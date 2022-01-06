COVID vaccine clinics
Riverside County Health will be coming to the MCH Ball on Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to administer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Please call (951) 358-5000 to make your appointment.
Queen Nation – A tribute to the music of Queen
Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 MCH Ballroom - $25 pp
Doors open at 6 p.m. – show begins at 7 p.m.
Experience what a Queen concert was like in the 1980s featuring all of the bands greatest hits like “We Are the Champions”, “We Will Rock You”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Another One Bites the Dust” and so many more.
Tickets are on sale now in the Recreation Department.
Checks only, payable to SLCC. For more information, call (951) 845-2191
Comedy Night w/Comedy Entertainment
Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom – Doors open at 6 p.m., $15pp
Enjoy an evening of laughs with Corporate Comedy Entertainment, featuring three great comedians from the Los Angeles area. Stop by the Recreation Department front desk to purchase your tickets today. Tickets are $15 per person. Please make your checks payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call (951) 845-2191.
Activities Day
Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Recreation Department is proud to continue its yearly tradition of Activities Day.
Each year all of the active clubs, groups and recreation get together to show you what Sun Lakes has to offer. Want to join a new club, want to know exactly what the Young at Heart Club is all about.
Want to learn how to play 8-ball or bocce? How about trying your hand at acting...well this is the event for you! Mark your calendars and bring your neighbors and friends!
Premier World Travel presentation
Saturday, Jan. 22 9 a.m. in the MCH Multi-Purpose Room
All are invited to come and join Premier World Travel as they go through a beautiful presentation of their 2022 travel trips. This presentation will prove to be very informative and fun! Bring a friend and join us. Please call the main clubhouse at (951) 845-2191 to register for the presentation.
Blood drive
Thursday, February 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; MCH Multi-Purpose Room
The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda. Our goal is to have 40 donors. Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. The blood drive will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Main Clubhouse beginning at 9 a.m.
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale.
Crafts include jewelry, wood working, paintings, clothes, knitted items, and more.
Join us in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom for this spectacular yearly event which is sure to blow you away with the all the crafty talent that the residents of Sun Lakes possess.
If you would like to be a vendor at this year’s Spring Craft Show, the Lottery starts on Monday, Jan. 31 and goes through Sunday, Feb. 6.
Table locations will be drawn on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room.
Trips and excursions
For all trip inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing information and questions please contact the travel agency hosting the trips.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
Meridian guided travel tours
Spring Training and Valley of the Sun — March 6-11
A guided travel experience featuring Tucson, Sedona, 5 nights in Phoenix and two Cactus League spring training games.
Paris, Normandy and Seine River — April 5-13
An exclusive cruise featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
Discover Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail — May 22-26
Featuring the World-Famous Napa Valley Wine train.
Switzerland, Germany, and the Passion Play — May 25 – June 3
A guided travel experience featuring Lucerne, Salzburg, Vienna, and the extraordinary Passion Play in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau.
Premier World Travel
Costa Rica Adventure - Feb. 16
Join us for a nine day adventure in Costa Rica – some highlights include a Jungle Crocodile Safari, a visit to a Coffee Plantation, Arenal and Paos Volcano National, and Butterfly Garden/Hummingbird Galley.
Treasures of Ireland - March 15
This is a ten day journey through Ireland – some highlights include a Whiskey Distillery Tour, Giants Causeway, Cliffs of Moher, Rock of Cashel, and the Blarney Woolen Mills.
Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas - April 23
This five day adventure in Texas features the Magnolia Market at the Silos and HGTV Fixer Upper Tour.
Athens and The Greek Islands - May 10
A nine day adventure – some highlights include The Acropolis Museum, Athens City Tour, Santorini Winery Visit and Tasting, Oia Village Walking Tour.
Silver Lining Travel
Getty Museum with Eataly - Jan. 8
This is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. The $1.3 billion Getty center presents the Getty’s collection of Western art from the Middle Ages to the present.
Nethercutt Museum Collection - Jan. 22
Visit the Personal Collection of J.B. Nethercutt, Founder of Merle Norman Cosmetics. Trip includes lunch at the Clearman’s North Woods Inn.
Oak Ridge Boys in Laughlin - Feb. 22-24
Join us for a two night trip to the Edgewater hotel and casino to see the legendary Oak Ridge boys. Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry.
Coronado Enchantment - March 2
Enjoy a Docent tour of the World-Famous Hotel Del Coronado. Spend time walking through the beautiful historic city, nicknamed the Crown City.
Medieval Times - March 26
An Epic Tournament like no other.
The top knights will battle to determine on victor to protest the throne.
Join in the feast and raise a goblet to the Queen.
