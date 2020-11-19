Calling all crafters!
Seeking crafters who wish to donate craft items to a first-time event at Carol's Kitchen Holiday Giveaway Boutique.
This bank of gifts will be open to all who attend the holiday meal served in December, at all three sites: Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon.
Donations should be handmade items, donated toys, etc. Each person (children included) will be able to come to the boutique and select one item for themselves or for someone in their life.
Gift Wrapping will be available.
Items will be donated by local crafters and made to bring joy at this time of year when so many people are struggling.
If you have craft items you would like to donate, please email callbaugh5@gmail.com to make arrangements.
Sun Lakes Golf Shop tent sale
November 16 – 21; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Men’s and Ladies apparel, golf bags, golf shoes, caps/visors, golf balls and all golf accessories are on sale at fantastic prices.
Everything must go.
Restaurant and Curbside Now Open
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and dinner will be Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
You may order from the bar for your dinner, and all service is on the Veranda. Reservations are recommended.
For complete information and menus, visit the Sun Lakes Website. And don’t forget to order your Thanksgiving Dinner to go! Orders must be placed by Nov. 22.
Details are on the website.
Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck
Stop by the Main Clubhouse on Saturday, November 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. for a delicious meal from Cousins Maine Lobster. (See menu photo.) Food will be available while supplies last. For information please call the Recreation Department.
District Tree Lighting – Cancelled
Unfortunately, due to COVID policies, we will be unable to have a tree lighting ceremony this year.
However, the District trees will still be lined along Country Club Dr. beautifully decorated for the holidays along with the Menorah in front of the main entrance.
The trees will be lit every evening beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1 until Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Trips & Excursions
– New Dates for 2021!
Details of each trip are still being finalized with the various vendors.
Please check the Sun Lakes web page, Facebook and Channel 97 for information regarding these trips in the next few weeks.
Santa Barbara Orchid Festival
• Friday, March 12th – 13th, 2021
• Prescott/Sedona Arizona
• Sunday, April 18th – 21, 2021
Around Town
Christmas Nights at 123 Farm
Nov. 6 — Jan. 10
Wednesdays to Sundays 5-9 p.m.
Enjoy festive food and drinks while walking through the Christmas village and taking in the holiday lights around the farm. Immerse yourself in the glow of holiday lights that will guide you through an historic property.
Begin your stroll at the Gingerbread Village, hop into the Holiday Marketplace to drop off your letter to Santa, then walk through the glimmering Lover's Lane to get to Elvesville.Parking is $10 per car, admission is free.
Located at Highland Springs Resort, 10600 Highland Springs Ave. in Cherry Valley. For more information, call 951-845-1151 or visit the website at hsresort.com.
Banning Market Night
The Banning Chamber of Commerce and the Inspired Women Business Alliance sponsor the Banning Market Night every first and third Friday of each month in the parking lot behind the Banning Chamber of Commerce, 60 E. Ramsey St. in Banning from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The November 20 event includes a car show, carriage rides and vendors. A fundraising turkey raffle will be held to benefit Carol’s Kitchen.
Apple Butter Festival in Oak Glen
Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It’s time to bring out the big copper kettle and make apple butter. Take a trip to Oak Glen for apple butter making, cider pressing, cooking demonstrations and seasonal crafts.
Warm up by the bonfire with signature drinks while roasting marshmallows for their famous apple butter s’mores.
Enjoy the sounds of live folk music under a canopy of golden leaves and celebrate the closing of harvest season.
Participating locations: Snowline, Los Rios Rancho, Wilshires, Stone Soup Heritage Farm and Riley’s Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.