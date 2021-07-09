Oldest Sun Lake Resident Passes Away at 105

Alice Maupin

Sun Lakes’ oldest resident, Alice Maupin, passed away at age 105 on July 3, 2021.

Alice Maupin, the oldest Sun Lakes resident, who celebrated her 105th birthday on January 21, 2021 passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon July 3, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Born in Chicago, Illinois in 1916 Alice moved to California at age 20 in 1936. Maupin was born during World War I and also bore witness to the Second World War as well as numerous other wars and conflicts during the 20th and 21st centuries, two world-wide pandemics and the Great Depression. Nineteen Presidents were inaugurated during her lifetime and the United States and the world has seen innumerable technological, scientific and medical advancements in addition to the second industrial revolution and business expansion during those 105 years of her life.

Alice was a dear friend and very much loved by her neighbors on Lake Buena Vista Way for 32 years.

On January 21 this year, family, friends and neighbors honored Alice with a socially distanced golf cart parade in recognition of her 105th birthday. She also received a Certificate from the City of Banning as well as a Proclamation from Sun Lakes in recognition of living to this extraordinary milestone.

Alice is survived by her son, Keith and daughter-in-law, Yvonne Maupin. She is also survived by grandson Taylor and his wife Lauren Maupin and granddaughter, Nicole Maupin as well as nephew, Randy Lean.

Services to celebrate Alice’s life are pending.

