Sun Lakes Playhouse presents “A Christmas Carol”

Dec. 10 and 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the North Clubhouse; $10 per person

This is a reader’s theater version of Charles Dickens holiday classic that takes the audience through the life of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Reservation forms are available in the rack next to the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse lobby.

Holiday Concert

Dec. 18, 1 p.m., Ballroom; $5 per person

Join the Recreation Department for a holiday tradition. The Riverside Concert Band will be here on Sunday afternoon to entertain and delight us with their renditions of the holiday classics. For more information, call (951) 845-2191.

New Years Eve

New Years Eve celebration, Dec. 31, Ballroom; $65 per person

Please join the Recreation Department as we say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023. We will have an amazing prime rib dinner prepared by our fantastic Chef Chris along with great music by Delaney and Jaymes, dancing and a champagne toast to ring in the New Year.

SPACE WILL BE LIMITED - Check the reception desk for more information.

Elvis Concert

Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5 p.m., Ballroom; Doors open at 4 p.m., $25 per person

World renown Elvis performer George Thomas captures the true essence of the young Elvis himself. George sings all the "King's" most well known songs and captures his audience with "Elvisesque" moves and interaction.

Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, contact the Recreation Department.

Sunday Concert Series

Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.; Ballroom – doors open at 1:30 p.m., $15 per person

Join us in welcoming the Sunday Concert Series’ “Light Up Your Imagination with our 24-Man Large Horn Choir.” The concert will be feature the Riverside Horns and Friends, who perform for local concerts and special events here in Riverside County. Members are from local professional orchestras, community bands and horn students from California State University Fullerton.

Tickets are on sale now. Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.

TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS

Information and flyers are available for all of the upcoming travel events in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions, contact the travel agency.

Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com

Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com

Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS AROUND TOWN

Christmas Nights

Highland Springs Ranch and Inn, 10600 Highland Springs Ave., Cherry Valley

Nov. 4, 2022 - Jan. 8, 2023 - 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

Christmas Nights at 123 Farm features festive food and drinks, horse-drawn carriage tours, s'mores pits and Santa with a display of over 1 million lights. Buy tickets online at 123farm.com. The walk-in price is $10 additional.

Marketnight and sledding

Christmas Market Night, Tree Lighting and Snow Sledding, Friday, Dec. 16, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Banning, 60 E. Ramsey St.

Come to downtown Banning for a night of family fun! There will be snow sledding for the kids, a toy giveaway, tree lighting ceremony, inflatables and more.

Holiday Light Parade & Market

Saturday, Dec. 10

Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Beaumont Civic Center, Sixth Street and Orange Avenue

Parade: 5 p.m.; 10th Street and Beaumont Avenue

From jewelry, candles, yard art and handmade crafts, local businesses will help shoppers find the perfect handmade gifts for Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for visits and photos.

The nighttime parade will feature dozens of beautifully decked out floats to get everyone in the holiday spirit. The parade ends at the Civic Center with hot cocoa and cookies.

