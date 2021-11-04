10th Annual Veterans Walk
Join us for our Tenth Annual Veterans Walk to honor all who have served for our country on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. This two mile walk will be held inside Sun Lakes and proceeds will benefit our local VFW Troop 233. If you don’t feel you can do two miles, there are turn back increments at the half mile, one mile and 1.5-mile markers. Registration forms are available at the Recreation Desk. The cost is $20 pp (checks only – payable to SLCC) and includes a goodie-bag with an event t-shirt, continental breakfast, and an opportunity to listen to decorated local veterans.
For residents unable to walk, you can still participate by entering your golf cart into the event. We ask that the carts be decorated with a U.S. Flag, a Service Flag, or a Wounded Warrior Flag to support the event. Please note, golf cart use is for disabled residents only. If you know anyone who would like to be a sponsor this event, please have them call (951) 769-6651.
Veterans Walk Schedule
• 9:30 a.m.: Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
• 9:40 a.m.: Start of Walk
• 10:15 a.m.: 11:00 am: Continental Breakfast
• 11 a.m.: Veteran Speakers
• 11:30 a.m.: Closing Remarks
Pumpkin Pie Social
Monday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Sandwedge
It’s time to gobble gobble! Please join your friends and neighbors for a Pumpkin Pie Social. It is $4.00 for a slice of pie, topped with whipped cream and a not cup of coffee. For more information contact the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191.
District Tree Lighting
Dec. 1 Main Club House Ballroom. Join the Recreation Department for a holiday kickoff as they light the decorated District Christmas Trees in the front of the Main Clubhouse. Afterwards, come in the ballroom for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies, and holiday entertainment. We might even be lucky enough to get a surprise visit from good old Saint Nick himself.
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer exciting travel opportunities: For pricing and more information contact Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com.
• Smokey Mountain Christmas, Dec. 5, 2021
• Paris and Normandy River cruise, April 5, 2022
Premier World Discovery Tours is offering these amazing journeys. For pricing, dates and detailed information, call (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscover.com.
• Treasures of Ireland, March 15, 2022
• The Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas, April 23, 2022
• Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park, July 27, 2022
• Costa Rica, Feb. 16, 2022
• Athens and the Greek Islands, May 10, 2022
• Oregon Trails and Portland Rose Festival, June 9, 2022
• Washington D. C. Holiday, Dec. 7, 2022
Excursions are back
Silver Lining Travel is pleased to offer the following excursions.
Call Silver Lining Travel to reserve any of these exciting trips at (951) 929-6230.
• Valley View Casino on Thursday, Dec. 16, $60 per person.
Valley View Casino is Southern California's premier gaming destination, combining the thrill of over 2,000 slots and all your favorite table games with three outstanding restaurants and unrivaled guest service.
Located in Valley Center in east San Diego County, the casino features a separate smoke-free section and smoke-free restaurants. Enjoy approximately five hours of fun.
New and returning guests: All bus guests who earn five points on our slot machines, on the day of the Group Charter visit, will receive $15 in Moreplay.
• Choice of The “New Academy Museum of Motions Pictures – or – the Petersen Automotive Museum — Dec. 18; $85 pp.
Be among the first to experience the brand-new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Or, if you prefer, visit the Petersen Automotive Museum where you can discover 22 galleries of rare and precious automobiles. Both are located in L.A’s “Miracle Mile.”
Trip includes a stop for lunch on your own and holiday shopping at the Farmers Market and The Grove.
• Christmas at the Reagan Presidential Library with the FBI Exhibit & Air Force One Lunch — Dec. 8, $115 pp.
Around Town
Movie Premier “Exploring the Pass” Episode 1
Tuesday, November 9, 6:45 p.m. Fox Cineplex – Free
Come learn about the history of the FOX Cineplex at this free event! Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening will begin at 6:45. Located at 60 W. Ramsey St. at the FOX theater. For more information, call (442)333-1331.
Cultural Alliance of the Pass Presents:
The Inland Camerata, a five-piece wind ensemble from the Redlands Symphony on Nov. 7, for two performances only; 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.. The cost is $25 per person.
Blues and Brews, Saturday Nov. 13 from 3:30 to 8:00 p.m.
This event features live entertainment, dancing, beer and wine, and Pitmaster BBQ.
The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. Admission includes first glass of beer or wine.
Both events will be held at the Banning Woman’s Club, 175 W. Hays Street - proof of vaccination and masks will be required for entry.
Call (951) 922-4911 for more information, or purchase tickets through Eventbrite.
