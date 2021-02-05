In August 2020, my husband, Bill, and I became participants in the Moderna Phase 3 Clinical Vaccine Study Trial.
The study is being conducted by Velocity Clinical Research in Banning and we were just two of the 30,000 that participated nationally. Locally 301 volunteers participated in the double-blind study.
Before beginning the trial, we submitted our medical information to the study doctor which included information on our general health including any chronic conditions, surgeries, medications and supplements.
We made an appointment for Aug. 25 for our first visit and asked members of the Velocity medical team many questions before signing the 21-page Informed Consent Form.
After an examination by the study doctor, we had our first injection and were monitored for 30 minutes in the event we experienced any adverse reactions.
Following the first injection, we both experienced a sore arm, much like when you get a flu shot, along with redness and hardness at the injection site.
For the next seven days following the injection we recorded any information of side effects we may have been experiencing including the size of the red area and hardness on our arm along with our daily temperature.
This information was sent to the medical team via an electronic diary.
Our second injection was scheduled for Sept. 22. Once again, we experienced a sore arm along with redness and hardness at the injection site. Bill also experienced some swelling in his upper arm.
The following morning, after receiving the second injection, I awoke with a headache and felt extremely fatigued.
Around noon I started running a fever that climbed to 101.4 and I contacted the study doctor who advised me to take Tylenol for the fever.
The next morning I was still experiencing a low-grade fever and itching at the injection site.
I took another Tylenol and continued to rest and felt somewhat better later that day.
Bill also experienced some itching at the injection site, but did not have the strong reaction that I experienced to the second injection.
Some side effects such as fever, headache and fatigue are normal and indicates that your body is building protection against the coronavirus and should go away within a few days.
While everyone may not have the same side effects or to the same degree that we did, we feel it was a small price for the protection that is gained by taking the vaccine.
Moderna received its Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18 and vaccine began shipping across the country the following day.
In late December, Dr. Judith Kirstein at Velocity Clinical Research contacted us to announce that within several weeks the study volunteers would be un-blinded and we would learn whether we had received the vaccine or the placebo.
On Jan. 21, we met with Dr. Kirstein and members of the medical team and learned that both of us had received the vaccine.
We will continue to be part of the study to be monitored to ascertain how long the antibodies last from our vaccinations.
Throughout the study and into the future, when a greater percentage of the population has been vaccinated, we will continue to adhere to the CDC guidelines by wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding large crowds.
The purpose of this article is to encourage others to be vaccinated, particularly communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by this horrific virus.
If you have any questions or concerns, you should discuss them with your doctor before receiving the vaccine.
We didn’t inform our families we were participating in the study until after Moderna received their Emergency Use Authorization.
There are those who believe we subjected ourselves to being experimental research guinea pigs, a descriptor we intensely dislike, but we believed in the data and the science and felt we needed to be part of the solution in finding a way to eradicate COVID-19.
