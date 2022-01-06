On Safari in the Heart of Africa

We’ve all watched programs about Africa, but nothing prepares you for the experience of a lifetime as you enter the heart of Africa for a safari in Kenya and Tanzania. There are not enough superlatives to describe the sights, the sounds, and the smells that delight and assault your senses as you are welcomed by the hospitable people of Africa.
In early September 2016, my husband and I arrived in Nairobi, Kenya for a two-week adventure that proved to be our most memorable and unforgettable trip yet.
Nairobi is the capital and largest city in Kenya and the starting point for Kenyan safaris.
The official language in Kenya is English. While up to 47 local languages are spoken, the common language is Swahili. Wherever you go in East Africa, you are greeted with a big smile and “Jambo” which is Swahili for “hello.”
We learned several Swahili words and phrases during our African adventure and used them often as we interacted with the people of Africa and marveled at its incredible beauty.
We spent our first two nights in Nairobi, the capitol of Kenya, as we adjusted to the ten-hour time difference.
On our first full-day in Africa we toured a Giraffe Centre, an elephant orphanage, and the Karen Blixen Museum.
At the Giraffe Centre we learned about the Rothchild, reticulated, and Masai giraffes and had the opportunity to come into close contact with them by touching and feeding the world’s tallest species. We also experienced a “giraffe kiss” by putting food pellets between our lips that the giraffe would take in the form of a “kiss”. Our next stop was at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Elephant Orphanage. This amazing facility has a large population of orphaned baby and juvenile elephants that had been rescued from the wild.
The orphanage provides love and care for the orphaned elephants where they remain until they can be reintroduced into another elephant group in the wild.
After a busy morning, we enjoyed a relaxing outdoor lunch at the Tamambo Karen Blixen Coffee Garden before we toured the Karen Blixen House and Museum. The “Out of Africa” author lived in this house and outdoor scenes for the movie were shot here.
As we left Nairobi the following day, we drove past the location of the former U.S. Embassy that was bombed in 1998 where over 200 people lost their lives. Today, a Memorial Garden and Museum is located at the site of the former U.S. Embassy.
Amboseli National Park is a 6 ½ hour drive from Nairobi with much to see along the way that gave us a somewhat better insight into everyday African life. Farming is the largest cash producer for the country with maize, flour, coffee, tea, and flowers being grown.
Along the way we experienced a roadblock on the highway where Kenyan officials were checking for visas of non-Kenyans in an attempt to prevent terrorists from entering the country to radicalize unemployed youth.
As we traveled, the landscape began to change to unspoiled savannas with cactus and rocky thorn bush.
We also saw huge termite mounds, acacia trees, donkeys carrying firewood, cows, goats, and sheep throughout the rural areas we traveled through.
One of the most compelling and unforgettable sights were of African women walking along the roads or the streets of villages with neck-wrenching loads such as firewood or buckets of water perfectly balanced atop their heads.
Amboseli National Park is one of Kenya’s oldest and most famous parks and sits in the shadow of Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341 feet).
The majestic Mount Kilimanjaro is also the highest free-standing peak in the world as you can see from its base to its summit.
We were greeted at the Amboseli Serena Safari Lodge with wet towels to wash away the dust from our long journey and a cool glass of juice.
After checking into our rooms, it was time for lunch and a rest before departing on a 4:00 p.m. game drive.
Amboseli is famous for and home to populations of more than 50 large mammals and over 400 species of birds, and we were astonished by the sheer number of animals we saw.
We were also astounded at how close we were to the animals as they roamed throughout the park.
During our afternoon drive we saw giraffe, zebra, elephants, cheetahs, ostriches, hippos, wildebeest, water buffalo, olive baboons, vervet monkeys, spotted hyenas, and a lioness lounging next to the road.
As the day was coming to a close on the grassland savannah, our driver pointed out the beauty of the setting sun behind an acacia tree and it is one of my most cherished photographs. Early explorers to Africa slept under acacia trees and called them “fever trees” as they contracted malaria from the mosquitos that inhabited the swampy areas that often support the acacia.
During our stay in Amboseli we delighted in seeing herds of elephants, large male elephants bonding, male giraffes necking to win the favor of a female, Egyptian geese, Thomson’s gazelle, warthogs, and jackels.
We also came upon a den of spotted hyenas and their cubs.
The den was located in close proximity to the road and we watched with delight as the mothers attempted to wrangle the little ones back into the den only to have them come scrambling out again. There were four cubs about a month old and one that our guide estimated to be 5-6 months old.
He told us that cubs are born with black fur that grows out as lighter hair with black spots.
They are also born with a full set of teeth and their jaws are more powerful than that of a lion’s.
Vervet monkeys were a common sight around the lodge and we were strongly cautioned not to leave the doors or windows to our room open as they would rip the screens off and enter in search of food. I called them opportunists as they were always looking for opportunities to snare a treat. Harems of impalas would also stroll just beyond the outdoor patio of the lodge in the evening, adding to the magic that is Africa.
We met Maasai, one of Africa’s best known tribes, for the first time during our stay in Amboseli.
The Maasai are a semi-nomadic group of people who move from place to place in search of water and grazing for their cattle.
They are statuesque and are considered to be one of the tallest people in the world and the Maasai we met had an impressive presence and displayed impeccable manners in their interactions with us. Since Amboseli is a National Park, the Maasai are not permitted to live within the park’s boundaries, but are granted access to the park to graze and water their cattle.
After two extraordinary days In Amboseli National Park, our safari moved on as we crossed into Tanzania at the bustling border town of Namanga.
Amboseli National Park only whet our appetite for further exploration of Africa and we couldn’t wait to see more of this amazing continent.