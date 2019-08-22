Music Under the Stars
Saturday, Aug. 31 “Retro Blast” from 6 to 9 p.m. This will be the last MUTS of the summer.
This month, the restaurant will feature an appetizer buffet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The buffet includes a vegetable platter, potato chips, mini egg rolls and Swedish meatballs for just $11 pp. Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda.
Movie Under the Stars
Saturday, Sept. 7, at dusk on the Veranda/Driving Range.
Come on out to the driving range for the showing of “How to Train Your Dragon- Hidden World”. The movie will start at dusk (approx. around 7:30 p.m.).
Bring your golf cart or a chair and blanket to relax under a 22 foot tall air screen, please remember chairs and blankets should be in front of the golf carts for better viewing.
There will be popcorn for sale for $1.
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind. Rated PG, this is an Animated/Family film.
Evening on the Veranda
Join your friends on the Veranda the second Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The talented Renee Rojanaro will be on the Veranda from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, so why not come out and enjoy the evening while you dance the night away.
Ice Cream Socials
Why not cool down at the Ice Cream Social with Sundaes for $3 (vanilla or chocolate ice cream with a choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and a cherry) (no refills). Please join us on the Veranda from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Social Singles Bus Trips
These trips are open to everyone. Contact Dorothy Rowe at 845-5570 for more information or to sign up.
• Fri., Sept. 6 – Barry Manilow at the Hollywood Bowl – $93 – Dinner OYO.
• Tues., Sept. 10 – Gene Autry Museum and Hollywood Bowl Museum Tour – $55. A docent led tour of the Hollywood Bowl Museum and lunch on your own at the Souplantation.
• Mon-Thurs., Sept., 16-19 – Mesquite – Casablanca Hotel – $386/dbl – $488/sngl. Includes 1 dinner, tickets to the Tuacahn Theatre production of Sound of Music and a side trip to Red Rock Canyon.
• Thurs., Sept. 26 – John Wayne’s Yacht Champagne Brunch Cruise – $131 – Enjoy brunch and a two hour cruise in Newport Beach.
• Sun., Sept. 29 – Pirates Dinner Adventure & Stanley Ranch/Disney Garage – $93.
• Tues., Oct. 1 – La Brea Tar Pits, Page Museum and Farmer’s Market – $55 – Lunch on your own.
• Mon., Oct. 7 – Aquarium of the Pacific and Long Beach Harbor Cruise – $58 – Lunch on your own.
• Tues.–Thurs. – Oct. 15-17 – Riverside Laughlin Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Tribute – $206/dbl, $244/sngl – includes ticket to show, two breakfast buffets and one choice buffet.
Health Seminar
Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., MCH Ballroom. Mark Hansen and Jen Vallecorsa of Innovative Certified Care will be onsite to discuss Medicare with a look into the future of Healthcare. This is a great chance to get any questions you may have answered.
Health & Wellness Resource Fair
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., in the MCH Ballroom.
There will be approximately 50 vendors available at the Fair to help educate you on what is available as you age. Vendors include doctors, attorneys, Highway Patrol, the Fire Department, local hospitals, Alzheimer's Association and Senior Medicare Patrol and more. This year we are having a new group sponsoring the event so you will be able to meet new vendors that you have not met before. Each vendor will bring a nice raffle prize and some will be providing a screening. If you have any questions, please call Jennifer at (951 ) 663-1060.
October Garage Sales
Start cleaning out those garages for our Fall Garage Sales.
Sales are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale. Dates and district participation are as follows: Oct. 5: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; Oct. 12: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17; Oct. 19: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13.
The Neil Diamond experience with David Sherry
Friday, Oct. 11, Doors open at 6 p.m., Show starts at 7 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom, $15 pp.
Halloween Doggie Parade & Chili Cook-Off
Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. on the Driving Range, $4 per entry.
Chili Cook-off is from 12 to 3 p.m.; $3 for a tasting ticket.
The Recreation Department is proud to present the Annual Halloween Doggie Costume Parade. The parade will take place at the MCH Driving Range. This event is $4 per dog (checks only) to register with a limit of 50 registered dogs.
There will be trophies given out to the costume winners. Awards include first, second and third place in addition to Most Creative, Most Glamorous and Most Scary. All dogs that participate will receive a treat for participation. Light beverages will also be provided for everyone. Registration will start on Monday, Sept. 2. Please sign up with the Recreation Department at the Main Clubhouse.
Additionally, this year we will be adding the Chili Cook-off, which will take place on the Veranda with tasting starting at 12 p.m. If you would like to participate in the Chili Cook-off by making your best Chili, please come down to the Main Clubhouse and pick up your registration packet starting Monday, Sept. 2. A trophy will be given for first place in three different categories. For more information, please contact Elise in the Recreation Department at 951-769-6651.
Annual Veterans Walk
Saturday, November 9, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
The Eighth Annual Veterans Walk will be held inside Sun Lakes and all the proceeds from this event will be going to the local VFW Troop 233. It will consist of a two-mile walk around Country Club Drive to Riviera, and back up Country Club Drive to the Main Clubhouse. There are turn back increments every half mile for those who cannot walk the full distance.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Recreation Desk starting Monday, Sept. 2. The cost is $20 pp (checks only – made out to SLCC) and includes a goodie bag with an event T-shirt, continental breakfast after the walk and an opportunity to listen to a couple of decorated veterans. For any resident unable to walk, you can still participate by entering your golf cart into the event. We ask that the carts be decorated with a U.S. Flag, a Service Flag, or a Wounded Warrior Flag to support the event. Please note, golf cart use is for disabled residents only.
Veterans walk schedule
- 9:30 a.m: Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
- 9:40 a.m: The walk starts
- 10 – 10:30 a.m: Continental Breakfast
- 11 a.m: Veteran Speakers
- 11:30 a.m: Closing Remarks
Craft Show
Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., MCH Ballroom.
Come on down and check out all the unique gifts and crafts that have been made by your fellow Sun Lakes residents.Admission is free and door prizes will be given away each day.
Lottery for vendors will start on Sept. 30 and go through Oct. 6. The Vendor table drawing will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the MCH.
Banning Stagecoach Days
Sept. 5-8. The Stagecoach Days Association brings back Friday and Saturday Grand Canyon Rodeo and Sunday Rodeo, as well as a carnival, plus live entertainment.
The Stagecoach Days Parade will be held on Sept. 7, at 10 a.m.
For a complete schedule of events, fees and more info, visit their website at www.stagecoachdays.net .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.