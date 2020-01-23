It’s a new year and a new decade and the Sun Lakes Recreation Department kicked off 2020 with Activities Day on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The annual event spotlights the many clubs, groups, activities and committees that are available for residents to participate in and enjoy.
Retirement is a time to explore new interests and hobbies and Activities Day provides that opportunity for members of the Sun Lakes community and is very informative for new residents.
Volunteers from 55 different organizations and committees were happy to speak with residents about activities that included golf, gardening, tennis, bocce, dance groups and clubs, fitness classes, scrapbooking, card games, art, music, creative writing, pickleball, paddle tennis, billiards, knitting, social clubs and support groups.
A slide show of clubs and groups ran on a continuous loop on several screens in the ballroom throughout the morning event and replaced the live, on-stage performances.
Many residents who look forward to the live performances were disappointed when they learned they were not part of this year’s event.
In addition to being informative, the event also provides the opportunity for residents to meet others in the community who share similar interests and is a fun morning to learn more about the many activities and events available at Sun Lakes.
If you missed Activities Day, information about the many clubs, activities and events can be found in each month’s issue of Lifestyles Magazine.
