverside Concert Band performs a complimentary Christmas concert.
Activities Day
Saturday, Jan. 18; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Main Clubhouse.
The Recreation Department is proud to continue its yearly tradition of Activities Day.
Each year all active clubs, groups and recreation get together to show you what Sun Lakes has to offer.
Want to join a new club, or know exactly what the Young at Heart Club is all about?
How about learning how to play 8-ball or bocce? Interested in acting? Well, this is the event for you!
Blood Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 11; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room.
Sun Lakes is hosting another blood drive to support Lifestream, which is a blood bank for the San Bernardino & Riverside Counties.
The donated blood goes to local hospitals such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.
If you are interested please call the reception desk at (951) 845-2191 and sign up for a time slot.
We have timeslots every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The donation center will be in the Multipurpose Room of the Main Clubhouse.
Rock n’ Roll Reunion- A Tribute to American Originals
Saturday, Feb. 22, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom, $15pp.
Rock down memory lane with this high-energy, laugh-filled production! It may not be your high school reunion but you will wish it was!
Make the night fun and one to remember and come dressed in poodle skirts, leather jackets, and rolled up jeans to rock the night away!
For more information call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Excursions
Sign-up in the Recreation Department now
Pechanga
Thursday, January 23rd; 9:30am – 5:30pm, $5pp
Spend a 5-hour stay at Pechanga Resort and Casino.
The well-planned layout allows guests to move easily among more than 3,000+ slot and video machines as well as over 130+ table games.
Cocktail service is available to guests on the gaming floor and several bars, lounges and restaurants can be found close to the casino action.
Dining options abound at Pechanga including quick service Mexican, Italian, Asian and American food court choices.
College of the Desert Street Fair
Saturday, Feb. 8; 8 a.m. -2:30 p.m.; $25pp.
Bargains are in the air and today we are heading to the College of the Desert, where we will find a huge open-air street fair with shopping at its best.
You’ll find the latest fashions, purses, jewelry, home goods, savory culinary delights, accessories, fresh produce and so much more!
Lunch will be on your own/on site.
Hollywood Museum
Wednesday, Feb. 19; 8:30 a.m. – approx. 6:30 p.m.; $68pp.
The official museum of Hollywood has the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world, featuring four floors of breathtaking exhibits and home to more than 10,000 authentic show biz treasures, including one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, car collections and personal artifacts, posters, and vintage memorabilia from favorite films and TV shows.
Admission and round-trip bus transportation are included; however lunch will be on your own.
2-Day Trip to Santa Barbara
Friday, March 13th at 6 a.m. – Return: Saturday, March 14th at 5:30 p.m.
Double - $280pp; Single - $381pp.
Join your neighbors, family and friends for this two-day trip that includes Santa Barbara’s International Show, the largest Orchid show in the country!
This trip includes bus transportation from Sun Lakes, accommodations at the Harbor View Inn Hotel, breakfast and dinner on Saturday, and a 90-minute Land Shark land and sea tour.
For detailed information on this trip and to sign-up, please stop by the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse.
Around Town
Pass Chorale
The Pass Chorale Celebration of Christmas will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
The church is located at 1320 W. Williams St. in Banning.
Admission is $15 for adults; students and seniors are $10.
The program this year features Messa di Gloria by Puccini, followed by anthems and a carol sing-along.
‘Miracle on South Division Street’
CAST Players present Miracle on South Division Street by Tom Dudzick and directed by Susan O'Connell.
This comedy provides an object lesson in how heart-wrenching, but hilarious, the exposure to light of family legends can be.
The Nowack family legend has it that on Christmas Eve in 1942, the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop.
Grandpa then built a 20 foot statue of a woman to commemorate the event. Now, daughter Ruth has called the family together on another Christmas Eve to unveil her plan to write and star in a one-woman show telling the true story of that family miracle so the “whole world will know!”
But, she feels she must get the family's permission to do so, and her revelation of a deathbed confession that is the substance of her show will test the family's faith, and provide laughs aplenty for us!
There are five performances only – Dec. 7 – 15 at the Beaumont Women’s Community Center.
Tickets are $15 pp.
For complete information and to reserve yours, visit www.castplayers.org.
Beaumont Christmas Light Parade
The 22nd annual City of Beaumont Christmas Light Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14.
It will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue & 9th Street and travel south to the Civic Center.
Participation in the parade is free and applications are available at the Community Recreation Center.
For questions, please call 951-769-8524
