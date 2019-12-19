Out and About

Christmas Concert
Sunday, Dec. 22; 2-3:30 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Enjoy all of your Christmas favorites as the Riverside Concert Band performs a complimentary Christmas concert! Seating is first come, first served.
Charity Week 2020 wants you
Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the South Clubhouse
There will be an informational meeting to plan and discuss Charity Week events for next June.
The theme for 2020 is “Island Dreams.”
We need all kinds of talent, ideas and assistance to make each of the events sparkle and shine. Whether you want to head up a committee, contribute your artistic or organizational skills, or just lend a hand wherever you might be needed, we want to include you.
Come and find out how you can join in the fun and help your community.
Refreshments will be served. For more information, or if you want to help but cannot attend - contact Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
Activities day
Saturday, Jan. 18; 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Main Clubhouse.
The Recreation Department is proud to continue its yearly tradition of Activities Day.
Each year all active clubs, groups and recreation get together to show you what Sun Lakes has to offer.
Want to join a new club, or know exactly what the Young at Heart Club is all about?
How about learning how to play 8-ball or bocce? Interesting in acting? Well, this is the event for you!
Meridian Guided Travel Presentation
Jan. 23; 10:30 a.m. MCH Ballroom.
Join us as Matt Jaeckel, Managing Partner for Meridian Guided Travel, presents 2020 travel preview that will include Dublin & Ireland’s Wild Atlantic, Coastal New England, Fall Colors of Vermont and New York City Thanksgiving.
Refreshments will be provided.
Second Annual Charity Tea Party
Tuesday, Feb. 4 - from noon to 2 p.m. - $32pp includes a champagne cocktail.
Ticket sales are in the MCH lobby from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Friday, Jan. 10, Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Friday, Jan. 17.
The theme this year is a Royal Garden Party Tea.
Set in the beautiful Royal Garden Room at the South Clubhouse, you will enjoy soft Celtic music and play a few Royal trivia games while tea is being served.
Indulge in authentic English recipes of savory delicacies and sweet treats, English scones and jam and distinctive English black tea.
Or enjoy a treat from our Champagne Bar featuring mimosas, lemonosas, and poinsettia champagne drinks.
See the January Lifestyles Magazine for Complete details of this wonderful social gala.
For questions for further information, call Beverly Simmons at 909-996-8569.
Blood Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 11; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room.
Sun Lakes is hosting a blood drive to support Lifestream, which is a blood bank for the San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
The donated blood goes to local hospitals such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.
If you are interested please call the reception desk at (951) 845-2191 and sign up for a time slot.
We have time slots every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The donation center will be in the Multipurpose Room of the Main Clubhouse.
Rock n’ Roll Reunion- A Tribute to American Originals
Saturday, Feb. 22, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom, $15pp.
Rock down memory lane with this high-energy, laugh-filled production! It may not be your high school reunion but you will wish it was!
Make the night fun and one to remember and come dressed in poodle skirts, leather jackets, and rolled up jeans to rock the night away.
For more information call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m.-1p.m.; MCH Ballroom.
It is time for the annual Spring Craft Show.
Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale.
Crafts include jewelry, wood working, paintings, clothes, knitted items, and more.
The event is free and a special gift will be provided to the first 250 shoppers.
If you would like to be a vendor at this year’s Craft Show, the Lottery starts on Monday, Jan. 27 and goes through Sunday, Feb. 2.
Table locations will be drawn on Thursday, February 6th at 8:30 a.m. in the MCH Multipurpose Room.
Switchback Concert
Friday, March 20, Show starts at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.; $15pp.
Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormack that draws traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs reflecting Irish heritage and Midwestern roots.
Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, Everly Brothers, & Simon and Garfunkel.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 2.
Recreation department excursions
Sign-ups begin Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.
College of the Desert Street Faire
Saturday, Feb. 8; 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $25pp.
Join us as we travel to the College of the Desert, where you will find a huge open-air street fair with shopping at its best.
You’ll find the latest fashions, purses, jewelry, home goods, savory culinary delights, accessories, fresh produce and so much more. Lunch will be on your own/on site.
Hollywood Museum
Wednesday, Feb. 19; 7:30 a.m. – approx. 5:30 p.m.; $49pp.
The official museum of Hollywood has the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world, featuring four floors of breathtaking exhibits and home to more than 10,000 authentic show biz treasures, including one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, car collections and personal artifacts, posters, and vintage memorabilia from favorite films and TV shows.
Admission and round-trip bus transportation are included; however, lunch will be on your own.
2–day trip to Santa Barbara
Friday, March 13 at 6 a.m. – Return: Saturday, March 14 approx. 5:30 p.m.
Double - $280pp; Single - $381pp.
Who doesn’t love a quick getaway to beautiful Santa Barbara?
Join your neighbors, family and friends for this two-day trip that includes Santa Barbara’s International Orchid Show, the largest Orchid show in the country!
This trip includes round trip transportation, accommodations at the Harbor View Inn Hotel, breakfast and lunch on Saturday, and a 90-minute Land Shark land and sea tour.
For detailed information on this trip and to sign-up, please stop by the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse.
A Bronx Tale – The Musical at the Segerstrom Theatre
Sunday, March 22; Departs SLCC at 9:15 a.m., Show time 1 p.m.; Returns approx. at 5:45 p.m.; $66pp.
A Bronx Tale is a streetwise musical that takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.
Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love and about all else, family.
The bus will depart Sun Lakes at 9:15 a.m. and will drop you off at the South Coast Plaza for lunch (on your own) before the 1 p.m. matinee show.
Included in the price is round trip transportation and tickets.
4-days & 3 nights Prescott & Sedona trip
Monday, April 20 at 6 a.m.; returns Thursday, April 23 at approx. 6:30 p.m.
Double - $545pp; Single- add $159.
Spend four beautiful days exploring Prescott and Sedona Arizona.
This trip will include roundtrip transportation from Sun Lakes, accommodations at the Marriott Residential Hotel in Prescott, daily breakfast, a two hour trolley tour and a Chuckwagon Dinner with live entertainment at the Blazen’ M Ranch.
Also included is the Verde Canyon train with first class accommodations and food.
