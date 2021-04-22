Please note: All Sun Lakes events and activities are subject to change based on the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols set by the State and County of Riverside.
Garage Sales are back
The first three weekends in May from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 1: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13
May 8: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 15: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Homeowners and shoppers are asked to please maintain social distancing and safe practices. Face masks are strongly recommended.
Lifestream Blood Drive
Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In an effort to support Lifestream, we will be hosting another much needed blood drive. Our goal is to have 40 people to donate.
Please call Linda Vang at (951) 845-2191 to schedule your appointment.
Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
Meridian Guided Travel Preview 2021-2022
Tuesday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. (Reservation required)
Join the experts at Meridian for a presentation of several exciting trips planned.
Featured will be the Coastal New England Getaway in September, the Smoky Mtn. Christmas in early December and the Paris and Normandy Rivercruise in April of 2022.
Other highlighted trips include: Monterey and Napa Valley, The Sunshine State, Ireland, Fall Colors of Vermont, Yellowstone and Grand Tetons, Rome and the Amalfi Coast, Oberammergau Passion Play.
Space is limited so you must call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to reserve a spot.
Community Shredding
Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - MCH Parking Lot
On Friday, May 7th, iShred will be onsite in the MCH Parking Lot accepting your boxes for only $4 a box (standard Bankers Box please). This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers that you no longer need.
No sign-ups are required. Just show up with your boxes.
For more information, please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Ice Cream Socials are back!
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries. The first Ice Cream Social will be held on the Veranda from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Sun Lakes Charity Week Ticket Sales
Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Outside MCH lobby - Beginning Wednesday, April 28 and ending Saturday, May 29.
Purchase your tickets for the Jamaican Me Happy Hour, Paradise Pancake Breakfast and Blue Lagoon Friday Night Gala.
You can also buy extra ball drop and raffle tickets, as well as drink tickets for the Charity Bar which will be at all events.
Taking place June 7 through 13, “Island Dreams” will be a week of fun in the sun.
At this time, all events are planned for outdoors with limited capacity.
The schedule of events is published in Lifestyles Magazine and elsewhere in this newspaper. Watch channel 97, Good Day Sun Lakes and the Sun Lakes website for more information and to print out a flyer for all of the events.
Flyers are also available in the MCH.
Health and Wellness Resource Fair
Thursday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - MCH Parking Lot
Lean about Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living facilities, VA Benefits, Office on Aging, the C.A.R.E. program, California Telephone Access program United Way and the Alzheimer’s Association. There will also be representatives from the CHP, local Fire Department, Beaver Medical Group, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Home Instead Senior Care, Elder Law firms, VNA Hospice and Palliative Care of Southern California, GNC Vitamins, and many more vendors on site to provide resources and answer questions.
There will be free snacks and giveaways. Social distancing, sanitization and masks will be employed.
For more information, call Jennifer at (951) 663-1060.
July 4 Cart and Classic Car Parade
The Recreation Department and the Recreation Advisory Committee are excited to announce that our Annual July 4 Golf Cart and Classic Car Parade will be taking place this year!
Please keep in mind that all event activities will be determined on what tier we are in and what the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are through the Riverside County at the time of the event.
For those who wish to enter as a Cart, Float or Classic Car Parade participant, applications can be picked up at the Recreation Department Front Desk during normal business hours or you may request to receive an application via email by e-mailing Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “United We Stand”.
First, second and third place awards will go to recipients in each category of either float or cart.
We will be awarding the winners with a ribbon and gift certificate to the
restaurant. There will also be a special, Most Creative Award that we will be calling the “Bill Mock Award” in honor of Bill Mock.
You may begin picking up or requesting for the applications May 1.
The deadline to register will be Thursday, July 1. For more information, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
