Important Public Announcement
The Master Board and First Residential will continue to evaluate the recommendations of various federal, state and local health agencies and make their decisions accordingly. For the most current information, tune in to Channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes or visit the Sun Lakes website.
Food Trucks
Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of the variety of food trucks available at the Main Clubhouse parking lot.
You may enjoy your meal at the pool area or on the Veranda, please no alcohol at either location.
Seating will not be available near the food trucks. Please remember to wear your face masks and social distance when ordering. Cash and credit cards will be accepted, no checks.
Available menus are posted on the Sun Lakes website.
- Saturday, August 22nd: JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday, August 27th: Roadside Shed BBQ from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday, August 29th: Grandpa’s Ice Cream Shoppe from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday, August 29th: Roadside Shed BBQ from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
For questions call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191.
Virtual Events:
Jason Love & Friends Virtual Comedy Show – Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.
His first virtual show went so well that we booked another one! Join us again on Oct. 1 for round two of Jason Love’s Virtual Comedy Show.
Host and producer Jason Love is a professional comedian who lives in L.A. and has appeared on HBO, Sirius XM, and America's Got Talent.
Registration is free to members of Sun Lakes. Please visit http://bit.ly/sunlakescomedy to sign-up and to receive all the information needed to view the comedy show.
For additional questions please contact the Recreation Front Desk at (951)845-2191.
A Day of Fun and Fundraising - Saturday, Oct. 10 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a one day event to raise money for our local non-profit organizations.
It’s all fun for a good cause. The day will start with a Putting Contest at 9 a.m. on the putting greens.
It is not a team sport, but a solo event to maintain safe social distancing.
Sign up is at time of the event.
It will be followed by lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop at 11:30 a.m.
The driving range will be marked off – again to promote the safety and health of our residents.
Then enjoy an afternoon of free, live entertainment with “Music on the Driving Range” provided by our own talented musicians.
Be sure to bring plenty of cash to purchase tickets for lunch and of course, the Charity Bar which will be open all day!
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the event - as well as the regular Charity Raffle with cash prizes and this year a Grand Prize!
The entire event will be held outside (weather permitting) and is subject to cancellation.
Be sure to purchase your ball drop and raffle tickets for a chance to win:
- One of 8 Ball Drop prizes at $200 each.
- One of 3 Charity Raffle prizes at $300 each.
- One Charity Raffle Grand Prize this year of $1,200.
All cash prizes will be awarded even if the event is cancelled for any reason. You don't need to be present to win.
To purchase additional tickets, call Pam Drummond at (909) 255-4388. It’s all for Charity!
Watch Lifestyles and the Sun Lakes Life newspaper for more details in the coming weeks.
Information is also available on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page, as well as Good Day Sun Lakes.
If you have questions, or would like to make a donation, please call Beverly Simmons; (909) 996-8569.
Around Town
Grand Oak Steakhouse at Highland Springs Inn
Burger Night – Thursdays
Residents are invited to enjoy a delicious gourmet burger and an ice cold beer every Thursday. Burger night is back again with outdoor dining from 4-8 p.m.
No reservations are needed.
