Calling all bon vivants. The social event of the summer is sure to be Charity Week’s Friday Night Gala: Moulin Rouge.
The theme harkens back to a time of glamour, style and elegance, evoking images of Paris in the 1920s.
Great Gatsby, the roaring twenties, flappers and speakeasies conjure up the romance of the decade and guests are encouraged to dress in the style of the day.
Upon arrival, attendees will make their entrance up the runway for a photo op in front of a vintage golf cart.
Inside the ballroom, the Charity bar awaits for a pre dinner cocktail while they mingle with friends.
After “cocktail hour”, a full prime rib dinner is on the menu, with complimentary wine on each table. Entertainment will be provided by the band “Just Pleaz’N”, who will have partiers dancing to classic rock until 10 p.m.
Flyers with detailed information are available in the main lobby or download from the Sun Lakes website.
Tickets are on sale for this “soiree de cours” every Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. just outside the main clubhouse.
