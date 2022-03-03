Sunday at Augusta – Ticket sales March 10 only!
Sunday, April 10 from noon to 5 p.m. – Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Join your friends and neighbors for “Sunday at Augusta”, a showing of the 2022 Masters Golf Tournament on the big screen in the main clubhouse ballroom.
This inaugural event is sponsored by The Cart Guy of Banning and hosted by Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
Tickets include one appetizer platter and one door prize ticket for $25, and drinks will be available for purchase from the lounge. There will also be a reverse raffle for a golf cart valued at $10,000 Reverse raffle tickets are $150 each.
All proceeds from this event will go to local nonprofit organizations in the Pass Area via the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust grants.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby. For questions or more information call Debbie Robbins at 909-685-1566.
Spring Craft Show
Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Join us in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom for this spectacular yearly event which is filled with all of the crafty talent that the residents of Sun Lakes possess. If you would like to be a vendor, the Lottery starts on Monday, January 31 and goes through Sunday, February 6. Table locations will be drawn on Thursday, February 10 at 9 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room.
COVID Vaccine Clinic
Wednesday, March 16, 10 a.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; Free
Riverside County Health will be coming to the MCH Ball Room again this Month. The vaccines will be administered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please call (951)358-5000 to make your appointment – walk-ins are welcome as well!
Community Awareness Program
Thursday, March 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. – Main Clubhouse Ballroom
Special guest, Cynthia Mendez from the Riverside County C.A.R.E. Program (Curtailing Abuse Related to the Elderly), will give an informative presentation on the dangers of fraud and scams. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones. Also on hand will be Lt. Vince Avila of the Banning Police Department and Mike Romero, Director of Securitas.
For more information call Michele Walter at (951) 202-8009
Classes on How to Take & Edit Photos on your Smartphone
Saturday, April 2 and Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m., Arts and Craft Room; $25 per class pp
This class is taught by award-winning Redlands Photographer Bruce Herwig II (Bruce and Carol's son). Bruce has a contagious love of photography and will be sharing his favorite tips and tricks for taking better photos with your Smartphone.
Students should bring their own Smartphone (iPhone or Android) with the ability to download and pay for a variety of inexpensive apps. This class will be a combination of instruction, photo walks, hands-on editing, and group critique. You will learn to incorporate the basics of composition, color, and style into your photography.
Class size is limited to 15 students - Please call the Recreation Department at call 951-845-2191 to sign up for the classes.
The Classics of Rock ‘N’ Soul
Friday, April 8, 7 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $20 per person
Join us as Premeditated Productions Palm Springs presents a must see tribute to the champions of Rock and Soul.
On stage will be Aretha Franklin (The Queen of Soul), Elvis Presley (The King of Rock and Roll), and Chuck Berry (The Father of Rock and Soul) where they will deliver round after round of their classic hits.
Enjoy the night while Emcee, Curtis B referees with humor and audience interaction. Beautiful dancers, music and laughs.
Tickets are on sale now! Checks only please, made payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, please call the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
The Sunday Concert Series – featuring the Firebird Brass Quintet
Sunday, April 24, 2:00 p.m., Main Clubhouse Ballroom; $12 per person
Join the Recreation Department in welcoming The Firebird Brass Quintet, with guest vocalist Sheila James. The FBQ will play, sing, and entertain you with your favorite classical and Broadway hits, the swing music from the Big Band Era and Jazz favorites.
Checks only - payable to Sun Lakes Country Club. For questions, contact the Recreation Department at (951) 845-2191.
Garage Sales
First three Saturdays in May from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 7: Districts 1, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
May 14: Districts 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23
May 21: Districts 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17
Residents are asked to have any items that did not sell to be put back into their homes by 4 p.m.
Trips and Excursions
For all inquiries, deposits, reservations, pricing and questions please contact the travel agency.
Meridian Guided Travel, Matt Maturo at (714)871-8520 or info@meridanguidedtravel.com
Premier World Discovery at (877) 953-8687 or info@premierworlddiscovery.com
Silver Lining Travel, Jerry Hagan at (951) 929-6230
MERIDIAN GUIDED TRAVEL TOURS
Paris, Normandy and Seine River April 5-13
An exclusive cruise featuring 7 nights aboard the MS Amadeus Diamond.
Discover Monterey and Napa Valley by Rail May 22-26
Featuring the World-Famous Napa Valley Wine train.
Switzerland, Germany, and the Passion Play May 25 – June 3
A guided travel experience featuring Lucerne, Salzburg, Vienna, and the extraordinary Passion Play in the Bavarian village of Oberammergau.
Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons June 12 – 17, 2022
Tour features Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks with 2 nights in Jackson Hole Wyoming.
PREMIER WORLD TRAVEL
Magnolia Trail and The Heart of Texas April 23
This five day adventure in Texas features the Magnolia Market at the Silos and HGTV Fixer Upper Tour.
Athens and The Greek Islands May 10
A nine day adventure – some highlights include The Acropolis Museum, Athens City Tour, Santorini Winery Visit and Tasting, Oia Village Walking Tour.
Oregon Trail & Portland Rose Festival June 9
Join us for a 6 -day adventure – featuring Portland Rose Parade, Mt. St. Helen’s National Monument, Tillamook Cheese Factory and International Rose Test Garden.
Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park July 27
Join us for a 7-day adventure – some highlights include Buffalo Jump – Glacier National Park, Kootenay National Park & Banff.
SILVER LINING TRAVEL
Pageant Of Our Lord Easter 2022- Rolling Hills Estates, Palos Verdes- April 3, $85
Carlsbad Flower Fields With Carlsbad Premium Outlets- April 6, $90
John Wayne’s Yacht “The Wild Goose” With Brunch- April 21, $160
Sedona And Prescott, AZ Multi-Day- April 24- 27, $999 S, $730 D
Kentucky Derby Day At Santa Anita Park – May 7, $90
Academy Of Motion Pictures Museum Or Petersen Auto Museum- May 11, $95
Coranado Enchantment With Guided Tour Of Hotel Del Coranado- May 19, $98
Long Beach “Seafood Fest” With Harbor Cruise – May 28, $105
Lake Arrowhead With Arrowhead Queen Boat Tour- June 1, $98
Zion National Park With Mary Poppins At Tuacahn Theatre- June 5-8, $575 S, $455 D
Getty Museum With Eataly – June 11, $85
Father’s Day In Beverly Hills With Concours D’elagance And La Brea Tar Pits- June 19, $85
Medieval Times Dinner And Show – June 25, $115
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.