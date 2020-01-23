Out and About

Health Seminar
Friday, Feb. 7; 10 a.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Innovative Certified Care is back again to talk to you about the new technologies available now to keep you aging safely in your home.
Come learn about certain low cost and even in some cases free devices on the market now.
Solar Workshops
Monday, Feb. 24 - 5:30 -7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.; MCH Multi-Purpose Room; Free event
Sun Lakes will be hosting two solar workshops to introduce the Banning Electric Utility (BEU) staff that interface with the Sun Lake’s homeowners and their contractors, explain the application process, interconnection requirements, and the ongoing associated electric rate(s) that influence the customer payback calculations.
The goal is to provide information so you can make educated decisions about solar and battery storage as you get to know their not-for-profit and locally owned electric utility staff.
BEU is the jurisdictional authority for any residential solar installations in the city of Banning.
To sign up for one of the workshops please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
2021 Room Reservations
March is the month for Clubs and Groups to turn in their 2021 room request forms.
Forms are submitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Numbers will be given out at the Main Clubhouse on March 2 starting as early as 6 a.m.
Clubs and Groups will be given one number per person, per club/group. Districts can drop off their room reservation forms with Marla starting March 2.
For more information call Marla at (951) 769-6653.
Blood Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 11; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room
Sun Lakes is hosting a blood drive to support Lifestream, which is a blood bank for the San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
The donated blood goes to local hospitals such as Beaver Medical, San Gorgonio, and Loma Linda.
If you are interested please call the reception desk at (951) 845-2191 and sign up for a time slot.
We have timeslots every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The donation center will be in the Multipurpose Room of the Main Clubhouse.
Rock n’ Roll Reunion — A Tribute to American Originals
Saturday, Feb. 22, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; MCH Ballroom, $15pp
Rock down memory lane with this high-energy, laugh-filled production.
It may not be your high school reunion but you will wish it was.
Make the night fun and one to remember and come dressed in poodle skirts, leather jackets, and rolled up jeans to rock the night away.
For more information call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; MCH Ballroom
Sun Lakes residents will have a variety of homemade crafts and goodies for sale.
Crafts include jewelry, wood working, paintings, clothes, knitted items, and more.
The event is free and a special gift will be provided to the first 250 shoppers.
Switchback Concert
Friday, March 20, Show starts at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6 p.m.; $15pp
Switchback is the award-winning duo of Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormack that draws traditional Celtic music and original Americana songs reflecting Irish heritage and Midwestern roots.
Playing an exciting mix of mandolin, guitar, and bass, their harmonies have won them comparisons to famous duos, such as the Louvin Brothers, Everly Brothers, & Simon and Garfunkel.
Tickets went on sale Jan. 2.
Comedy Night
Friday, April 3, doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.; Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $10pp
Come enjoy an evening of guaranteed laughs and what’s sure to be a memorable night.
There will be an appetizer buffet available for purchase that evening for $12.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale in March through the Restaurant.
Lottery dates for comedy tickets begin on March 2 through March 8 and tables will be drawn on Monday, March 9 at 8:30 a.m. and will be posted by Wednesday, March 11.
You can pick up your registration packets at the Reception Desk beginning March 2.
Checks only, limit 4 people per check, 8-10 people per table.
Excursions:
Sign-up in the Recreation Dept.
2-Day Trip to Santa Barbara
Friday, March 13 at 6 a.m. – Return: Saturday, March 14 approx. 5:30 p.m.
Double - $280pp; Single - $381pp
Join your neighbors, family and friends for this two-day trip that includes Santa Barbara’s International Orchid Show, the largest Orchid show in the country.
This trip includes round trip transportation, accommodations at the Harbor View Inn Hotel, breakfast and lunch on Saturday, and a 90-minute Land Shark land and sea tour.
For detailed information on this trip and to sign-up, please stop by the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse.
4 Days & 3 Nights Prescott & Sedona Trip
Monday, April 20 at 6 a.m.; Returns Thursday, April 23 at approx. 6:30 p.m.
Double - $545pp; Single- add $159
Spend four beautiful days exploring Prescott and Sedona Arizona.
This trip will include roundtrip transportation from Sun Lakes, accommodations at the Marriott Residential Hotel in Prescott, daily breakfast, a two hour trolley tour and a Chuckwagon Dinner with live entertainment at the Blazen’ M Ranch.
Also included is the Verde Canyon train with first class accommodations and food.
Around Town
Carol’s Kitchen Second Annual Wine Tasting
Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.
This fundraising event will be held at State Street winery in Redlands.
There will be a bottling experience and silent auction, but of course the main event is wine tasting which includes appetizers.
Everyone will receive a bottle of wine.
Tickets are $50 and you can reserve your space at CarolsKitchenInc.org.
For more information contact Irma Wozniak at (951) 845-1843 or irmocwoz@gmail.com
Dorothy Ramon Learning Center Concert
Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.
The group “Continental” which features Antonio Espinoza and Lupita Moreno will be performing along with a special guest at the San Manuel Gathering Hall in the Learning Center.
Your $10 admission helps them support the programs at the Center.
They are located at 111 N. San Gorgonio Avenue in Banning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.