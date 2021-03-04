Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day all month long!
The Sun Lakes Restaurant is offering mouthwatering Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner throughout the month of March. For just $14.50, you can order Curbside to go or for home delivery by calling 951-769-6654. Remember, if each home in Sun Lakes ordered from the restaurant just once a month, we can keep this as one of the community’s best and thriving amenities.
Garden Club See’s Candy Easter Sales
March 3 beginning at 1 p.m. – March 14 ending at 5 p.m.The Sun Lakes Garden Club is taking orders for See’s Candy. It will be at regular – not discounted prices, but you can’t beat the convenience. Order forms are available in the MCH lobby, or on The New Sun Lakers Facebook page – (type Garden Club in the search bar). Fill out your form, attach your check made payable to the Sun Lakes Garden Club and drop it in the box located in the lobby any weekday between 1 and 5 p.m.
Spring Crafts
The annual craft fair has been cancelled, but there are still a lot of crafters making their spring goodies. If you’re looking for something unique and handmade with love, visit the Sun Lakes Craft Sales Facebook page. Buyers and sellers should check out Banning Market Nights on the first and third Friday of the month from 4 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Banning Chamber of Commerce, 60 E. Ramsey St.
Getting a little “stir-crazy”?
Despite the closure of many of our facilities, there are still many clubs that are operating safely within the walls of Sun Lakes. Bocce Ball, POP Tennis, Pickleball and Tennis offer exercise and camaraderie. For duffers there are several golf groups, or if you’ve always wanted to play, contact the Pro Shop about lessons. The practice facilities are open to everyone. And many of the clubs are still meeting and active online. The indoor pool and spa are also open for residents. Check out the March Lifestyles Magazine and see how you can get involved, while still maintaining social distance. It’s good for your physical and mental health as well.
