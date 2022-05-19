Charity Week Ticket Sales
Main Clubhouse Lobby, ends May 28
Every Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale for: Fiesta, Siesta Repeat Happy Hour ($25); Pancakes and Polka Pancake Breakfast ($10); An Evening at the Moulin Rouge Dinner Dance ($65); Raffle (3 for $10) and Aussie Helicopter Ball Drop ($10). Drink tickets will also be on sale for $5 each for the Charity Bar.
Community Awareness Program
Monday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to noon in the MCH ballroom
John McLaughlin of the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society will make a presentation, “Remembering our Town,” followed by Luis Cardenas of the city of Banning Water Department. Cardenas will be addressing our current water issues. Also present will be a representative from the Banning Police Department and Mike Romero, director of Securitas.
Sun Lakes Playhouse Presents “My Man, Godfrey”
South Clubhouse; May 29 – two performances at 1 and 4 p.m. $10
Enjoy a Readers Theater Performance of this 1938 Radio Show by members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse. Ticket price includes a light snack. Order forms for tickets are available in the MCH Lobby, or call Mary at (253) 282-5447 for more information.
Get Golfing this Summer
Golf Ready Lessons – Five Lessons for $125. Wednesdays at 2 p.m.
Summer is prime time for golf. This program is designed to teach everything you’ll need to play golf in just five lessons. Learn how to grip the club, care for the course, hit short distance shots, learn a full swing, drive, putt and so much more. Contact the golf shop to sign up at (951) 845-2135. The program is limited to 15 students, so don’t delay.
May 25, Class 1: Putting
June 1, Class 2: Chip/Pitch
June 8, Class 3: Irons
June 15, Class 4: Driving
June 22, Class 5: Playing
Ice Cream Socials
Monday, June 13, and Monday, July 11, at 2 p.m., in the Sandwedge; $3 per person
You know summer is coming when the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for three scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.
Fourth of July Parade
Monday, July 4
Join us for the annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade. For residents who just want to watch, the carts will be turning right out of the Main Clubhouse this year, then right on Riviera, followed by a right back onto Country Club Drive, then into the Main Clubhouse parking lot. The opening ceremonies, award announcement and parade kickoff will all happen from inside the MCH Parking Lot.
For parade participants, application packets for the Golf Cart Parade and Classic Cars are available starting Wednesday, June 1, at the front reception desk at the Main Clubhouse. The theme for this year’s celebration is “America – Red, White & Blue.” We will be offering ribbons and gift certificates to the restaurant for the following first through third place float winners and first through third place cart winners. The deadline to register your cart is Thursday, June 30.
The schedule for the day is:
9 a.m. - Classic car viewing and parade judging,
9:45 - Opening ceremonies
9:50 - Awards announced
10 - Parade starts – turning right, out of the clubhouse
11 - Classic car display in parking lot and barbecue in ballroom and on veranda
11 to 2 p.m. - Games and contests
Comedy Night
Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m., ballroom; $15 per person
Enjoy an evening of laughs featuring Jason Love, one of today’s hardest-working comedians. Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central and America’s Got Talent. His crafty punch lines and guitar bits are guaranteed to make you laugh. Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household, checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Evenings on The Veranda
Evenings on the Veranda are back. Join us out on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda performing between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Come enjoy some great music.
Music Under the Stars
Starting June 25 the Recreation Department will provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month. We hope you join us from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons June 12 – 17
Tour features Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks with two nights in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Canadian Rockies by Train Sept. 19-26
A guided travel experience featuring Banff, Jasper, Vancouver and Victoria.
Fall Colors of Vermont Oct. 1-7
A guided travel experience featuring iconic New England Foliage and 5 nights in Montpelier, Vermont.
Paris, Normandy & Seine River Oct. 18-26
An exclusive cruise charter featuring seven nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park July 27
An exciting 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park and Banff.
New England Rails & Trails Oct. 5
An 8-day adventure. Highlights include Mount Washington Cog and Conway Scenic railroads, visit to Maple Sugar Farm, Cold Hallow Cider Mill and more.
Vienna & Christmas Markets of the Danube: Nov. 28
Nine days, featuring Rothenburg, Nuremburg, and six nights aboard the Amadeus Queen.
Historic South Holiday Nov. 29
This seven day trip includes Charleston City Tour, Boon Hall Plantation, Fort Sumter Boat Tour and St Augustine’s of Nights of Lights.
Washington DC Holiday Dec. 7
Join us for a 6-day adventure – featuring five nights at the Gaylord Resort.
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Lake Arrowhead with Arrowhead Queen Boat Tour- June 1, $98
Zion National Park with Mary Poppins At Tuacahn Theatre- June 5-8, $575 S, $455 D
Getty Museum with Eataly – June 11, $85
Father’s Day in Beverly Hills with Concours D’elagance And La Brea Tar Pits- June 19, $85
Medieval Times Dinner and Show – June 25, $115
