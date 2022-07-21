Indoor Movie

Thursday, July 28, 6 p.m. in the MCH Ballroom

Join us as we show “Cyrano,” a PG-13 rated musical romantic drama directed by Joe Wright, based on the Erica Schmidt’s 2018 stage musical of the same name. Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters. Popcorn will be on sale for $1 a bag.

Evenings on the Veranda

Join us out on the Veranda the first Wednesday of the month for some wonderful entertainment. The multi-talented Renee Rojanaro will be out on the Veranda performing at “her favorite place.” So please join us (between 4 and 7 p.m.) on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Ice Cream Socials

Monday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m., Main Clubhouse Sandwedge; $3 per person

The Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee announces the return of our delicious ice cream sundaes. Sundaes will be $3 for three scoops of ice cream and your choice of a plethora of fixings.

Music Under the Stars

The Recreation Department is pleased to provide evenings of wonderful music on the last Saturday of the month from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

July 30 features the music of “Generations. Then on Aug. 27, dance to “Delany and James,” followed by your favorite local duo “Tin Man’s Heart” on Sept. 24.

Please remember it is first come first served seating and no outside alcohol or food can be consumed on the veranda. But feel free to bring a chair or park your golf cart down below on the driving range. Bring your friends, pack a picnic and enjoy the music on a warm summer night!

“Sing 2” – Movie Under the Stars

Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the MCH driving range; admission is free.

Bring your family, friends and neighbors for this animated, fun-filled film in the great outdoors. You are welcome to sit in your golf cart, bring a chair or a blanket and your snacks. Snacks will also be available for purchase for just $1. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.

Travel Presentation

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m., MCH multi-purpose room

If you are ready to travel, join Pam from Premier World Travel as she discusses their travel for the 2022 and 2023 season. Please call Recreation to reserve your space at (951) 845-2191.

COVID Vaccine Clinic

Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

Riverside County Health will be coming to the MCH Ball Room again this Month. The free vaccines will be administered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please call (951) 358-5000 to make an appointment.

– walk-ins are welcome as well.

Sunday Concert Series – Big Band Jazz Concert featuring the Laguna JaZz

Sunday, Sept. 18, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom at 2 p.m. - $15 per person

Join us as we welcome the Laguna JaZz. The “Big Band” is a traditional 18-piece Jazz Band – five saxophones, up to five trombones, four trumpets, piano, bass guitar, drum-set and aux percussionist. The Jazz groups perform for many different functions in the town of Laguna Beach and the surrounding areas. Their music covers a wide range of styles including swing, Latin, blues and pop styles as well as vocal jazz. It will be an afternoon to remember.

Tickets are on sale now. Maximum of four tickets per household; checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please the Recreation Department at call (951) 845-2191.

Activities Day

Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m.

Each year all the active clubs, groups and recreation get together to show you what Sun Lakes has to offer. Want to learn how to play 8-ball or bocce? How about trying your hand at acting...well this is the event for you. It is also the perfect time to learn more about the various advisory committees – most committees will be on the lookout for new members and you can pick-up a volunteer interest form. Mark your calendars and bring your neighbors and friends.

If you would like to participate in this year’s Activity Day contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 to reserve a table.

TRIPS AND EXCURSIONS

Below is a list of upcoming adventures. Flyers and information is available in the Recreation Department. For specific inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.

Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714) 871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com

Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com

Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230

MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS

Fall Colors of Vermont - Oct. 1-7

Paris, Normandy & Seine River - Oct. 18-26

PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL

New England Rails & Trails - Oct. 5

Vienna & Christmas Markets of the Danube: - Nov. 28

Historic South Holiday - Nov. 29

Washington DC Holiday - Dec. 7

SILVER LINING TRAVEL

Horse Racing at Del Mar Racetrack - Aug. 4

“Sunset Luau 2022.” - Aug. 7

Hollywood Bowl - Aug. 26

Baseball Game - Aug. 29

Grape Stomp at Menghini Winery in Julian, plus Camel Dairy - Sept. 3

