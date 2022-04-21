Coffee with Your Council Person
Mary Hamlin, District 3, Banning Council Member is hosting Coffee with Your Council Member on Sunday, April 24 from 2 to 4 pm in the Multipurpose Room at the Sun Lakes Main Clubhouse. Bring your ideas, questions or concerns. Let's sit and talk over coffee and cookies. If you cannot attend, you can email your comments, ideas, or questions to: mhamlin@banningca.gov
The Sunday Concert Series – featuring the Firebird Brass Quintet
Sunday, April 24, 2 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $12 per person
Join the Recreation Department in welcoming The Firebird Brass Quintet, with guest vocalist Sheila James. The FBQ will play, sing, and entertain you with your favorite classical and Broadway hits, the swing music from the Big Band Era and Jazz favorites.
Checks only - payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. Contact the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191.
Charity Week Ticket Sales
Main Clubhouse Lobby, April 27 to May 28
Tickets will be on sale for: Fiesta, Siesta Repeat Happy Hour ($25); Pancakes and Polka Pancake Breakfast ($10); An Evening at the Moulin Rouge Dinner Dance ($65); Raffle (3 for $10) and Aussie Helicopter Ball Drop ($10).
The schedule is as follows: Every Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chorale of Sun Lakes Spring Concert – “Rhythms of Spring”
Friday, April 29 and Saturday April 30 at 7 pm, Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m.
Golf Clinic – Driver
Friday, April 29 at 2 p.m., $20 pp - Sign up in the Pro Shop. Clinic will be held on the South Driving Range.
Cobra Demo Day and Fitting
Tuesday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the North Driving Range
More Aloha from the Islands
The Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers of Sun Lakes proudly present their More Aloha from the Islands Hawaiian and Polynesian show on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the main clubhouse. Everyone attending will receive a lei and we encourage you to wear your Hawaiian attire. Those who attended our last show were treated to beautiful costumes and beautiful Hawaiian music and this year’s show will not disappoint you.
Ticket sales begin on May 9-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main clubhouse lobby. Tickets are $12 per person payable by cash or check. Questions regarding tickets should be addressed to Sussy Arzubiaga at (951) 797-3258 or at susarzu@yahoo.com.
Ice Cream Social
Monday, May 2, 2:00 p.m., Main Clubhouse Sandwedge; $3 per person
It’s time for our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for 3 scoops of ice cream and your choice of fixings!
Cinco de Mayo
Celebration
Thursday, May 5, from 2 to 7 p.m., Main Clubhouse Veranda and Pool
Join us on May 5 for a Cinco de Mayo themed Pool Opening Celebration. It will be a way to celebrate the start of Pool Season and an infamous Mexican holiday. Our very own Chef Chris will have a beautiful taco bar set up near the veranda and the Lounge be serving some of their special Margaritas as well as other tequila specialty drinks. There will be music as well, so stop by to enjoy the music, food, drinks, and good times.
Garage Sales
First three Saturdays in May from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 7: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 14: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 21: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Residents are asked to have any items that did not sell to be put back into their homes by 4 p.m.
Health Fair
Tuesday, May 3, 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom
The Recreation Department along with the Visiting Nurses Association of the Inland Counties and the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital will be sponsoring this event. Cholesterol screening, spinal wellness and balance, facial massage, bone density, blood pressures are just a few of the many preventive health screenings that will be available on this day. The event is free and door prizes will be available.
Flu and Covid Vaccines and boosters will also be available. Bring your insurance card and vaccination record. Many local vendors will be on hand such as medical providers, skilled nursing facilities, in-home care, hospice and emergency responders.
Mothers Day Brunch
Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Treat the ladies in your life to a lavish Champagne brunch for Mother’s Day. The price is just $56.95 with champagne or $46.95 without. Children 3 to 10 years are $22.95. Reservations are required, so please call 951-769-6654
DATE CHANGE Community Shredding - $4 per box
Friday, May 20, 9 a.m. to Noon, Main Clubhouse Parking Lot; $4 per box
On May 20 the company I-Shred will be on-site in the MCH Parking Lot. This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers that you no longer need without having to drive to a place and pay a large fee. The shredding will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. No sign-ups are required. Just show up with your boxes. For more information, please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Life Stream Blood Drive
Thursday, May 12, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room
In an effort to support Lifestream Blood Bank, we will be hosting another much-needed blood drive. The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda. Our goal is to have 30 donors. Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. The blood drive will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Main Clubhouse.
POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Elvis Concert
Previously scheduled for Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.
For questions, please call the Recreation Department at call 951-845-2191.
Evenings on The Veranda
Evenings on the Veranda are back. Join us out on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda performing between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on the following dates to enjoy some great music and dancing. The first event will be Wednesday, June 3.
Music Under the Stars
Starting June 25 the Recreation Department will provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month. We hope you join us as we dance the night away with music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Discover Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail May 22-26
Featuring the World-Famous Napa Valley Wine train.
Switzerland, Germany, and the Passion Play May 25 – June 3
A guided travel experience featuring Lucerne, Salzburg, Vienna, and the extraordinary Passion Play in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau.
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons June 12 – 17
Tour features Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks with 2 nights in Jackson Hole Wyoming.
Canadian Rockies by Train September 19-26
A guided travel experience featuring Banff, Jasper, Vancouver & Victoria.
Fall Colors of Vermont October 1-7
A guided travel experience featuring iconic New England Foliage and 5 nights in Montpelier, Vermont.
Paris, Normandy & Seine River October 18-26
An exclusive cruise charter featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Athens and The Greek Islands May 10
A nine day adventure – some highlights include The Acropolis Museum, Athens City Tour, Santorini Winery Visit and Tasting, Oia Village Walking Tour.
Oregon Trail & Portland Rose Festival June 9
Join us for a 6 -day adventure – featuring Portland Rose Parade, Mt. St. Helen’s National Monument, Tillamook Cheese Factory and International Rose Test Garden.
Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park July 27
Join us for a 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park & Banff.
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Sedona And Prescott, AZ Multi-Day- April 24- 27, $999 S, $730 D
Kentucky Derby Day At Santa Anita Park – May 7, $90
Academy Of Motion Pictures Museum Or Petersen Auto Museum- May 11, $95
Coranado Enchantment With Guided Tour Of Hotel Del Coranado- May 19, $98
Long Beach “Seafood Fest” With Harbor Cruise – May 28, $105
Lake Arrowhead With Arrowhead Queen Boat Tour- June 1, $98
Zion National Park With Mary Poppins At Tuacahn Theatre- June 5-8, $575 S, $455 D
Getty Museum With Eataly – June 11, $85
Father’s Day In Beverly Hills With Concours D’elagance And La Brea Tar Pits- June 19, $85
Medieval Times Dinner And Show – June 25, $115
