Evenings on the Veranda
Wednesday, Aug. 4, and Sept. 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Join Renee Rojanaro for live entertainment on the Veranda, the first Wednesday of the month.
Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and dancing with your friends!
Summer Games awards ceremony
Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom
Sun Lakes clubs, in conjunction with the recreation department will be conducting events to determine winners of bronze, silver and gold medals for their members from July 23 through Aug. 6.
There will be an awards ceremony with entertainment and refreshments in the ballroom on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to attend.
Golf clinic schedule
August 2021
Friday, Aug. 13 Putting
Saturday, Aug. 21 Driver
Friday, Aug. 23 Hybrids
Get your game in shape at any level.
All clinics are $20 per session; pay and sign up in the Pro Shop. Clinics start at 9 a.m.
Pass Putters
Friday, Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
$4 Bloody Mary’s starting at 9 a.m.
Open to any Sun Lakes homeowner that wants to try and improve your putting and meet other residents. Beginners welcome!
Pass Putters is a group that gets together once a month or so and putts an 18-hole putting course on the championship putting green.
Cost: $ 5 per session, per player.
Payment is dropped off in the golf shop before date of tournament.
Uniform: Khaki bottoms and white shirt.
Green aprons are available for purchase from the golf shop to hold your ball, pencil, and scorecard.
Sign up in the Golf Shop Today!
Sun Lakes Happy Hour
Every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Veranda only
Come on down and enjoy a beautiful summer evening with your friends.
For just four bucks, you can enjoy a frozen margarita, pina colada, vodka lemonade, house wine or a featured beer.
Snack on some chicken wings, a cheese quesadilla or a veggie plate.
Ice Cream socials
Join the Recreation Department and Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries. They will be held on the Veranda from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Day trips are back
Take advantage of these three upcoming day trips sponsored by Silver Lining Travel.
Wednesday, Aug. 25 take a trip to Simi Valley to visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
The cost is $110 per person and includes an Air Force One Lunch.
You will also visit the new 11,000 square foot exhibit which covers the history of the FBI.
There is so much to see you won’t want to miss out on this one.
For information and reservations, call Silver Lining Travel at (951)929-6230.
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer exciting travel opportunities for 2022.
They include:
• Spring Training and the Valley of the Sun on March 6
• Paris and Normandy River cruise, April 5
• Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail, May 22
• Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, June 12
• Canadian Rockies by Rail, Sept. 19
• Italy’s Tuscany and the Cinque Terre, Oct. 10
These and other trips are available at great rates, so call for more information Meridian Guided Travel: contact Matt Maturo at (800) 850-4644 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com.
