Applie Pie Ice Cream Sundae Social
Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Sandwedge
The cost for this fun fall social event is just $3 and includes all the fixin’s.
Bring your friends and neighbors for this wonderful autumn treat.
For information, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Fall Craft Show
Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCH Ballroom
Start your holiday shopping early and join friends and neighbors in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom for the Fall Holiday Craft Show.
Sun Lakes residents will have tons of homemade crafts and goodies for sale; admission is free.
10th Annual Veterans Walk
Nov. 13 at 9 a.m.
Join us for our Tenth Annual Veterans Walk to honor all who have served for our country.
This two mile walk will be held inside Sun Lakes and all the proceeds will benefit our local VFW Troop 233.
If you don’t feel you can do two miles, there are turn back increments at the half mile, one mile and 1.5-mile markers.
Registration forms are available at the Recreation Desk.
The cost is $20 pp (checks only – payable to SLCC) and includes a goodie-bag with an event t-shirt, continental breakfast, and an opportunity to listen to decorated local veterans.
For residents unable to walk, you can still participate by entering your golf cart into the event.
We ask that the carts be decorated with a U.S. Flag, a Service Flag, or a Wounded Warrior Flag to support the event.
Please note, golf cart use is for disabled residents only.
If you know anyone who would like to be a sponsor this event, please have them call (951) 769-6651.
Veterans Walk schedule
• 9:30 a.m.: Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
• 9:40 a.m.: Start of Walk
• 10:15 a.m.: 11:00 am: Continental Breakfast
• 11 a.m.: Veteran Speakers
• 11:30 a.m.: Closing Remarks
District Tree Lighting
Dec. 1 at the Main Club House Ballroom
Join the Recreation Department for a holiday kickoff as they light the decorated District Christmas Trees in the front of the Main Clubhouse.
Afterwards, come in the ballroom for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies, and holiday entertainment.
We might even be lucky enough to get a surprise visit from good old Saint Nick himself.
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer exciting travel opportunities: For pricing and more information contact Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com
• Smokey Mountain Christmas, December 5, 2021
• Paris and Normandy River cruise, April 5, 2022
Premier World Discovery Tours is offering these amazing journeys. For pricing, dates and detailed information, call (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscover.com.
• Treasures of Ireland, March 15, 2022
• The Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas, April 23, 2022
• Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park, July 27, 2022
• Costa Rica, Feb. 16, 2022
• Athens and the Greek Islands, May 10, 2022
• Oregon Trails and Portland Rose Festival, June 9, 2022
• Washington D. C. Holiday, Dec. 7, 2022
Excursions are back
Silver Lining Travel is pleased to offer the following excursions.
Call Silver Lining Travel to reserve any of these exciting trips at (951) 929-6230.
• Santa Anita Park with Lunch in the Upper Dining Terrace, Oct. 30, $95 pp.
Spend a day at the races at the legendary Santa Anita Racetrack.
Since 1934, Santa Anita Park has been the home of some of horse racing’s biggest events such as the Santa Anita Derby and the Breeder’s Cup.
Price includes admission, program and a sit-down lunch, dessert and drink in the Upper Terrace Level Dining area.
• Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville resort with lunch and Palm Springs Mods & Icons Tour, Nov. 4, $108 pp
“Wasting away again in Margaritaville...” Well, make that Palm Springs.
Jimmy Buffet’s first resort on the west coast is now in Palm Springs.
The resort combines the chic, mid-century Palm Springs vibe with Margaritaville’s casual island feel. You’ll have time to look around and lunch is included at the “Come Monday Café.”
Come have a “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” After, we’ll continue the mod theme as a local step on guide gives us a tour of Palm Springs.
This will feature a combo tour of mid-century modern homes and movie star homes.
• Valley View Casino, Thursday, Dec. 16, $60 pp
Valley View Casino is Southern California's premier gaming destination, combining the thrill of over 2,000 slots and all your favorite table games with three outstanding restaurants and unrivaled guest service.
Located in Valley Center in east San Diego County, the casino features a separate smoke-free section and smoke-free restaurants.
Enjoy approximately 5 hours of fun!
New Members: For signing up for the first time at the Players club guests will automatically receive a Bluetooth Speaker, $10 in free Moreplay (slot play) and $10 Matchplay (table play).
All new members will also receive a $10 dining credit voucher to Patties & Pints, The Café, Sweets and Snax & Stix, along with a $20 voucher to the Black & Blue steakhouse.
Once the new member earns 1500 points on their slot card, within the tier point earning period, they will receive two Buffets.
New and Returning Guests: All bus guests who earn five points on our slot machines, on the day of the group charter visit, will receive $15 in Moreplay.
• Choice of The “New Academy Museum of Motions Pictures – or – the Petersen Automotive Museum, Dec. $18; $85 pp.
Be among the first to experience the brand-new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Or, if you prefer, visit the Petersen Automotive Museum where you can discover 22 galleries of rare and precious automobiles.
You tell us if you want to see Dorothy’s red slippers and the tablets from the Ten Commandments or one of the world’s largest automotive museums of star cars and super cars. Both are located in L.A’s “Miracle Mile.”
Trip includes a stop for lunch on your own and holiday shopping at the Farmers Market and The Grove.
• Christmas at the Reagan Presidential Library with the FBI Exhibit& Air Force One Lunch,” Dec. 8, $115 pp
Feel the holiday spirit come alive at the Reagan Presidential Library and Air Force One Pavilion. See the Library decked out in its holiday splendor.
Join us for a festive holiday lunch next to Air Force One (included) and self-guided tour of the Library and Pavillion where you can see Air Force One, the Oval Office, a Stealth fighter and the Berlin Wall. Also included is the exhibit, “FBI: From Al Capone to Al Queda.”
This new exhibit covers the history of the storied agency from inception to its modern day efforts to fight terrorism.
Christmastime at the Reagan will put you in the spirit of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.