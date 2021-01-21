Blood Drive

Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; MCH Ballroom

In an effort to support Lifestream, we will be hosting another much needed blood drive.

The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.

Our goal is to have 40 people to donate! Please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to schedule your appointment or visit our website to sign-up online.

Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. The blood drive will take place on the Lobby Side of the Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m. Please enter and exit through the Main Clubhouse front doors only.

A member from the Lifestream staff will have you sign-in at your scheduled appointment time in the MCH lobby.

Virtual Comedy Show

Thursday, March 4, 2021; 4 p.m.

Join Jason Love and Friends for more comedy! Jason and his top comedians will be coming to you live in your living room on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m.

Keep an eye out in your email inbox, or check our Facebook page, website and Good Day Sun Lakes for the link on how to sign up.

Sun Lakes restaurant home delivery available

You may now order for Curbside pickup and Home Delivery for the restaurant. Home delivery is on a limited vailability and on a first come first served basis.

You must call ahead to (951) 769-6654.

Orders will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you will be given a delivery time window when you place your order.

Call by 11 a.m. for delivery between 12-3. Call by 3 p.m. for delivery between 4-6 p.m.

All deliveries have a $4 delivery charge and 15% gratuity will be added.

Orders will be house charge only – no cash check or credit card.

For more information or to see the available menu, visit the Sun Lakes website.

Trips & Excursions – 2021

Santa Barbara Orchid Festival – This trip has been cancelled

Prescott/Sedona Arizona – Four Days – tentatively scheduled

Sunday, April 19 – 22 - $545/pp double occupancy; $704/pp single

Depart April 19 at 6 a.m. and return April 22 at approximately 6 p.m. Price includes roundtrip bus transportation, dinner at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant, a two hour trolley tour, followed by a visit to the Tiaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village.

You will also experience a four hour scenic first-class train venture, followed by a chuck wagon dinner and live western entertainment show at the Blazin’ M Ranch, plus nightly room accommodations at the Residence Marriott in Prescott, Ariz.

To reserve a space in either of these excursions, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 or email Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com.

