Sun Lakes Restaurant Home Delivery Available
You may now order for Curbside pickup and Home Delivery for the restaurant.
Home delivery is on a limited vailability and on a first come first served basis.
You must call ahead to (951)769-6654.
Orders will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you will be given a delivery time window when you place your order.
Call by 11 a.m. for delivery between 12-3. Call by 3 p.m. for delivery between 4-6.
All deliveries have a $4 delivery charge and 15% gratuity will be added.
Orders will be house charge only — no cash check or credit card.
For more information or to see the available menu, visit the Sun Lakes website.
Trips & Excursions 2021
Santa Barbara Orchid Festival – This trip has been cancelled.
Prescott/Sedona Arizona – Four Days
Sunday, April 19 – 22 - $545/pp double occupancy; $704/pp single
Depart April 19 at 6 a.m. and return April 22 at approximately 6 p.m.
Price includes roundtrip bus transportation, dinner at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant, a two hour trolley tour, followed by a visit to the Tiaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village.
You will also experience a four hour scenic first-class train venture, followed by a chuck wagon dinner and live western entertainment show at the Blazin’ M Ranch, plus nightly room accommodations at the Residence Marriott in Prescott, Ariz.
To reserve a space in either of these excursions, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 or email Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com.
