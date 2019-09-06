October fashion show announced

Districts 21, 22 and 23 will hold their annual Tri-District Fashion Show and Luncheon when they present “Le vie en Rose” on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Inspired by the song made famous by Edith Piaf, you will be transported to Paris with all of the glitz and glamour (OO LA LA) that can only be found in the Parisian capital and global center of fashion.
The chic and stylish fashions will be presented by Stein Mart of Palm Springs and will be modeled by representatives from all three districts. Casual as well as evening and holiday attire will be presented.
In addition to the fashion show, you will enjoy a delicious luncheon and may be one of the lucky winners of the many door prizes to be given away or a table centerpiece.
In addition, a no-host bar will be available.
Tickets are $35.00 per person and will be sold in the Main Clubhouse Lobby.
All ticket sales will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 through 13, Sept. 16 through 20 and Sept. 23 through 25.
Checks should be made payable to District 22.
Proceeds from the show will be shared by the three Districts to be used for needy families in the Banning area during the holiday season or a charity of each Districts’ choice.
For more information or information about ticket sales contact Chairperson, Barbara Semic at 951-769-9809 or Janna Waller at 951-797-3859.
