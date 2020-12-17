Home Decorating Contest
Judging will be Thursday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Due to the recent stay-at-home orders, the golf cart parade has been cancelled; however, you may view the lovely decorated homes on your own.
A map of the entries is posted on the Sun Lakes website and Facebook page.
It is also on Good Day Sun Lakes and has been e-blasted to those who signed up.
To cast your vote for the top three favorites, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
The winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 21.
Christmas dinner to-go
$14.95 per person plus tax and 15% gratuity.
Don’t cook for Christmas.
Order from the Sun Lakes restaurant instead!
Enjoy sliced smoked pitt ham with a holiday glaze, creamy au gratin potatoes, fresh winter vegetables, a dinner roll and a slice of pecan pie.
Add soup or salad for just $1.95 more.
Dinners will come cold and just need to be reheated.
Order by Dec. 20 and pick up at curbside to-go Dec. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Dec. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To order call (951) 769-6654.
Important Announcement from Waste Management
Effective Dec. 15, Green Waste bins will only be picked up bi-weekly.
This will be in effect through the month of January due to Covid-19 related staffing shortages.
If you have questions, please call their office at 800-423-9986.
Trips & Excursions – 2021
Santa Barbara Orchid Festival
Friday, March 12 – 13 - $280/pp double occupancy; $381/pp single
Depart March 12 at 6 a.m. and return March 13 at approximately 6 p.m.
Price includes roundtrip bus transportation, admission to the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, one night room accommodations at the Harbor View Inn and a 90 minute land and sea tour adventure.
You must book by Feb. 10.
Prescott/Sedona Arizona – four days
Sunday, April 19 – 22 - $545/pp double occupancy; $704/pp single
Depart April 19 at 6 a.m. and return April 22 at approximately 6 p.m.
Price includes roundtrip bus transportation, dinner at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant, a two hour trolley tour, followed by a visit to the Tiaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village.
You will also experience a four hour scenic first-class train venture, followed by a chuck wagon dinner and live western entertainment show at the Blazin’ M Ranch, plus nightly room accommodations at the Residence Marriott in Prescott, Ariz.
To reserve a space in either of these excursions, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191 or email Elise Campbell at elise.campbell@fsresidential.com.
