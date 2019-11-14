Out and About

Health Seminar – The Future of Healthcare
Friday, Dec. 13; 9:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. MCH Multipurpose Room
Join Jen Vallecorsa and Co-Owner Mark Hansen from Innovative Certified Care on Thursday, Nov. 14 in the multipurpose room at the main clubhouse for an important health seminar.
They will be discussing Medicare and will give an insight on what healthcare may look like in the future.
Sun Lakes Thanksgiving Feast
Thursday, Nov. 28 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. $29.95pp or $34.95 with champagne. Children 3-12 are $14.95.
Leave the cooking and clean-up to us this Thanksgiving.
Make your reservation now for Sun Lakes Thanksgiving dinner.
There will be an assortment of soups and salads, a chef’s carving table featuring roasted turkey, smoked ham and roasted beef plus a buffet table with seafood, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, roasted vegetables, fruit and cranberry relish.
After dinner visit the dessert table for assorted pies and desserts.
Get Thanksgiving dinner to-go and get the credit
For just $15.95 per person you can bring home turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, roasted vegetables, roll and pumpkin pie. You must reserve by Nov. 24 and pick up on Nov. 26 or 27 only. For more information, call 951-769-6654.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Monday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.; Main Clubhouse
Join the Recreation Department for a holiday kickoff as we light the decorated District Christmas Trees in front of the Main Clubhouse.
Afterwards, stop by the beautifully renovated ballroom for hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies and holiday performances by Barber Shop Chorus, Tap Dance, Makua Hula Hawaiian Dance, Precision Stardust Dancers, and a grand finale special performance from Spectrum Dance Studio.
Lastly, don’t forget to visit and take a picture with Saint Nick before the night is through!
Holiday Cocktail Party
Saturday, Dec. 14, 6-10:30 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Mark your calendar and look for details in the December issue of Lifestyles magazine.
Christmas Concert
Sunday, Dec. 22; 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom. Enjoy all of your Christmas favorites as the Riverside Concert Band performs a complimentary Christmas concert.
District 21 Annual Christmas Brunch
Friday, Dec. 6 – 10:30 a.m., admission $25.
Open to all, so bring a friend: A buffet brunch with champagne will be served at 11 a.m., doors open at 10:30. Bring checks to the box at Bobbi Kremer’s home, 5248 Breckenridge no later than Monday, Dec. 2. For more information, contact Bobbi at (951) 845-6907.
New Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Mark your calendars for the Annual New Year’s Eve Party.
We will have an amazing dinner prepared by our fantastic Chef along with music by Showdown, dancing and a champagne toast to ring in the New Year.
Ticket prices are $58 per person and the ticket sales for the lottery will begin Monday, Nov. 11 and go through Sunday, Nov. 17.
The lottery will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 and the table listing will be posted by Wednesday, Nov. 20 on the Recreation Bulletin Board.
Please remember there is a maximum of 8-10 people per table.
For more information please contact Elise Campbell at 951-769-6651.
Recreation department trips
Sign-up in the Recreation Department
College of the Desert Street Faire
Saturday, Feb. 8; 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $25 per person.
Bargains are in the air and today we are heading to the College of the Desert, where we will find a huge open-air street fair with shopping at its best. You’ll find the latest fashions, purses, jewelry, home goods, savory culinary delights, accessories, fresh produce and so much more. Lunch will be on your own, on site.
Hollywood Museum
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $68 per person.
The official museum of Hollywood has the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world, featuring four floors of breathtaking exhibits and home to more than 10,000 authentic show biz treasures, including one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, car collections and personal artifacts, posters, and vintage memorabilia from favorite films and TV shows.
Admission and round-trip bus transportation are included; however lunch will be on your own.
Christmas at the Reagan Library
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., $46pp
The opulent display includes dozens of Christmas trees decorated to celebrate “Christmas Trees from around the World.”
You’ll tour the massive exhibit hall, which integrates interactive displays along with thousands of artifacts and includes a full-scale replica of the Oval Office decorated as it was during Reagan’s Presidency. Lunch on site/on own at the Reagan Country Café.
Outside, you’ll find Reagan’s tomb in the back courtyard.
Nearby you’ll see that piece of the Berlin Wall, given to the museum to commemorate Reagan’s roll in the fall of Communism. You can visit the Outdoor areas of the Ronald Reagan Library, as well as the gift shop.
Christmas Shopping at Victoria Gardens
Thursday, December 5th, 9 a.m. – approx. 3 p.m., $25 pp
Enjoy four hours of wonderful shopping at the beautiful Victoria Gardens Outdoor Shopping Center. Lunch is on your own.
Piecemakers Christmas Craft Fair
Saturday, December 7th, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., $35pp
The Piecemakers tree-lined booths show an array of America’s best handmade crafts, art, antiques and collectables for you shopping pleasure.
Included is the Piecemakers 10,000 sq. ft store of specialty gifts, old and new, treasures you cannot find anywhere else.
Enjoy the delicious food, accompanied by the best in live music and dancing.
You will have plenty of time to browse, have lunch (on your own), relax, and enjoy the entertainment.
And last but not least, enjoy a ample piece of Piecemakers famous apple pie!
Newport Holiday Harbor Cruise
Monday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – approx. 10 p.m., $74pp (Dinner included!)
The tour will start out with dinner at the Harborside Restaurant (please make your dinner choice at time of sign-up).
After dinner, we will take a Harbor Cruise on a boat exclusively for Sun Lakers.
Seating will be available both inside and out. As we cruise the harbor you will see the private homes and yachts decorated beautifully for Christmas. Limited seating is available.
Two-day Trip to Santa Barbara
Friday, March 13 at 6 a.m. – Return: Saturday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Double - $280pp; Single - $381pp
Who doesn’t love a quick getaway to beautiful Santa Barbara?
Join your neighbors, family and friends for this two-day trip that includes Santa Barbara’s International Show, the largest Orchid show in the country.
This trip includes bus transportation from Sun Lakes, accommodations at the Harbor View Inn Hotel, breakfast and dinner on Saturday, and a 90-minute Land Shark land and sea tour.
For detailed information on this trip and to sign-up, please stop by the reception desk in the Main Clubhouse.
Around Town
Pass Chorale Celebration of Christmas
The Pass Chorale Celebration of Christmas will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The church is located at 1320 W. Williams St. in Banning. Admission is $15 for adults; students and seniors are $10.
The program this year features Messa di Gloria by Puccini, followed by anthems and a carol sing-along.
Miracle on South Division Street
CAST Players present Miracle on South Division Street by Tom Dudzick and directed by Susan O'Connell.
Five performances only: Dec. 7-15 at the Beaumont Woman’s Club. Admission is $15. For complete information and to reserve yours, visit www.castplayers.org.
Beaumont Christmas Light Parade
The 22nd annual City of Beaumont Christmas Light Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 beginning at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and 9th Street and will travel south to the Civic Center.
Participation in the parade is free and applications are available at the Community Recreation Center.
For questions, please call (951) 769-8524.
