Fathers Day at Sun Lakes
Celebrate at the Sun Lakes restaurant on Sunday, June 20, or order curbside and take your dinner home. Treat Dad to baby back pork ribs, served with baked beans and coleslaw.
Half rack is $18 and Full rack is $26. Add soup or salad for just $1.95.
Make your reservation today by calling (951) 769-6654.
Ice Cream Socials are back!
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee every third Tuesday of the month for delicious Ice Cream Sundaes.
Sundaes will be $3 for vanilla or chocolate ice cream with your choice of syrup, sprinkles, whip cream, and cherries.
They will be held on the Veranda from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, Tuesday, Aug. 17, Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Weekend Entertainment
Grab a friend and put on your dancing shoes.
Summer entertainment is back!
Saturday, June 19 Radio 60 will entertain from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on the Veranda.
Friday, June 25 join Tin Man’s Heart in the Lounge from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 26 American Made will play on the Veranda from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Golf Clinics and learn-to-golf classes
For golfers of any level who want to hone and perfect their game skills, these clinics are for you!
The next session is Saturday, June 26, which covers chipping and putting.
All clinics start at 2 p.m. and are $20 per session.
Each clinic is limited to 10 people.
“Get Ready Golf” is for people who want to learn the game for the first time. It is a series of five lessons for only $120.
All sessions are on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and limited to just ten students.
You will learn putting, chipping and pitching, irons, driving and get a playing lesson.
For more information or to sign up, contact the golf shop at (951) 845-2135
Evenings on the Veranda
Wednesdays July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Join Renee Rojanaro for live entertainment on the Veranda, the first Wednesday of the month.
Enjoy lite bites, cocktails and dancing with your friends!
Comedy Night – Live & In Person
Wednesday, June 30 MCH Ballroom at 4:30 p.m.; Doors Open at 4 p.m.
Enjoy an afternoon of live and in-person entertainment.
Comedians Jason Love, Jim McDonald, Gali Kroup and Omar Covarrubias are sure to make you laugh out loud.
Seating for this event will be on a first-come, first-served basis and with limited occupancy so be sure to sign-up early.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 per person (checks only, made payable to SLCC; limited to 4 people per check).
Masks will be required. Sign-up at the Recreation Department Front Desk during normal business hours.
For questions, please call (951) 845-2191.
July 4 Cart and Classic Car Parade!
The Recreation Department and the Recreation Advisory Committee are excited to announce that our Annual July 4 Golf Cart and Classic Car Parade will be taking place this year!
Please keep in mind that all event activities will be determined on what tier we are in and what the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are through the Riverside County at the time of the event.
For those who wish to enter as a Cart, Float or Classic Car Parade participant, applications can be picked up at the Recreation Department Front Desk during normal business hours or you may request to receive an application via email by e-mailing Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com .
The theme for this year’s celebration is “United We Stand.”
First, second and third place awards will go to recipients in each category of either float or cart.
We will be awarding the winners with a ribbon and gift certificate to the restaurant.
There will also be a special, Most Creative Award that we will be calling the “Bill Mock Award” in honor of Bill Mock.
You may begin picking up or requesting for the applications May 1. The deadline to register will be Thursday, July 1.
For more information, please contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
July 4 Schedule of events:
9 a.m. — Classic car viewing, Parade Judging & Live Entertainment
9:45 a.m. — Opening Ceremonies, Presentation of Colors & National Anthem
9:50 a.m. — Cart & Float Winners Announced
10 a.m. — Parade begins!
11 a.m. — Classic Car viewing, BBQ lunch on the Veranda & Live Entertainment by Tin Man’s Heart
Please be aware that the BBQ Lunch will be $10 per person.
You must contact the Restaurant at 951-769-6654 to order your lunch in advance.
Trips & Excursions
For all trip inquiries, deposits, reservations and questions please contact the travel agency hosting the trips.
Meridian Guided Travel: contact Matt Maturo at (800) 850-4644 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery: contact Matt Ogden at (877)953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscover.com
Around Town
Banning Market Nights
Every first and third Friday of the month
Banning Market Night is a free public event open for all ages.
Enjoy music, culture, food, and retail together in an evening downtown.
Located at 60 E. Ramsey St. in Banning.
Market in the Park
Noble Creek Park, 650 West Oak Valley Pkwy, Beaumont
Friday nights just got a little more exciting. From 3 to 8 p.m., enjoy food and shopping by local vendors. From 6 to 10 p.m. it’s Karaoke Night!
Admission is free.
For more information, call (951) 845-9555.
