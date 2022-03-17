BINGO is back
Tuesdays, March 22 and 29 – doors open 4:30 p.m.
Games run from 6:00 to 8:45 p.m.
Bring your daubers, your friends and your lucky charms! BINGO is back in the MCH ballroom every Tuesday night.
Community Awareness Program
Thursday, March 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. – Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Special guest, Cynthia Mendez from the Riverside County C.A.R.E. Program (Curtailing Abuse Related to the Elderly), will give an informative presentation on the dangers of fraud and scams. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Also on hand will be Lt. Vince Avila of the Banning Police Department and Mike Romero, Director of Securitas.
For more information call Michele Walter at 951-202-8009
Classes on How to Take & Edit Photos on your Smartphone
Saturday, April 2 and Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m., Arts and Craft Room; $25 per class pp
This class is taught by award-winning Redlands Photographer Bruce Herwig II (Bruce and Carol's son). Bruce has a love of photography and will be sharing his favorite tips and tricks for taking better photos with your Smartphone.
Students should bring their own Smartphone (iPhone or Android) with the ability to download and pay for a variety of inexpensive apps. This class will be a combination of instruction, photo walks, hands-on editing, and group critique. You will learn to incorporate the basics of composition, color, and style into your photography.
Class size is limited to 15 students - Please call the Recreation Department at call 951-845-2191 to sign up for the classes.
Community Awareness Program
Thursday, March 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. – Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Special guest, Cynthia Mendez from the Riverside County C.A.R.E. Program (Curtailing Abuse Related to the Elderly), will give an informative presentation on the dangers of fraud and scams. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Also on hand will be Lt. Vince Avila of the Banning Police Department and Mike Romero, Director of Securitas.
For more information call Michele Walter at (951) 202-8009
The Classics of Rock ‘N’ Soul
Friday, April 8, 7 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $20 per person
Join us as Premeditated Productions Palm Springs presents a must see tribute to the champions of Rock and Soul.
On stage will be Aretha Franklin (The Queen of Soul), Elvis Presley (The King of Rock and Roll), and Chuck Berry (The Father of Rock and Soul) where they will deliver round after round of their classic hits.
Enjoy the night while Emcee, Curtis B referees with humor and audience interaction. Beautiful dancers, music and laughs.
Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
The Sunday Concert Series – featuring the Firebird Brass Quintet
Sunday, April 24, 2:00 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $12 per person
Join the Recreation Department in welcoming The Firebird Brass Quintet, with guest vocalist Sheila James. The FBQ will play, sing, and entertain you with your favorite classical and Broadway hits, the swing music from the Big Band Era and Jazz favorites.
Checks only - payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Ice Cream Social
Monday, May 2, 2:00 p.m., Main Clubhouse Sandwedge; $3 per person
Summer is coming and so is the return of our delicious Ice Cream Sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for 3 scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings!
Health Fair
Tuesday, May 3, 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Main Clubhouse Ballroom
The Recreation Department along with the Visiting Nurses Association of the Inland Counties and the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital will be sponsoring this event. Cholesterol screening, spinal wellness and balance, facial massage, bone density, blood pressures are just a few of the many preventive health screenings that will be available on this day. The event is free and door prizes will be available.
Community Shredding - $4 per box
Friday, May 6, 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Main Clubhouse Parking Lot; $4 per box
On May 6 the company I-Shred will be on-site in the MCH Parking Lot. This is a great way to get rid of those confidential papers that you no longer need. The shredding will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. No sign-ups are required. Just show up with your boxes. For more information, please contact the Recreation desk at 845-2191.
Life Stream Blood Drive
Thursday, May 12, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room
In an effort to support Lifestream Blood Bank, we will be hosting another much-needed blood drive. The blood donated goes to local hospitals in our area such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda. Our goal is to have 30 donors. Timeslots are limited and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. The blood drive will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Main Clubhouse.
Elvis Concert
Friday, May 13 7:00 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $25 per person
Join us for a performance by World Renown Elvis performer George Thomas. He captures the true essence of the young Elvis himself; George sings all the "King's" most well-known songs and captures his audience with "Elvisesque" moves and interaction.
Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at call 951-845-2191.
Garage Sales
First three Saturdays in May from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 7: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 14: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 21: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Residents are asked to have any items that did not sell to be put back into their homes by 4 p.m.
Trips and Excursions
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Paris, Normandy and Seine River April 5-13
An exclusive cruise featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
Discover Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail May 22-26
Featuring the World-Famous Napa Valley Wine train.
Switzerland, Germany, and the Passion Play May 25 – June 3
A guided travel experience featuring Lucerne, Salzburg, Vienna, and the extraordinary Passion Play in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau.
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons June 12 – 17, 2022
Tour features Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks with 2 nights in Jackson Hole Wyoming.
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas April 23
This five day adventure in Texas features the Magnolia Market at the Silos and HGTV Fixer Upper Tour.
Athens and The Greek Islands May 10
A nine day adventure – some highlights include The Acropolis Museum, Athens City Tour, Santorini Winery Visit and Tasting, Oia Village Walking Tour.
Oregon Trail & Portland Rose Festival June 9
Join us for a 6 -day adventure – featuring Portland Rose Parade, Mt. St. Helen’s National Monument, Tillamook Cheese Factory and International Rose Test Garden.
Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park July 27
Join us for a 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park & Banff.
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Pageant Of Our Lord Easter 2022- Rolling Hills Estates, Palos Verdes- April 3, $85
Carlsbad Flower Fields With Carlsbad Premium Outlets- April 6, $90
John Wayne’s Yacht “The Wild Goose” With Brunch- April 21, $160
Sedona And Prescott, AZ Multi-Day- April 24- 27, $999 S, $730 D
Kentucky Derby Day At Santa Anita Park – May 7, $90
Academy Of Motion Pictures Museum Or Petersen Auto Museum- May 11, $95
Coranado Enchantment With Guided Tour Of Hotel Del Coranado- May 19, $98
Long Beach “Seafood Fest” With Harbor Cruise – May 28, $105
Lake Arrowhead With Arrowhead Queen Boat Tour- June 1, $98
Zion National Park With Mary Poppins At Tuacahn Theatre- June 5-8, $575 S, $455 D
Getty Museum With Eataly – June 11, $85
Father’s Day In Beverly Hills With Concours D’elagance And La Brea Tar Pits- June 19, $85
Medieval Times Dinner And Show – June 25, $115
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.