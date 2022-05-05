Charity Week Ticket Sales
Main Clubhouse Lobby, May 6 to May 28
Every Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale for: Fiesta, Siesta Repeat Happy Hour ($25); Pancakes and Polka Pancake Breakfast ($10); An Evening at the Moulin Rouge Dinner Dance ($65); Raffle (3 for $10) and Aussie Helicopter Ball Drop ($10).
Drink tickets will also be on sale for $5 each for the Charity Bar.
Garage Sales
First three Saturdays in May from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 7: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 14: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 21: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Mothers Day Brunch
Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Treat the ladies in your life to a Champagne brunch for Mother’s Day.
The price is $56.95 with champagne or $46.95 without.
Children 3 to 10 years are $22.95.
Reservations are required, so please call 951-769-6654
More Aloha from the Islands
The Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers of Sun Lakes proudly present their More Aloha from the Islands Hawaiian and Polynesian show on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the main clubhouse.
Everyone attending will receive a lei and we encourage you to wear your Hawaiian attire.
Ticket sales begin on May 9-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main clubhouse lobby.
Tickets are $12 per person payable by cash or check.
Questions regarding tickets should be addressed to Sussy Arzubiaga at (951) 797-3258 or at susarzu@yahoo.com.
Life Stream Blood Drive
Thursday, May 12, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room
In an effort to support Lifestream Blood Bank, we will be hosting another much-needed blood drive.
The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda. Our goal is to have 30 donors. Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
The blood drive will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Main Clubhouse.
POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:
Elvis Concert
Previously scheduled for Friday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.
For questions, please call the Recreation Department at call (951) 845-2191.
DATE CHANGE Community Shredding - $4 per box
Friday, May 20, 9 a.m. to Noon, Main Clubhouse Parking Lot; $4 per box
On May 20 the company I-Shred will be on-site in the MCH Parking Lot.
This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers that you no longer need without having to drive to a place and pay a large fee.
The shredding will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m..
No sign-ups are required. Just show up with your boxes.
For more information, please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Ice Cream Socials
Tuesday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m., in the Sandwedge; $3 per person
You know summer is coming when the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for 3 scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.
Evenings on The Veranda
Evenings on the Veranda are back.
Join us out on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment.
The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda performing between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on the following dates to enjoy some great music and dancing.
The first event will be Wednesday, June 3.
Music Under the Stars
Starting June 25 the Recreation Department will provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month. We hope you join us from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda.
TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons June 12 – 17
Tour features Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks with two nights in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Canadian Rockies by Train Sept. 19-26
A guided travel experience featuring Banff, Jasper, Vancouver & Victoria.
Fall Colors of Vermont Oct. 1-7
A guided travel experience featuring iconic New England Foliage and 5 nights in Montpelier, Vermont.
Paris, Normandy and Seine River Oct. 18-26
An exclusive cruise charter featuring seven nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Oregon Trail and Portland Rose Festival June 9
Join us for a 6-day adventure — featuring Portland Rose Parade, Mt. St. Helen’s National Monument, Tillamook Cheese Factory and International Rose Test Garden.
Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park July 27
An exciting 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park & Banff.
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Long Beach “Seafood Fest” With Harbor Cruise – May 28, $105
Lake Arrowhead With Arrowhead Queen Boat Tour- June 1, $98
Zion National Park With Mary Poppins At Tuacahn Theatre- June 5-8, $575 S, $455 D
Getty Museum With Eataly – June 11, $85
Father’s Day In Beverly Hills With Concours D’elagance And La Brea Tar Pits- June 19, $85
Medieval Times Dinner And Show – June 25, $115
