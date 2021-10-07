October Garage Sales
Garage sales are held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Residents are asked to have any remaining items that did not sell back into their homes after the garage sale.
Dates and district participation are as follows:
Oct. 9: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Oct. 16: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
Lifestream Blood Drive
Thursday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Blood supply is critically low throughout Riverside County. Sun Lakes is proud to partner with Lifestream for a blood drive this month. Donations will be made in their bloodmobile in the MCH parking lot. Appointments are required, so please call 800-879-4484 to make yours.
Face coverings will be required. Bring a photo ID with proof of age. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids before and after your appointment. We hope we can count on you!
Golf clinic
Friday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
Are you tired of three-putting? Then sign up today for the “art of putting” golf clinic. Pros will give you proven tips and techniques on how to help you lower your scores by improving your putting. The cost is $20 per person and will take place on the large practice green outside the Pro Shop. Call or stop by the Pro Shop to sign up.
Led Zeppelin Tribute Concert
Friday, Oct. 15; doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. $15 pp
Led Zepplified is a band that brings not only the sounds, but the vibe of Led Zeppelin concerts. If you missed seeing the real thing back in the day, you won’t want to miss this fantastic show. For more information call the Recreation Department at 951-845-2191 and get your tickets now.
Halloween Dog Parade
Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. on the Driving Range, $5 per entry (checks only)
Join the Recreation Department and Recreation Advisory Committee on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. for our annual Halloween Dog Costume Parade. The parade will take place at the Main Clubhouse Driving Range.
This event is $5 per dog (checks only) to register with a limit of 50 registered dogs.
Awards will be handed out to Best Overall Costume, Most Creative, Most Glamorous and Most Scary. All dogs that participate will receive a treat for participation. Light beverages will also be provided for everyone.
Registration will start on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Please sign up with the Recreation Department in the Main Clubhouse or call (951) 845-2191.
Calling all crafters for Fall Craft Show
The fall craft show will be held Nov. 5 and 6 in the MCH Ballroom.
For questions or more information, contact the Recreation Department.
It’s time to travel
Meridian Travel is pleased to offer exciting travel opportunities for 2022. They include:
Spring Training and the Valley of the Sun on March 6
Paris and Normandy River cruise, April 5
Monterey and Napa Valley by rail, May 22
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, June 12
Canadian Rockies by Rail, Sept. 19
Italy’s Tuscany and the Cinque Terre, Oct. 10
For more information contact Matt Maturo at (800) 850-4644 or info@meridianguidedtravel.com
Around Town
Lavendar Market Nights
123 Farm at Highland Springs Resort presents Lavendar Market Nights now through Oct. 24 every Thursday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.
This is an outdoor dining event with free entry and free parking, featuring twinkling lights above and surrounding you.
The lavender fields and century-old olive grove will be lit up so patrons can stroll through the romance and history of the farm.
Lavender sweets and drinks will be available, as well as a full dinner menu with items fresh off the grill. Shop through the Marketplace and visit local vendors, play lawn games and visit the historical gallery to view images from the farm’s archives.
Lavender Market Nights may close on nights with inclement weather, so be sure to check out their Facebook page for updates, or call (951)845-1151, and visit their website at 123farm.com.
The drink and dinner menu with pricing is also available on the website. What a wonderful way to spend time with friends on a crisp autumn night!
123 Farm is located at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, 10600 Highland Springs Ave in Cherry Valley.
Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch
Now through October 31 – 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday only.
Need something fun to entertain the grandkids? Visit the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch where you can pick your own pumpkin, visit the petting zoo, travel through the corn maze or take a spin on one of the rides.
Live Oak Canyon has the largest outdoor pumpkin patch in Southern California.
Pricing ranges from $5 to $10 for children and $10 to $15 for adults.
Check their website and calendar for events a pricing daily.
The Pumpkin Patch is located at 32335 Live Oak Canyon Rd. in Redlands. For more information, call (909)795-8733 or visit their website at liveoakcanyon.com
It’s a fun day to spend with grandkids or out-of-towners.
It’s Apple Season in Oak Glen
Visit one of the many apple orchards, take a hike through the Wildlands Conservancy, shop eat and drink.
Oak Glen has many attractions for visitors and is a great getaway on a cool autumn day.
Oak Glen is located in the mountains above Cherry Valley.
