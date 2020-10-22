Food Trucks
Roadside Shed BBQ - Every Saturday in October from 2 to 7 p.m.
Jo Jo’s Grill A Dog – Friday, October 30 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Happy Cookers Scarecrow Competition
Make a scarecrow for your front yard during the month of October.
All residents are eligible to participate, so have fun, and possibly win a gourmet goody basket from the Happy Cookers. (Recipes will be included.) Judging will take place all day October 30.
The goody basket will be presented on Halloween.
For questions, call Wendy Ditchfield at 845-5552.
Calling All Crafters!
Seeking crafters who wish to donate craft items to a first-time event at Carol's Kitchen Holiday Giveaway Boutique.
This bank of gifts will be open to all who attend the holiday meal served in December, at all three sites: Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon.
Donations should be handmade items, donated toys, etc.
Each person (children included) will be able to come to the boutique and select one item for themselves or for someone in their life.
Gift Wrapping will be available.
Items will be donated by local crafters and made to bring joy at this time of year when so many people are struggling.
If you have craft items you would like to donate, please email callbaugh5@gmail.com to make arrangements.
9th Annual Veteran’s Day Fundraiser!
Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; MCH Parking Lot.
Although we will be unable to do our annual walk around the community this year, we still would like to raise funds for our local VFW Troop 233.
This year’s event will take place on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Main Clubhouse Parking Lot with the In-N-Out Food Truck.
Event tickets are $20 per person (checks only; payable to SLCC).
The cost includes your choice of meal (double-double, hamburger, cheeseburger or grilled cheese) with a bag of chips, drink and t-shirt.
All proceeds will directly benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Desert Edge Post 233.
Tickets will only be sold in the bus room Monday, Nov. 2 through Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Only 10 people will be allowed in at one time.
Please remember to wear a mask and socially distance.
For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
This is the only officially sanctioned Sun Lakes event.
Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck
Stop by the Main Clubhouse on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. for a delicious meal from Cousins Maine Lobster.
Food will be available while supplies last.
For information please call the Recreation Department.
District Tree Lighting – Cancelled
Unfortunately, due to COVID policies, we will be unable to have a tree lighting ceremony this year.
However, the District trees will still be lined along Country Club Dr. beautifully decorated for the holidays along with the Menorah in front of the main entrance.
The trees will be lit every evening beginning Tuesday, December 1 until Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Trips & Excursions – New Dates for 2021!
Details of each trip are still being finalized with the various vendors. Please check the Sun Lakes web page, Facebook and Channel 97 for information regarding these trips in the next few weeks.
Santa Barbara Orchid Festival
Friday, March 12 – 13, 2021
Prescott/Sedona Arizona
Sunday, April 18 – 21, 2021
