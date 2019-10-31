Out and About

Health Seminar – Understanding Medicare
Thursday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m. MCH Multipurpose Room
Join Jen Vallecorsa and Co-Owner Mark Hansen from Innovative Certified Care on Thursday, Nov. 14 in the multipurpose room at the main clubhouse for an important health seminar.
They will be discussing Medicare and will give an insight on what healthcare may look like in the future.
Follies Show
Sun Lakes Follies presents – Another Op’nin – Another Show
Friday and Saturday - Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. in the Ballroom; $10 pp.
Get your tickets for this fantastic show, filled with Sun Lakes talent.
They do sell out fast so make sure to get yours now.
Public Ticket sales will be Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. – noon in the Business Room at the MCH; Oct. 29-31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the MCH Lobby; and again Nov. 5-7 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lobby.
It’s what your friends will be talking about.
Annual Veterans Walk
Saturday, November 9, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. For complete information, see the Lifestyles Magazine.
Veterans Walk Schedule
9:30am: Presentation of Colors and National Anthem
9:40am: START OF THE WALK
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Continental Breakfast
11 a.m.: Veteran Speakers
11:30 a.m.: Closing Remarks
Sun Lakes Thanksgiving Feast
Thursday, Nov. 28 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. $29.95pp or $34.95 with champagne. Children 3-12 are $14.95.
Leave the cooking and clean-up to us this Thanksgiving.
Make your reservation now for Sun Lakes Thanksgiving dinner.
There will be an assortment of soups and salads, a chef’s carving table featuring roasted turkey, smoked ham and roasted beef plus a buffet table with seafood, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, roasted vegetables, fruit and cranberry relish.
After dinner visit the dessert table for assorted pies and desserts.
Get Thanksgiving dinner to-go and get the credit.
For just $15.95 per person you can bring home turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, roasted vegetables, roll and pumpkin pie. You must reserve by Nov. 24 and pick up on Nov. 26 or 27 only.
For more information, call 951-769-6654.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Monday, December 2nd, 5 p.m.; Main Clubhouse
Join the Recreation Department for a holiday kickoff as we light the decorated District Christmas Trees in front of the Main Clubhouse.
Afterwards, stop by the beautifully renovated ballroom for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies and holiday performances by Barber Shop Chorus, Tap Dance, Makua Hula Hawaiian Dance, Precision Stardust Dancers, and a grand finale special performance from Spectrum Dance Studio.
Lastly, don’t forget to visit and take a picture with Saint Nick before the night is through!
New Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the Annual New Year’s Eve Party.
We will have an amazing dinner prepared by our fantastic Chef along with music by Showdown, dancing and a champagne toast to ring in the New Year.
Ticket prices are $58 per person and the ticket sales for the lottery will begin Monday, Nov. 11 and go through Sunday, Nov. 17.
The lottery will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 and the table listing will be posted by Wednesday, Nov. 20 on the Recreation Bulletin Board.
Please remember there is a maximum of 8-10 people per table.
For more information please contact Elise Campbell at 951-769-6651.
Recreation department trips
Sign-up in the Recreation Department
Christmas at the Reagan Library
Tuesday, November 19, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., $46pp
The opulent display includes dozens of Christmas trees decorated to celebrate “Christmas Trees from around the World.”
You’ll tour the massive exhibit hall, which integrates interactive displays along with thousands of artifacts and includes a full-scale replica of the Oval Office decorated as it was during Reagan’s Presidency.
Lunch on site/on own at the Reagan Country Café.
Outside, you’ll find Reagan’s tomb in the back courtyard.
Nearby you’ll see that piece of the Berlin Wall, given to the museum to commemorate Reagan’s roll in the fall of Communism.
You can visit the Outdoor areas of the Ronald Reagan Library, as well as the gift shop.
Sunken Cities of Egypt
More than 1,200 years ago, two ancient cities were lost to natural disaster and the rising tides of the Mediterranean Sea.
Two decades ago, underwater archaeologist Franck Goddio and his team discovered those cities, revealing monumental statues, religious images carved in stone, exquisite jewelry, and delicate ceramics – and a greater understanding of life during the age of Pharaohs.
Christmas Shopping at Victoria Gardens
Thursday, December 5th, 9 a.m. – approx. 3 p.m., $25 pp
Enjoy four hours of wonderful shopping at the beautiful Victoria Gardens Outdoor Shopping Center. Lunch is on your own.
Piecemakers Christmas Craft Fair
Saturday, December 7th, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., $35pp
The Piecemakers tree-lined booths show an array of America’s best handmade crafts, art, antiques and collectables for you shopping pleasure.
Included is the Piecemakers 10,000 sq. ft store of specialty gifts, old and new, treasures you cannot find anywhere else.
Enjoy the delicious food, accompanied by the best in live music and dancing.
You will have plenty of time to browse, have lunch (on your own), relax, and enjoy the entertainment.
And last but not least, enjoy a ample piece of Piecemakers famous apple pie!
Newport Holiday Harbor Cruise
Monday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – approx. 10 p.m., $74pp (Dinner included!)
The tour will start out with dinner at the Harborside Restaurant (please make your dinner choice at time of sign-up).
After dinner, we will take a Harbor Cruise on a boat exclusively for Sun Lakers.
Seating will be available both inside and out. As we cruise the harbor you will see the private homes and yachts decorated beautifully for Christmas. Limited seating is available.
2 Day Trip to Santa Barbara
Friday, March 13 at 6 a.m. – Return: Saturday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Double - $280pp; Single - $381pp
Who doesn’t love a quick getaway to beautiful Santa Barbara?
Join your neighbors, family and friends for this two-day trip that includes Santa Barbara’s International Show, the largest Orchid show in the country.
This trip includes bus transportation from Sun Lakes, accommodations at the Harbor View Inn Hotel, breakfast and dinner on Saturday, and a 90-minute Land Shark land and sea tour.
For detailed information on this trip and to sign-up, please stop by the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse.
Around Town
The Pass Chorale Celebration of Christmas will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
The church is located at 1320 W. Williams St. in Banning.
Admission is $15 for adults; students and seniors are $10.
The program this year features Messa di Gloria by Puccini, followed by anthems and a carol sing-along.
