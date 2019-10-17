Out and About

Blood Drive
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Clubhouse MPR
Sun Lakes is hosting a blood drive to support Lifestream blood bank. The donated blood goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda. Our goal is to have 40 people donate.
If you are interested please call the reception desk and sign up for a time slot.
We have timeslots every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The donation center will be in the Multipurpose Room of the Main Clubhouse.
Community Shredding
Friday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. -12 p.m., MCH parking lot
On Oct. 26 there will be a truck shredding papers on site at the Main Clubhouse for only $4 a box (standard Bankers Box please).
This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers that you no longer need without having to drive to a place and pay a large fee.
The shredding will take place form 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
No sign-ups are required. Just show up with your boxes.
For more information please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Sun Lakes Follies show
Sun Lakes Follies presents – Another Op’nin – Another Show
Friday and Saturday - Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. in the Ballroom; $10 pp
Get your tickets for this fantastic show, filled with Sun Lakes talent. They do sell out fast so make sure to get yours now. Public Ticket sales will be Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. – noon in the Business room at the MCH; Oct. 29-31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the MCH Lobby; and again No. 5-7 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lobby. It’s what your friends will be talking about.
Holiday Craft Show
Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., MCH Ballroom
Come on down and check out all the unique gifts and crafts that have been made by your fellow Sun Lakes residents. There is something for everyone. Admission is free and door prizes will be given away each day. Lottery for vendors will start on Sept. 30 and go through Oct. 6. The Vendor table drawing will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the MCH.
Annual Veterans Walk
Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. For complete information, see the October Lifestyles Magazine.
Veterans Walk Schedule
9:30 a.m.: Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
9:40 a.m.: START OF THE WALK
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Continental Breakfast
11 a.m.: Veteran Speakers
11:30 a.m.: Closing Remarks
Sun Lakes Thanksgiving Feast
Thurs., Nov. 28 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. $29.95 pp or $34.95 with champagne. Children 3-12 are $14.95
Leave the cooking and clean-up to us this Thanksgiving. Make your reservation now for Sun Lakes Thanksgiving dinner. There will be an assortment of soups and salads, a chef’s carving table featuring roasted turkey, smoked Ham and roasted beef plus a buffet table with seafood, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, Stuffing, sweet potatoes, roasted vegetables, fruit and cranberry relish. After dinner visit the dessert table for assorted pies and desserts.
Thanksgiving dinner to-go
Get dinner to go and receive all the credit.
For just $15.95 per person you can bring home turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, roasted vegetables, roll and pumpkin pie. You must reserve by Nov. 24 and pick up on the 26th or 27th only.
For more information, call 951-769-6654.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Monday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. at the Main Clubhouse.
Join the Recreation Department for a holiday kickoff as we light the decorated District Christmas Trees in front of the Main Clubhouse. Afterwards, stop by the beautifully renovated ballroom for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies and holiday performances by Barber Shop Chorus, Tap Dance, Makua Hula Hawaiian Dance, Precision Stardust Dancers, and a grand finale special performance from Spectrum Dance Studio. Lastly, don’t forget to visit and take a picture with Saint Nick before the night is through!
New Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the Annual New Year’s Eve Party. We will have an amazing dinner prepared by our fantastic Chef along with music by Showdown, dancing and a champagne toast to ring in the New Year.
Ticket prices are $58 per person and the ticket sales for the lottery will begin Monday, Nov. 11 and go through Sunday, Nov. 17.
The lottery will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 and the table listing will be posted by Wednesday, Nov. 20 on the Recreation Bulletin Board. Please remember there is a maximum of 8-10 people per table.
For more information please contact Elise Campbell at 951-769-6651.
Excursions
Sign-up in the Recreation Department
Overnight on Catalina Island
Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m. – Return Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.
Double - $324pp; Single - $614pp
With a stay at The Pavilion Hotel in Avalon, you will be across from the beach and just minutes from restaurants, shopping, Chamber of Commerce, and the Avalon Pier. Please see the complete itinerary in the Lifestyles Magazine, or visit the Recreation Department for a schedule.
Christmas at the Reagan Library
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., $46pp
The opulent display includes dozens of Christmas trees decorated to celebrate “Christmas Trees from around the World.”
You’ll tour the massive exhibit hall, which integrates dozens of interactive displays along with thousands of artifacts and includes a full-scale replica of the Oval Office decorated as it was during Reagan’s Presidency.
Lunch on site/on own at the Reagan Country Café.
Exhibits here chronicle the President’s childhood, acting career, and political achievements.
You can also see a land-based cruise missile and check out a replica of the Geneva Boathouse where the first Reagan-Gorbachev summit took place.
Besides the airplane, the Air Force One Pavilion also displays President Johnson’s Marine One helicopter and a Presidential motorcade that includes the 1982 Presidential Parade limousine.
Outside, you’ll find Reagan’s tomb in the back courtyard.
Nearby you’ll see that piece of the Berlin Wall, given to the museum to commemorate Reagan’s roll in the fall of Communism.
Sunken Cities of Egypt
More than 1,200 years ago, two ancient cities were lost to natural disaster and the rising tides of the Mediterranean Sea. Two decades ago, underwater archaeologist Franck Goddio and his team discovered those cities, revealing monumental statues, religious images carved in stone, exquisite jewelry, and delicate ceramics – and a greater understanding of life during the age of Pharaohs.
Christmas Shopping at Victoria Gardens
Thursday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. – approx. 3 p.m., $25 pp
Enjoy 4 hours of wonderful shopping at the beautiful Victoria Gardens Outdoor Shopping Center. Restaurants abound for your eating pleasure and visiting with friends could not be more perfect! Lunch is on your own.
Piecemakers Christmas Craft Fair
Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., $35pp
The Piecemakers tree-lined booths show an array of America’s best handmade crafts, art, antiques and collectables for you shopping pleasure.
Included is the Piecemakers 10,000 sq. ft store of specialty gifts, old and new, treasures you cannot find anywhere else.
Enjoy the delicious food, accompanied by the best in live music and dancing.
You will have plenty of time to browse, have lunch (on your own), relax, and enjoy the entertainment.
And last but not least, enjoy a ample piece of Piecemakers famous apple pie.
Newport Holiday Harbor Cruise
Monday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – approx. 10 p.m., $74pp (Dinner included!)
The tour will start out with dinner at the Harborside Restaurant (please make your dinner choice at time of sign-up). After dinner, we will take a Harbor Cruise on a boat exclusively for Sun Lakers! Seating will be available both inside and out. As we cruise the harbor you will see the private homes and yachts decorated beautifully for Christmas. Limited seating is available.
2-Day Trip to Santa Barbara
Friday, March 13 at 6 a.m. – Return: Saturday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Double - $280pp; Single - $381pp
Who doesn’t love a quick getaway to beautiful Santa Barbara?
Join your neighbors, family and friends for this two-day trip that includes Santa Barbara’s International Show, the largest Orchid show in the country! This trip includes bus transportation from Sun Lakes, accommodations at the Harbor View Inn Hotel, breakfast and dinner on Saturday, and a 90-minute Land Shark land and sea tour.
For detailed information on this trip and to sign-up, please stop by the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse.
Around Town
The Pass Chorale Celebration of Christmas will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
The church is located at 1320 W. Williams St. in Banning.
Admission is $15 for adults; students and seniors are $10.
The program this year features Messa di Gloria by Puccini, followed by anthems and a carol sing-along.
